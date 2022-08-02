Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters

Helicopters were deployed to rescue residents in the US state of Kentucky as officials confirmed on Monday that the death toll from flooding there rose to 37. Footage from Kentucky's National Guard showed rescuers airlifting flood victims from flooded properties in mountain communities in the state's east. The video, recorded on Thursday and Friday, also showed helicopters landing to pickup flood-affected residents. About 400 people have been rescued by aircraft, according to General Daniel Hokanson who is the chief of the US National Guard Bureau. Hundreds of residents remained unaccounted for after nearly a foot of rain in one of the nation's poorest regions over the past week.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO