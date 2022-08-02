ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

abc12.com

Michigan counties work to get election results right

GENESEE CO, Mich. (WJRT) – It was a long night for voters and candidates last night as they waited into the early morning to get results from yesterday's elections. But job one for clerks is making sure they get the count done correctly not necessarily quickly. “The local clerks...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
hourdetroit.com

4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election

Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
MICHIGAN STATE
kpcc.org

After an abortion shakeup Monday in Michigan, voters head to the polls Tuesday

Up until Monday in Michigan, the line on abortion rights was clear. The state has a 1931 law that criminalizes abortion that was dormant during Roe v. Wade. In May, a month before the Dobbs decision, a lower court in the state put an injunction on the 1931 law, so it wasn't in effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Marquette, MI
WLUC

109th District House candidates respond to primary results

Mich. (WLUC) - Two women will face off in November for the 109th State House District seat. With 53% of the vote on the Republican primary side, Melody Wagner defeated Ron Gray. With 55% of the vote, Democrat Jenn Hill won her primary against Joe Boogren. Hill says she is...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan Primary Election 2022 Results

(WLUC) - Results are in from Michigan’s primary election held Tuesday. Tudor Dixon won the Republican gubernatorial nominee. She will take on Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall. Republican State Sen. Ed McBroom easily won his primary. He faces Democrat John Braamse in November. In the 108th...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Republican candidate Ryan Kelley calls for recount

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is calling for a recount after the primary election, which saw Tudor Dixon grab the nomination. Kelley was one of five candidates looking to represent the GOP in the race for Michigan Governor. Early Wednesday morning, Kelley posted to his Facebook page that he will not concede and wants a recount for election integrity.
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Ryan Kelley
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
WZZM 13

Aug. 2 Michigan primary election voting guide

MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan primary election. A primary election features candidates facing off against members of their own party to determine who will appear on November's general election ballot.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Governor, US, State Representative races finalized at Michigan August primary

Results are in for the 2022 Michigan primary election and the stage has officially been set for the November midterms. Here's a look at the results of the gubernatorial, U.S. and state representative races, and the candidates that will square off just three months from now. GovernorIncumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket will take on Republican Tudor Dixon who won her crowded primary. Whitmer will run for reelection alongside Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrest, while Dixon has yet to pick a running mate. The two have drastically different views on key issues, such as abortion rights,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan primary election: See a sample ballot before you vote Aug. 2

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Before you head to the polls Tuesday, see what will be on your ballot. All Michigan voters will be deciding the governor candidates. Read more election coverage here. Congressional Delegation and legislature candidates will also be decided. The candidates you can select for these races depend...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

In Michigan, GOP Discord Threatens Effort To Oust Gov. Whitmer

(AP) – Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP’s efforts in the battleground state. Many of the five hopefuls have personal baggage that could pose challenges in a general election, including a candidate who was charged for his role in the Capitol insurrection. None of the five has held public office, and their inability so far to raise money to compete with Whitmer’s multimillion-dollar campaign account has dashed some Republicans’ once-high hopes of unseating the first-term incumbent. “To be really...
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer

Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party’s efforts in the battleground state this fall. Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last week, defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known political newcomers. She also had backing from the prominent Michigan Republican family of Betsy DeVos, who was education secretary in Trump’s Cabinet but was critical of him and resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, as well...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

WATCH: Michigan Chronicle’s Primary Election Coverage!

DETROIT — Michigan Chronicle hosted a special Election Night coverage of the primary race that has garnered a wide array of candidates for voter to elect. Digital Anchor Andre Ash hit on the key races, issues, candidates, and updated Election Results. Joining the LIVE broadcast were radio personality Frankie...
MICHIGAN STATE

