‘The First Lady’ Canceled at Showtime After One Season

'The Old Man' Season 2: Has the FX Series Been Renewed or Canceled?
The drama stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent who is forced out of hiding when an assassin comes to kill him.
'The Blacklist': Megan Boone Lands Major TV Role After Exiting NBC Drama
Megan Boone scored her first major television role since leaving NBC's The Blacklist. She will star in an episode of Fox's upcoming anthology drama series Accused. The episode will be directed by Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin and written by novelist Maile Meloy. The episode will star three Deaf actors, Stephanie Nogueras,...
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
‘A Man in Full’: Diane Lane to Star Opposite Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series
Diane Lane is stepping out from Jeff Daniels’ shadow in David E. Kelley and Regina King’s upcoming Netflix series. Lane has joined A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The six-episode limited series follows an Atlanta real estate mogul, Charlie Croker (Daniels), who faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as he must defend his empire from those who wish to benefit from his downfall.
Showtime Elects Not To Renew 'The First Lady' For Second Season
The series starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson will not be returning for another season after lukewarm reviews.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Lee Jung-jae Make History With ‘Squid Game’
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
Why Jason Bateman Could Win His First Acting Emmy for the Final Season of ‘Ozark’
Click here to read the full article. It was “a hard way to go” for Marty and Wendy Byrde in the final four minutes and 28 seconds of Netflix’s “Ozark” but utterly gratifying. The 14th episode of the fourth and final season was helmed by executive producer and star Jason Bateman, stepping into the director’s chair for the first time this year. In those final moments, we see that Mel (Adam Rothenberg) has broken into the Byrdes’ home. The viewer has just witnessed Ruth (played by two-time Emmy winner and double nominee this year, Julia Garner) being killed by Camila. With...
Everybody Hates Chris Animated Series Coming to Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock is rebooting his semi-autobiographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, but this time as an animated series titled Everybody Still Hates Chris. The new series is being produced for Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Rock narrating the episodes, with stories inspired...
Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more
The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
Everybody Still Hates Chris: Animated Reboot Ordered to Series — Chris Rock Returning as Narrator and EP
Click here to read the full article. It’s been more than a decade since Everybody Hates Chris ended its run on The CW, and guess what? Everybody Still Hates Chris. In fact, that’s the title being given to an animated reimagining of the family sitcom, which has officially been ordered to series at Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Chris Rock is confirmed to be returning as the show’s narrator, telling “stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.” “Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of...
‘Stranger Things’ Writers Start Work on Final Season
The citizens of Hawkins are one step closer to their final battle, as the “Stranger Things” writers’ room has officially started on the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series. The official Twitter account for the show’s writers’ room, @StrangerWriters, announced the news on Tuesday....
Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ Sample From ‘Energy’ on Spotify
Given that many fans on social media expressed confusion as to what the sample actually was, popular TikTok music producer Jarred Jermaine broke it down in a recent post:. Diane Warren Apologizes After Questioning Why Beyoncé Song Has Over 20 Writers: This Wasn't an 'Attack'. This is the sample...
In Brief: 'Atlanta' drops trailer for final season, and more
FX has ordered The Veil, a new limited series thriller, for Hulu, starring The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss. Per FX, the thriller "explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost"...
HBO Max Cancels Family Series After One Season
HBO Max has decided not to renew Gordita Chronicles for a second season. The streaming platform announced the show's cancellation on July 29, a little over a month after its launch, citing a lack of interest in live-action family programming. Claudia Forestieri, the creator of Gordita Chronicles, tweeted her disappointment...
Everything Everywhere All at Once Directors Team With Steven Yeun for New Comedy Pilot
Nope star Steven Yeun is saying "yup" to Mason, a new comedy series from the directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once. Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, known professionally as Daniels, will direct and executive produce the series created by and starring Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks With You). A24, which recently scored its first $100 million-plus box office grosser in the multiverse comedy-drama Everything Everywhere, is producing the half-hour comedy pilot greenlit by Paramount's Showtime, the network behind Dexter, Shameless, and Homeland.
New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: HBO Max’s ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ + More
Last weekend, it was inching toward 100 degrees in many places across the country. This weekend, it’s more like six degrees… of Kevin Bacon. The Hollywood actor returns in Showtime’s crime drama City On A Hill, and we’re just sure that if we think long enough, we can connect him to some of the stars of our other “What to Watch” picks for the weekend, including HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and Hulu’s new movie Not Okay starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien. Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are plenty more high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms for you to check out (all starring actors that can surely connect to Mr. Bacon). Whether you want a new movie, or new seasons of your favorite shows, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
Ellen Pompeo cutting back on her ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ episodes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Meredith Grey will be cutting back her workload on “Grey’s Anatomy.”. Series star Ellen Pompeo is set to appear in eight episodes of the hospital drama — about a third of the usual per-season number — when the ABC show returns for its 19th season on Oct. 6.
Lou Barlia, ‘Superman’ and ‘Steel Magnolias’ Cameraman, Dies at 92
Veteran cameraman Lou Barlia, whose film credits include “Superman” and “Steel Magnolias,” died in his home in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 25, after a brief battle with mesothelioma cancer. He was 92. Born and raised in New York, Barlia started his photography career in his...
