The former site of the Frederick News-Post on East Patrick Street in downtown Frederick is the site of the proposed hotel and conference center. Staff file photo by Bill Green

Plans for a hotel and conference center in downtown Frederick are expected to come before the city in the fall, the next step in the lengthy process between the city and a local hospitality company.

Plans for the project are expected to come before the city’s Planning Commission by October or November, while the city and Plamondon Hospitality Partners work to iron out legal details of the deal.