Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022

beauregardnews.com
Beauregard Parish recent arrests
Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reports the following felony arrests between July 25 and July 30. Michael Crotwell was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule I, Possession of CDS Schedule II, and use or possess to use drug paraphernalia. Crotwell was booked into the BPSO Jail with bond set at $21,500.
westcentralsbest.com
BPSO Felony arrest for the week of July 25-30, 2022
KNOE TV8
Man accused of ramming patrol units during multi-parish chase
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following a multi-parish chase after authorities say he fled a traffic stop in Sabine Parish. James A. Machado Jr., age 24, of Meredith, New Hampshire and booked in the VPSO jail on one count of reckless operation; one count of aggravated flight from an officer; five counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, and several other charges.
Lake Charles American Press
Armed car jacking suspect captured in Vernon
The suspect involved in an armed carjacking out of Sabine Parish was apprehended in Vernon Parish on Wednesday following a multi-agency pursuit that ended dramatically just outside of Leesville. James A. Machado, Jr., 24, of Meredith, New Hampshire, is facing a slew of charges that includes five counts of resisting...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report July 27, 2022 - August 1, 2022
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Arecia Carhee, age 45, of Many, was arrested on two outstanding Bench Warrants. Bond has not been set and Carhee remains in the VPSO jail. July 28, 2022. Robert Lacaze, age 41, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding...
westcentralsbest.com
Vehicle Pursuit Beginning in Many Ends Just North of Leesville Involving Multiple Agencies
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office reports that about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, they were notified of a traffic pursuit by the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office. The Many Police Department indicated that Officers had attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in Many and the driver had refused to stop and began fleeing from Officers.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 2, 2022. Kurt Robinson, 58, Lake Charles: Strangulation; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000. Petra Dee Page, 54, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Jason Tyler Higgins, 22, Heflin, AL: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Jadavien Demarco Banks, 35,...
westcentralsbest.com
Boyce Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Louisiana State Police report that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road in Rapides Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 35-year-old Laura Lee...
St. Landry Parish man found guilty of Negligent Homicide in the death of 18-month-old child
St. Landry District Attorney, Chad Pitre, announced today that Robert Miller, 44, of Eunice, was found guilty of Negligent Homicide.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Police investigating possible homicide after body found in home
Lake Charles Police are investigating a possible homicide after the body of a man was discovered inside his 11th Street address Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to the residence after family members of the deceased requested a wellness check, as they had not heard from him in a few days.
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 1st, 2022
Calls To Services (July 24, to July 31, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered ninety (90) calls. . Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, 10 housed in Newton, 6 housed in Jasper. . Jail Bookings: Last week...
KPLC TV
Jennings police chief says new citywide insurance policy could slow down police response
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Having police on the road is a crucial part of safety, and being able to call them at a moment’s notice is what citizens have come to expect. But police in Jennings worry a new insurance policy might slow that down from some officers. Mayor...
kjas.com
Police investigating after gunshot victim shows up at local hospital
Jasper Police were busy late Wednesday afternoon investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting victim who showed up at the Jasper Memorial Hospital emergency room. Reportedly, the 21-year-old victim had multiple gunshot wounds, but still managed to drive himself to the hospital. Captain Mike Poindexter and Lieutenant Garrett Foster both said...
Orange Leader
Nationwide true crime podcast focuses on 31-year-old Orange County cold case killing
A popular true crime podcast this week focused on a 31-year-old cold case in Vidor that has for decades captivated the country and inspired the 2017 Oscar-winning film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”. “Crime Junkie” on Monday released a 36-minute episode titled, “MURDERED: Kathy Page,” occasionally using reports from...
westcentralsbest.com
Allen Parish Fatal Crash Takes the Life of Sugartown Resident
On Sunday, July 31, 2022, shortly before 1:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 112 near Soapstone Road in Allen Parish. Initial reports indicate a 2001 Dodge pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Cody Allen Reeves of Sugartown, LA, was...
Juvenile found guilty in 2021 Eunice murder
Following a shooting that happened in downtown Eunice on June 16, 2021, a juvenile was found guilty of killing 31-year-old Donavon Reed.
Orange Leader
Orange woman sentenced for beating death of 5-year-old; family will “never forget,” prosecutor says
A 34-year-old woman from Orange was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2020 blunt force trauma death of a 5-year-old child. Brenika Lott was found guilty and sentenced last week in the death of Daviana Landry. The trial was heard in 260th District Judge Steve Parkhurst’ court....
wbrz.com
Two men hurt by propeller in separate boating accidents Saturday
CALCASIEU PARISH - Two men were hit by the propeller of a boat and needed medical attention after separate accidents in Calcasieu Parish on Saturday. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the first accident occurred around 5 p.m. on the Old Sabine River. Agents said a man was by himself when he lost control of his 15-foot aluminum boat and the vessel flipped over. The man was thrown from the boat and hit by the propeller.
August 1, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, Booking Report for August 1, 2022. Tyler Lawrence Landry III, 26, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for robbery. Akeem Travon Chopane, 30, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for an out-of-state detainer. Jose Saul Del Cid-Marquez, 45, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed...
