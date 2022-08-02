Indy nonprofit focuses on special education teacher shortages, licensing

www.wishtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
Indiana Department of Education’s Latest Efforts to Fix Teacher Shortage
You’re probably aware of the teacher shortage in Indiana right now. Many school districts have already welcomed students back to class while others start next week, with teacher positions that still need to be filled. So, what is being done to fix the problem?. Senior Director of Educator Talent,...
WISH-TV
Meet Dr. Tim Hanson, superintendent of Warren Townships schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new school year has arrived, making it the perfect time for parents and students around central Indiana to learn more about local school districts and their leaders. Dr. Tim Hanson is the superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township in Indianapolis. Hanson joined...
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022
It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
WISH-TV
Students get free backpacks, school supplies at Back To School Family Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of Marion County students and families spent some of the final hours of summer vacation at the Back to School Family Day at the Marion County Health Department. The event, held on the final weekend before Indianapolis Public Schools students return to class, provides students...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Abortion debate has Gen Con organizers considering a move away from Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Could Gen Con be leaving Indianapolis?. Organizers of the consumer and trade experience dedicated to gaming culture and community say they are getting pressure from participants and advertisers to possibly look elsewhere because of actions taken by the Indiana General Assembly regarding Senate Bill 1 Special Session, the abortion bill.
Indiana ranks as WORST state for early education
INDIANA (WEHT) — Researchers have found that pre-K can be just as crucial for a child as elementary and high school is. Due to the COVID pandemic, pre-school enrollment dropped by nearly 300,000 students during the 2020-21 school year. Experts believe this erased a decade of progress and increased educational inequality. Unfortunately for Hoosiers, WalletHub ranks the […]
wbiw.com
Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library
INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
State accepting applications for Indiana Main Street program
The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs is accepting applications for the 2023 Indiana Main Street program. The post State accepting applications for Indiana Main Street program appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 blog: Storms hit Indiana with heavy winds
(WISH) — By 8:20 p.m., all storm watches for Indiana has been canceled, the National Weather Service says. The storm watch first issued about 3 p.m. Wednesday was expanded about two hours later. Here was the list of Indiana counties in the watch at 5 p.m.: Allen, Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Howard, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, La Porte, LaGrange, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Newton, Noble, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, White and Whitley. Primary threats are hail up to a quarter-sized diameter, scattered gusts up to 70 mph, and frequent lightning.
WISH-TV
US Rep. Walorski among 4 killed in northern Indiana crash
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WISH) — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in northern Indiana, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The South Bend native who lived near Elkhart had served Indiana in Congress since 2013. Two others with Walorski also died...
WTHR
GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi
In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves
With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Indianapolis herbalism school offers lessons in healing, sustainability
INDIANAPOLIS — What if the secret to a healthier life was in your own backyard?. On the east side of Indianapolis, a school dedicated to teaching folks the practice of foraging, land stewardship and herbalism is showing people how to harness the power of plants all around us. "Herbalism...
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
Fox 59
Hy-Vee finalizing plans for grocery store in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Iowa-based grocery store chain Hy-Vee is in the final planning stages before construction of a new location in Fishers, Indiana. Hy-Vee, which first released plans for a store in an expansion into the Hoosier State in January, previously announced plans to build a supermarket in Zionsville. Now, the corporation has set its sites set on Fishers.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 blog: Storm watches south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe thunderstorm watches has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio until 11 p.m. EDT Monday. By 11 p.m. EDT Monday, only these counties in southern Indiana remained under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight CDT/1 a.m. EDT: Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick.
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
Indiana mom thanks Navy recruiter that rescued her family
VALPARAISO, Ind. — An Indiana Navy recruiter put his training to use close to home last week, saving the lives of two young children. According to the Department of Defense, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Bobby Weaver was headed to work in Valparaiso on July 25 when the car that was traveling in front of him lost control, struck an emergency vehicle and went off the road into a deep ditch.
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor explains Biden’s bout with COVID ‘rebound’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – First the test was positive, then it came back negative, and now the results are positive once again. This is what doctors are referring to as a COVI-19 rebound. “A rebound case means someone who is still in their current infection,” Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president...
Comments / 0