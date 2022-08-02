Sports betting in Indiana: Online sports betting promos, Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, free bets, state bonus

www.cbssports.com
thedailyhoosier.com
Where things stand with IU basketball’s recruiting class of 2023 – a comprehensive reset
Indiana wrapped up a hectic spring and summer, full of live viewings and official visits. Now it is closing time with the class of 2023, as head coach Mike Woodson looks to deliver on the first recruiting class that he’s been involved with for a full year as the leader of IU basketball.
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
NASCAR TV Ratings: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 2022)
The Indianapolis Road Course was the most-watched sporting event of the weekend. Over the weekend, NASCAR, INDYCAR and ARCA invaded Indianapolis. Races were hosted on the Indianapolis Road Course as well as the Indianapolis Raceway Park short track. View the NASCAR tv numbers for Indianapolis below. Friday’s ARCA race at...
Fox 59
Where Is Sherman? Miami’s Garden
INDIANAPOLIS– Your next trip to tropical paradise begins with a drive to Indy’s northwest side. Sherman is gabbing a bite at a new restaurant lounge that promises to serve a Miami vibe here in Indy!
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022
It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
indianapolismotorspeedway.com
Big Field Full of Stars Ready To Race for BC39 Victory This Week at IMS
A field of 89 drivers – one of the largest in USAC National Midget Series history – is set to compete Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech at The Dirt Track at IMS. This is the second-largest field ever for...
Downtown Indy Chick-fil-A opens for business on August 4
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready to order up some waffle fries and a chicken sandwich–Downtown Indy’s new Chick-fil-A will open for business on Thursday, Aug. 4. The restaurant, located at 10 E. Washington St., will be open for dine-in and carryout from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. As with all Chick-fil-A locations, the […]
WTHR
McDonald's bringing back breakfast bagels to Indiana locations for limited time
INDIANAPOLIS — Breakfast bagels will be back at participating McDonald's locations in Indiana and southwest Michigan for a limited time. Customers will be able to choose from three breakfast bagel combinations:. Steak, Egg & Cheese – Toasted bagel with butter, steak patty, folded egg, American cheese and grilled onions...
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
WIBC.com
Gen Con Threatens to Pull Out Over Abortion Ban Bill
INDIANAPOLIS–One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
New development hub brings housing, entertainment
A new development project will transform a key part of downtown Indianapolis. The Cole Motor Redevelopment will go on the site of the old Marion County Jail II. Long before it was the jail, the property along the I-65/I-70 split in downtown Indianapolis housed an automaker. The new project is named after the early 20th century Cole Motor Car Company and will feature mixed use development.
indyschild.com
Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis
About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
indyschild.com
Free Things to do in August around Indianapolis
Aug. 1 – Frozen. Get ready for some pre-season football action this summer! The Indianapolis Colts have released the schedule for their 2022 Colts Training Camp, which kicks off Wednesday, July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Training Camp Themed Days:. Aug. 3 – Salute to...
Are Hoosiers still applying for gun permits, despite 'Constitutional Carry' law?
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been more than a month since Indiana's "Constitutional Carry" law took effect statewide. It allowed most Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. NOTE: The video above is a previous report on the new law going into effect. It was a law opposed by...
1933 Lounge opening in Carmel in 2023
The Carmel 1933 Lounge will be 7,500 square feet inside the newly-constructed building at 111 S. Rangeline Rd.
Carvana hiring up to 100 Indianapolis area positions
Carvana is hosting a hiring event to fill multiple positions on August 2, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their Vehicle Inspection Center.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 Blog: More than 9,000 people without power across Indy metro
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 10,000 people in the Indianapolis metro area are without power after Monday morning storms. As of 11:30 a.m., more than 6,400 AES Indiana customers are without power. This includes more than 1,100 people near Eagle Creek Park and more than 600 people near Castleton.
wyrz.org
Indianapolis Resident Receives 12-Year Sentence for Social Media App Scam
INDIANAPOLIS (July 29, 2022) – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan Friday announced the sentencing of David M. Betner. Betner was sentenced to 12 years in prison following an investigation by the Secretary of State’s Securities Division and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “I am proud of the...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Hot Wednesday with storms arriving tonight
INDIANAPOLIS — A dome of heat has arrived in central Indiana with temperatures quickly warming through the 80s into the low 90s. If you're headed to the Colts camp today, remember to stay well hydrated and take breaks in the shade. Highs today will be in the low to...
