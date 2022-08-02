Boston Red Sox trade: Who are prospects Enmanuel Valdez, Wilyer Abreu from Christian Vázquez deal?

www.masslive.com
New York Yankees trade for Chicago Cubs rookie reliever Scott Effross
The New York Yankees acquired right-handed reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski on Monday. Effross, 28, is a sidearmer in the midst of a standout rookie season. In 44 innings, he has a 2.66 ERA, a strikeout-to-walk ratio of more than 4-to-1 and 2.19 FIP (fielding independent pitching), the 10th best in baseball among pitchers with more than 40 innings.
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
Report: Pirates trade pitcher Jose Quintana to Cardinals
Jose Quintana is staying in the NL Central, but he isn't heading back to Chicago. The former White Sox and Cubs starter reportedly was traded from the Pirates to the Cardinals on Monday, less than 24 hours before the deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news. The White Sox...
St. Louis Cardinals acquire All-Star pitcher Jose Quintana
Left-hander Jose Quintana was acquired by the Cardinals from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, filling a hole in the St.
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
Royals face the White Sox with 1-0 series lead
Kansas City Royals (41-62, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (51-51, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (5-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -175, Royals +149;...
Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game
Jiménez drives in 4, Abreu homers, White Sox beat Royals 9-2
CHICAGO -- — The Chicago White Sox would have liked to complete a few more trades prior to the deadline to give themselves the jolt they need to make a jump in the AL Central. It didn't work out that way. They'll have to pick themselves up and deliver...
White Sox Lifeless Offense Fails Michael Kopech in 2-1 Loss
The Chicago White Sox wasted a strong outing from Michael Kopech in the series opener against Kansas City. The offense was lifeless and shut down by Royals starter Daniel Lynch. The Royals took advantage of a couple of mistakes from Kopech to secure a 2-1 victory. Kopech looked stellar for...
Report: Blue Jays Acquire Merrifield From Royals
The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly acquired Whit Merrifield from the Kansas City Royals.
Cubs Promote Catcher Moises Ballesteros to Low-A Myrtle Beach
With one Venezuelan catcher halfway out the door involved heavily in potential trade rumors, another in the Chicago Cubs’ system has earned a promotion. According to his Instagram story, 2020-21 International signing Moises Ballesteros was at Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the home for the Cubs’ Low-A affiliate. The Pelicans also updated the roster on their website with Ballesteros’s name included.
