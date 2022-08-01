ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Naomi Judd reportedly left daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her final will

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvFO7_0h19IcRI00

Naomi Judd's final will and testament reportedly has some obvious benefactors missing from its pages: the late country singer's daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd.

Page Six reported on Monday that the singer, who died in April , appointed husband Larry Strickland as executor of her estate. Judd was married to Strickland for 33 years. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, he will have "full authority and discretion" over her estate and will not need the "approval of any court" or permission from any beneficiary.

Judd prepared the will on Nov. 20, 2017.

The will also states that Strickland is entitled to receive compensation for his executor duties and that he would be reimbursed for legal fees, disbursements and other "reasonable expenses" in the administration of Judd's estate. Judd's brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Wiatr & Associates President Daniel Kris Wiatr will serve as the estate's co-executors.

According to Radar, Wynonna is not happy with her mother's will and “believes she was a major force behind her mother’s success.”

A legal representative for Ashley Judd did not comment, while Wynonna's representatives could not be reached for comment.

The Judds singer died from suicide on April 30, one day before she and her daughter and bandmate Wynonna were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She was 76.

The daughters teamed up in their grief to tearfully accept the Hall of Fame honor for their late mother — and for Wynonna, who later decided to go out on tour despite her mother's death. She enlisted some major stars to join her on the road.

In May, Ashley Judd revealed that her mother had used a firearm and said she found her mother's body when she was visiting the singer's Tennessee home.

“Our mother couldn’t hang on to be recognized by her peers. That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her,” she told ABC's Diane Sawyer. “Because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart and the lie the disease told her was so convincing.”

The Judds were known for songs including "Why Not Me," "Love Can Build a Bridge" and "Mama He's Crazy."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 456

John Daniels
2d ago

Difficult call. Husband of 33 years? Or your kids? Should have been split, evenly, so that ALL, are beneficiaries. I'd love to know what she REALLY thought, of her kids, to do that to them.

Reply(51)
151
❤️ Skylar
2d ago

That doesn't sound like that's something she would do..!? Then again we don't no it goes on behind closed doors..!? Only what the media wants us to see...

Reply(11)
50
Jolanda Teresa Tate
2d ago

Sure Larry Strickland had something to do with that. Im sure alot of people havent forgot how he ran around on Naomi and she threaten to divorce him and probably should have. He knew she was in a fragile state yet he let her fly by herself from Austria. I dont believe Naomi would of left everything to him and also put his family in charge.

Reply(25)
77
Related
AOL Corp

Why Naomi Judd may have cut Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd out of will

Naomi Judd left her daughters, performers Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, out of her will according to multiple reports. The country singer died by suicide in April at age 76. Naomi appointed her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her $25 million estate. Judd's brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Wiatr & Associates President Daniel Kris Wiatr will serve as the estate's co-executors "in the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve," the document reads.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed

CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Sawyer
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Larry Strickland
Person
Ashley
Person
Ashley Judd
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiatr Associates#The Hall Of Fame
Popculture

Ryan Seacrest's Embarrassing Mistake Shuts Down Kelly Ripa's New Gameshow

Ryan Seacrest has been an unavoidable presence on television and radio since the 1990s, but it would be wrong to assume that all his experience has made him impervious to mistakes. While filming the premiere of his Live with Kelly and Ryan co-star Kelly Ripa's new game show Generation Gap, he made a flub so bad production was shut down. The new series is a quiz show where Ripa asks families about pop culture from different generations.
TV & VIDEOS
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
380K+
Followers
66K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy