‘The First Lady’ Canceled at Showtime After One Season

Last weekend, it was inching toward 100 degrees in many places across the country. This weekend, it’s more like six degrees… of Kevin Bacon. The Hollywood actor returns in Showtime’s crime drama City On A Hill, and we’re just sure that if we think long enough, we can connect him to some of the stars of our other “What to Watch” picks for the weekend, including HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and Hulu’s new movie Not Okay starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien. Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are plenty more high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms for you to check out (all starring actors that can surely connect to Mr. Bacon). Whether you want a new movie, or new seasons of your favorite shows, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO