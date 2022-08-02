‘That, honestly, is none of my business’: Baker Mayfield’s blunt take on missing chance to face Deshaun Watson in Week 1 vs Browns

Is wide receiver Amari Cooper’s arrival going to be good for the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 NFL season?. Amari Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, will begin his eighth NFL campaign as a Cleveland Brown. Fans expect Cooper to assume a leadership role for the Browns this next season given his already demonstrated potential. That’s in addition to Cleveland’s scarcity of talent at the wideout position. Cooper will, however, be without Deshaun Watson, Cleveland’s starting quarterback, for his first six games. Nevertheless, throughout the course of their 11 games together, Watson and Cooper may have several productive weeks together, and Cooper should continue to see a respectable number of targets from Jacoby Brissett as the season progresses.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO