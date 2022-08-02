ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauregard Parish, LA

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reports the following felony arrests between July 25 and July 30. Michael Crotwell was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule I, Possession of CDS Schedule II, and use or possess to use drug paraphernalia. Crotwell was booked into the BPSO Jail with bond set at $21,500.
Michael Crotwell was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule I, Possession of CDS Schedule II, and Use or Possess to Use Drug Paraphernalia. Michael was booked into the BPSO jail and bond was set at $21,500.00.
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Arecia Carhee, age 45, of Many, was arrested on two outstanding Bench Warrants. Bond has not been set and Carhee remains in the VPSO jail. July 28, 2022. Robert Lacaze, age 41, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 2, 2022. Kurt Robinson, 58, Lake Charles: Strangulation; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000. Petra Dee Page, 54, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Jason Tyler Higgins, 22, Heflin, AL: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Jadavien Demarco Banks, 35,...
Louisiana State Police report that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road in Rapides Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 35-year-old Laura Lee...
Calls To Services (July 24, to July 31, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered ninety (90) calls. . Jail Population:   We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, 10 housed in Newton, 6 housed in Jasper.    . Jail Bookings:  Last week...
Jasper Police were busy late Wednesday afternoon investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting victim who showed up at the Jasper Memorial Hospital emergency room. Reportedly, the 21-year-old victim had multiple gunshot wounds, but still managed to drive himself to the hospital. Captain Mike Poindexter and Lieutenant Garrett Foster both said...
A popular true crime podcast this week focused on a 31-year-old cold case in Vidor that has for decades captivated the country and inspired the 2017 Oscar-winning film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”. “Crime Junkie” on Monday released a 36-minute episode titled, “MURDERED: Kathy Page,” occasionally using reports from...
On Sunday, July 31, 2022, shortly before 1:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 112 near Soapstone Road in Allen Parish. Initial reports indicate a 2001 Dodge pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Cody Allen Reeves of Sugartown, LA, was...
CALCASIEU PARISH - Two men were hit by the propeller of a boat and needed medical attention after separate accidents in Calcasieu Parish on Saturday. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the first accident occurred around 5 p.m. on the Old Sabine River. Agents said a man was by himself when he lost control of his 15-foot aluminum boat and the vessel flipped over. The man was thrown from the boat and hit by the propeller.
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, Booking Report for August 1, 2022. Tyler Lawrence Landry III, 26, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for robbery. Akeem Travon Chopane, 30, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for an out-of-state detainer. Jose Saul Del Cid-Marquez, 45, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed...
