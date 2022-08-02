Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters

elkodaily.com
Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the state Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War. Ann McLean stepped down from the board effective Monday after a discussion about the Youngkin administration's “goals...
Quintero wins Congressional Art Competition
ELKO – U.S. Representative Mark Amodei (NV-02) met with Abigail B. Quintero, to offer his congratulations. Abigail, a junior at Wells High School in Elko County, and her mother traveled to Washington D.C. for the Congressional Art Competition winners’ reception. Her original artwork, called Nevada’s Landscape, used acrylic...
Kentucky flood victims lifted out by helicopter
Helicopters were deployed to rescue residents in the US state of Kentucky as officials confirmed on Monday that the death toll from flooding there rose to 37. Footage from Kentucky's National Guard showed rescuers airlifting flood victims from flooded properties in mountain communities in the state's east. The video, recorded on Thursday and Friday, also showed helicopters landing to pickup flood-affected residents. About 400 people have been rescued by aircraft, according to General Daniel Hokanson who is the chief of the US National Guard Bureau. Hundreds of residents remained unaccounted for after nearly a foot of rain in one of the nation's poorest regions over the past week.
