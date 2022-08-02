Reigning 4A champion Cardinal Gibbons gets season started with first practice

www.highschoolot.com
Despite late hire, Chadwick believes Clayton has a chance to be a 'tough out'
Clayton, N.C. — As the sun set in Clayton on Monday evening, the Clayton High School varsity football team was preparing for its first official practice under new head coach Scott Chadwick — the sunrise of a new season for the Comets. Clayton's football team advanced to the...
5th ranked women's basketball recruit for 2024 plays high school ball in Sanford
For Sarah Strong, basketball is in her blood.
Panther Creek prepares for big season without star QB Odom
Cary, N.C. — Everything was setting up for Panther Creek football to have a landmark season. The Catamounts were set to bring back many key pieces from a 2021 team that went 10-4, made the third round of the playoffs and there lost to the eventual 4A state champions from Cardinal Gibbons.
The T.J. Thorpe Show S1, E10: Tamarcus Cooley
NC State commit and 3-star Rolesville athlete Tamarcus Cooley joins The TJ Thorpe Show this week to talk about his football career, why he chose NC State, his approach to playing defensive back, and much more. Come for the insight into Cooley, stay for the trash talk between Cooley and UNC alum TJ Thorpe.
Campbell to leave Big South for CAA in 2023
Buies Creek, N.C. — In a move that continues the trend of conference realignment throughout college sports, Campbell has agreed to join the Colonial Athletic Association. Campbell will remain a Big South Conference member through the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year before CAA membership begins on July 1, 2023. The...
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
Why Duke basketball may have found a hidden gem in Northwestern transfer Ryan Young
Coaches and teammates have been impressed with Young’s play in the Blue Devils’ summer practices thus far as coach Jon Scheyer’s first team after Coach K’s retirement gets to work.
Zebulon native Blake McShea qualifies for Wyndham Championship
Zebulon native and Rolesville High School alum Blake McShea has earned one of the final four spots in the PGA tour's Wyndham Championship. McShea shot a 6-under 65 at Bermuda Run Country Club to earn a spot in the final PGA tour event of the regular season which will take place this week at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. Mickey DeMorat, Yannick Paul and Rick Lamb earned the other spots.
Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer
All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
NC State basketball draws tough opponent in first game of Battle 4 Atlantis in Bahamas
The Wolfpack will play in the tournament opener on Nov. 23 against one of the top teams in the country, a team it hasn’t faced in 10 years.
Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils
The roster has long been complete, and the summer intrasquad scrimmages have kicked into full gear (highlights below). As a result, Duke basketball enthusiasts are noticing more and more goosebumps while dreaming of lineup combinations and whatnot for Jon Scheyer's first year as head coach. On that ...
The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history
The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
Witherspoon homers twice as Bulls beat Worcester 3-1
Bulls RF Grant Witherspoon ignited two solo home runs to propel Durham (56-45) to a 3-1 victory over the Worcester Red Sox (51-50) on Wednesday afternoon in game two of their six-game series at Polar Park. Worcester got on the board first in the fourth behind a solo shot from...
NC State announces $5M donation for athletics
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bank founded in 1999 has donated $5 million to North Carolina State University that will provide “key upgrades” to Carter-Finley Stadium and build “strong relationships” with athletics the college announced Monday. TowneBank, a service that provides a full range of...
Durham baseball team in RBI World Series
Durham's Bull City RBI Team.Courtesy of Durham Long Ball. Durham Triple Play Long Ball RBI is one of 24 baseball and softball teams to earn a spot in next week’s RBI World Series at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Florida. The teams represents the United States, Puerto Rico and Nicaragua.
Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
WE2022: FSU Chancellor Darrell Allison Checks In
In the WE2022 press room, Chancellor Darrell Allison of Fayetteville State University checks in with K975’s Mir.I.Am for a quick word about empowering women through education. Check it out!
'It's my sweet sixteen': Wake Forest nursing home throws 107th birthday party for resident
Wake Forest, N.C. — Eva Arrington has lived a good, long life. She was born 107 years ago, on Aug. 3, 1915. Even though the world around Arrington has changed, she hasn't. She's always been compassionate and loving toward the people around her, according to nursing home staff at Hillside Nursing & Rehab in Wake Forest.
2 North Carolina Lottery Winners Rake In The Big Bucks
The lucky players join the growing list of lottery winners across North Carolina.
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
