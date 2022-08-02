North West Gives Kim Kardashian an Impressive "Minions" Makeover on TikTok

www.popsugar.com
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
A bride whose hair turned gray when she was 16 is the star of a viral TikTok, and she hopes to help others embrace their natural beauty
A Florida bride whose hair naturally turned gray when she was 16 kept it that way for her wedding. Kadeja Jackson, 38, starred in a viral TikTok taken by her bridal makeup artist on the special day. Jackson said her relationship with her hair has been a journey but she's...
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover
For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
Kris Jenner Ditches All Her Makeup as She Shows Off Her Skincare Routine
Kris Jenner is giving fans a guide to her nighttime skincare routine. On Friday, The Kardashians star, 66, went makeup free to demonstrate how she uses her daughter Kim Kardashian's skincare line SKKN BY KIM before going to bed in an Instagram video shared on Kim's account. "I am in...
Kim Kardashian Reveals The Facial Plastic Surgery She Has Had Done In New 'Allure' Interview
Kim Kardashian opened up about undergoing facial plastic surgery in the new cover story for Allure Magazine, and explained that she has had less work done than many might presume. The reality star, 41, revealed that she has only ever received Botox treatments in-between her eyebrows, but was adamant about this being the only surgical procedure she pursued for her face.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Elle
Kim Kardashian Explains Why North West Called Out Photographers With Stop Sign at Paris Fashion Show
Kim Kardashian is taking her 9-year-old daughter North West with her everywhere she goes lately, and that includes Paris Fashion Week, where North is making a bigger splash than many designers. She went viral for her message to photographers during the Jean Paul Gaultier couture show this week. North and her mom were apparently presenting too compelling of a picture, especially because Anna Wintour was on Kardashian's other side. At a certain point, North apparently had enough, because she held up a literal “STOP” sign, demanding photographers stop taking her photo.
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
ETOnline.com
Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating
Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
thesource.com
[WATCH] 2Pac’s Ex Says Pac Told Her He Sold His Soul To The Devil In Death Row Deal
Desiree Smith, the former girlfriend of Hip Hop icon Tupac Shakur, sat down with The Art Of Dialogue and delved into ‘Pac’s historic signing to Death Row Records while incarcerated in New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility. Smith’s account of the signing is that Suge Knight came to...
Vogue
Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled
Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
Kim Kardashian Matches Her Silver Hair to Her Outfit With Oversized Camo Pants and Silver Boots With Kids in New York
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian took a stroll with her kids Chicago and North West in New York City on Tuesday. The mom of four held her daughter Chicago’s hand, North...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
Kylie Jenner Says Stormi 'Doesn't Let Me Dress Her Anymore' as She Looks Back at Her Cute Outfits
Kylie Jenner is feeling bittersweet as her little girl grows up. Late Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared different photos on her Instagram Story featuring some of her favorite outfits daughter Stormi Webster, 4, has worn over the years. In one slide, Jenner explained the emotional reason behind posting the throwback photos.
Harper's Bazaar
Kendall Jenner Paired the Perfect Cropped Cardigan with Summer's Favorite Shoe Trend
Kendall Jenner's latest off-duty look goes back to the basics. Earlier this week, the reality TV star and model stepped out wearing an iteration of one of her classic summer uniforms. The ensemble was composed of sensible high-waisted straight-leg trousers in white and a salmon-colored cropped cardigan from Miaou. Jenner styled the look with this season's most covetable shoe option: the kitten heel. Her take on the trend involved an ivory pair resembling ballet flats and featuring the signature mini heels.
TODAY.com
Savannah shares adorable pic of daughter wearing her hat and sunglasses
Savannah Guthrie's daughter wants to be just like mom. On Thursday, the TODAY anchor posted a sweet photo to Instagram of daughter, Vale, 7, smiling for the camera. "My girl," Savannah captioned the pic, featuring a fully accessorized Vale with a cheeky grin. She continued, "Also, my hat, my sunglasses,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Rents Out Waterpark For Eldest Twins Moroccan & Monroe
His entire life is a string of "daddy duty" moments now that he's welcomed his eighth child into the world. Recently, Nick Cannon shared the arrival of his son with Bre Tiesi, and according to the media mogul, there may be more Cannon children to come before the end of the year. Cannon has been widely criticized for having eight children with five women, but he has long spoken about wanting a large family, and it doesn't seem that the mothers mind at all.
Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker has a message for 'mean people' amid recent backlash
Recently the newlyweds, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker received some backlash after the couple was spotted parked up in a reserved handicap spot, but the Blink-182 drummer took a not-so-subtle dig at commentators. "Mean People Suck," the recently married rock star wrote in an Instagram post, posing with his pug,...
