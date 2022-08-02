ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Sports betting in Indiana: Online sports betting promos, Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, free bets, state bonus

CBS Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbssports.com

Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 2022)

The Indianapolis Road Course was the most-watched sporting event of the weekend. Over the weekend, NASCAR, INDYCAR and ARCA invaded Indianapolis. Races were hosted on the Indianapolis Road Course as well as the Indianapolis Raceway Park short track. View the NASCAR tv numbers for Indianapolis below. Friday’s ARCA race at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Miami’s Garden

INDIANAPOLIS– Your next trip to tropical paradise begins with a drive to Indy’s northwest side. Sherman is gabbing a bite at a new restaurant lounge that promises to serve a Miami vibe here in Indy!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022

It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Downtown Indy Chick-fil-A opens for business on August 4

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready to order up some waffle fries and a chicken sandwich–Downtown Indy’s new Chick-fil-A will open for business on Thursday, Aug. 4. The restaurant, located at 10 E. Washington St., will be open for dine-in and carryout from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. As with all Chick-fil-A locations, the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
K945

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Gen Con Threatens to Pull Out Over Abortion Ban Bill

INDIANAPOLIS–One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

New development hub brings housing, entertainment

A new development project will transform a key part of downtown Indianapolis. The Cole Motor Redevelopment will go on the site of the old Marion County Jail II. Long before it was the jail, the property along the I-65/I-70 split in downtown Indianapolis housed an automaker. The new project is named after the early 20th century Cole Motor Car Company and will feature mixed use development.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis

About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Free Things to do in August around Indianapolis

Aug. 1 – Frozen. Get ready for some pre-season football action this summer! The Indianapolis Colts have released the schedule for their 2022 Colts Training Camp, which kicks off Wednesday, July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Training Camp Themed Days:. Aug. 3 – Salute to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

