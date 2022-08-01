Naomi Judd reportedly left daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her final will

Naomi Judd's final will and testament reportedly has some obvious benefactors missing from its pages: the late country singer's daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd.

Page Six reported on Monday that the singer, who died in April , appointed husband Larry Strickland as executor of her estate. Judd was married to Strickland for 33 years. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, he will have "full authority and discretion" over her estate and will not need the "approval of any court" or permission from any beneficiary.

Judd prepared the will on Nov. 20, 2017.

The will also states that Strickland is entitled to receive compensation for his executor duties and that he would be reimbursed for legal fees, disbursements and other "reasonable expenses" in the administration of Judd's estate. Judd's brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Wiatr & Associates President Daniel Kris Wiatr will serve as the estate's co-executors.

According to Radar, Wynonna is not happy with her mother's will and “believes she was a major force behind her mother’s success.”

A legal representative for Ashley Judd did not comment, while Wynonna's representatives could not be reached for comment.

The Judds singer died from suicide on April 30, one day before she and her daughter and bandmate Wynonna were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She was 76.

The daughters teamed up in their grief to tearfully accept the Hall of Fame honor for their late mother — and for Wynonna, who later decided to go out on tour despite her mother's death. She enlisted some major stars to join her on the road.

In May, Ashley Judd revealed that her mother had used a firearm and said she found her mother's body when she was visiting the singer's Tennessee home.

“Our mother couldn’t hang on to be recognized by her peers. That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her,” she told ABC's Diane Sawyer. “Because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart and the lie the disease told her was so convincing.”

The Judds were known for songs including "Why Not Me," "Love Can Build a Bridge" and "Mama He's Crazy."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .