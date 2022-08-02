South County Walks continue in MLT on Wednesdays

mltnews.com
Looking Back: Location confusion, plus this and that
Recently an article in an Edmonds historical publication reported on a disastrous fire in November of 1938—a fire which destroyed Charles Cressey’s Garage and Service Station. However, the article erroneously gave the garage’s location as Seattle Heights, and stated: “Cressey’s was located near Highway 99, next to Albright’s Restaurant (former Harvey’s Tavern).” Correctly, in 1938, the actual locations for both Cressey’s Garage and Albright’s Café was not Seattle Heights; rather, the two businesses were located at a completely different intersection—a mile north of Seattle Heights.
Weekend work in Seattle on southbound I-5 coincides with Seafair activities and stadium events
People driving southbound on Interstate 5 will need to prepare for lane reductions that could cause slowdowns for those heading to several weekend activities, the Washington State Department of Transportation says. Large crowds are expected to attend Seafair throughout the weekend, as well as several Mariners games and a Seahawks practice at Lumen Field adjacent to the work area on I-5 in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood.
Work of artist Ramsey Chavez at Mountlake Terrace Library in August
The August art exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library is from Ramsey Chavez. These exhibits are coordinated by the city’s Arts Advisory Commission. A self-taught artist, Chavez uses the airbrush to create portraits, landscapes and fantasy works of art on a variety of surfaces including canvas, metal, and walls. His mural of Chief Sealth outside of The Crocodile in Seattle was commissioned by musician Ayron Jones for use in the music video, Love is the Answer.
Sponsor spotlight: Guests in town for Seafair weekend? Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds ready to serve you
With Seafair bringing visitors to our area this weekend, Scotty’s Food Truck might be the answer to feeding your out-of-town guests. The food truck will be in Edmonds at the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday-Saturday this week, ready to serve up their famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips or other menu favorites.
Drug take-back box returns to MLT police department
As of Wednesday, Aug. 3, the drug take-back box at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department is available again to the public. People can bring in unused prescription medications during business hours. Contents are destroyed. Police request no liquids or syringes, and no use by adult family homes. The police department...
Local primary election results for Aug. 2, 2022
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Senator. (Prefers Independent Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Election Integrity Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) 16,685 83.08%. WRITE-IN 160 0.8%. LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Rep. Pos. 2. Candidate Vote Vote %. Anthony Hubbard. (Prefers Republican Party) 3,902 19.05%. Lauren Davis.
MLT police seeking public’s help in locating man who approached girl, 12
Mountlake Terrace police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who approached a 12-year-old girl Monday near the Monntlake Terrace Safeway store, located in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. According to police, the girl was walking to the store from her nearby residence when...
Special delivery in Brier: Grampa Bob’s 103rd birthday
Monday was Grampa Bob’s 103rd birthday. He’s not related to me; he’s more like a grampa figure to the town of Brier. The call came out three years ago during the pandemic, asking the community to drop off a 100th birthday card for Bob. That was our first card for him. A basket on the front door collected the cards.
Edmonds man suspected of murdering his wife says he ‘saw demons’
A 73-year-old Edmonds man is in custody in Snohomish County Jail as the investigation continues into Friday afternoon’s apparent murder of his 66-year-old wife in their Westgate-area home. According to the police report, the suspect contacted 911 shortly before 5 p.m. July 29 and told the dispatcher that “he...
