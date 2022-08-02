Caretaker removing weeds with blowtorch sets Pittsfield house on fire

wnyt.com
westernmassnews.com
Mohawk Trail closed after crash in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash. According to the Greenfield Police Department, Mohawk Trail Westbound is closed between the rotary and Colrain Road. In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page you could see a dump truck rolled over on its side and gravel pouring out.
Another Person Hit By A Car In A Great Barrington Crosswalk
Concerns about the safety of Great Barrington crosswalks are once again in focus as yet another person has been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street in a crosswalk in the town. Are local drivers not paying enough attention? Are the pedestrians not paying enough attention? Whatever the reason, something needs to be done.
A Monday Afternoon House Fire In Pittsfield Is Deemed Accidental
Firefighters in Pittsfield were able to quickly extinguish a house fire at 125 Second Street on Monday afternoon. According to a report by the Pittsfield Fire Department, the fire was called in at around 5:30 PM. The fire was accidental in nature... According to the fire report issued by the...
WNYT
Fire at long-vacant Columbia County home under investigation
Firefighters responded to a fire at 70 Summit Heights in the village of Philmont, late Monday night. Police say the home wasn’t occupied and has been vacant for years. There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to...
Bennington police investigating Pleasant Street homicide
Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Bennington. A 38-year-old man died in a shooting.
WNYT
Armed robbery at Rotterdam Cumberland Farms under investigation
Rotterdam Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on at the Cumberland Farms on Highbridge Road, around 9:50 p.m. on Monday. Police say the suspect displayed a black handgun to the clerk, before leaving store with cash from the register. Police describe the suspect as a white male, wearing a tan North Face hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
WCAX
Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they found a man dead in Bennington on Wednesday and a suspect is still on the loose. Investigators say they were called to an apartment on Pleasant Street Wednesday morning where they found a 38-year-old man dead with several gunshot wounds. Police have identified...
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
WNYT
Pets missing in Pittsfield house fire
Two pet cats are missing after a fire broke out at a home in Pittsfield, Saturday afternoon. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, the house was deemed salvageable with most of the fire contained to the kitchen, but spread throughout the house- including the second floor and the attic.
Caretaker using blowtorch on weeds ignites home
The Pittsfield Fire Department made quick work of a structure fire on Monday after a caretaker at 125 Second Street reportedly ignited the home's siding with a blowtorch.
Two pedestrians dead after crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
Two pedestrians were struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Northampton Street in Easthampton Tuesday night.
WNYT
Eight cars, two homes damaged in Troy police chase
A Troy police chase ended with eight cars and two homes damaged. Now the driver is facing charges. Troy police say 41-year-old Rasheed Canada was traveling on 6th Avenue, when the officer on duty noticed he was driving with no headlights. Police say they tried to pull him over, but...
Victim identified after Central Avenue homicide
Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany Police Department, said Wednesday that the victim was Kareem Collier, 36, of Albany.
Parked cars damaged in crash in Troy
Several cars have been damaged after a crash in Troy. Police said it started with a traffic stop.
Pittsfield police seeking help locating 15-year-old boy
The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.
Crash involving pedestrian on State Street in Springfield
Springfield police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on State Street Tuesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
2 arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police have arrested two people in Springfield who they said were involved in methamphetamine distribution. On Monday, 41-year-old Ernest Fickling and 34-year-old Cassandra Wilder were taken into custody. Police said that in their State Street apartment, investigators found nearly 2,500 grams of “crystal rock”...
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remember 21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
Family and friends are remembering a 21-year-old Massachusetts man that was killed in a motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday, Troopers from the State Police-Springfield Barracks responded to a motorcycle crash on route 391 south, at the Exit 3 on-ramp, in Chicopee that resulted in the fatality of the operator.
At Least 10 Staff Members Injured In Fight At Coxsackie Correctional Facility
At least 10 staff members were injured in an attack by inmates at a maximum security prison in the region. Individuals who are incarcerated at Coxsackie Correctional Facility in Greene County assaulted security personnel on Monday, Aug. 1, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reported on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
WNYT
Fort Edward man accused of firing gun after crash
State police have arrested a Washington County man after a road rage incident in Stony Creek. It all started on Hadley Road, where police tell NewsChannel 13 Shaun Newton crashed his van. They say he then got out and fired a long gun in the direction of a truck that...
