ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man arrested with loaded AK-47 outside New York home of Iranian-American journalist

By Douglas Jones
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox13now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Son of prominent former Manhattan judge beats mother to death before jumping from 16th floor, police say

The son of a former New York judge allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death before jumping off the 16th floor and dying, police said.Doug Solomon, 26, hit his mother Diane Gallagher, 65, with a piece of furniture at their family home in New York’s Upper East Side, a senior police official said on Tuesday, according to several media reports.He then jumped out of the building.When police reached the scene, they found Solomon “unconscious and unresponsive” with trauma to the body.Officials said injuries were consistent with falling from a height.Residents said they heard loud screaming reportedly at the time Doug fell...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Black Enterprise

Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City

Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masih Alinejad
RadarOnline

New York Judge Orders Trevor Noah To Be Deposed, Undergo Physical Exam In Malpractice Battle With Ex-Doctor

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been ordered to be grilled under oath by his ex-doctor who the comedian accused of medical malpractice, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legal battle between the Comedy Central star and Dr. Riley J. Williams started heating up this week. Last year, Noah sued Riley and the Hospital for Special Surgery. The doctor specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow work. In the suit, the star accused the doctor of being negligent during a November 2020 procedure.A New York judge ordered the 38-year-old star to be deposed in the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ak 47#United States#Violent Crime#Iranian#Reuters#The World Summit#The New York Times#Alin
Daily Beast

Dr. Oz’s Turkish Nationalist Pals Living in His Secret N.J. Condo

Dr. Mehmet Oz owns an undisclosed apartment in New Jersey that houses close associates of his who are linked to groups that have denied the ethnic cleansing which occurred in the formative years of the modern Turkish state. Bergen County records show that since 2006 Oz and his wife have...
POLITICS
HollywoodLife

Iman Shumpert Reportedly Arrested For Felony Weed Possession: See Mugshot Photo

Iman Shumpert has been arrested. The former NBA star, 32, was reportedly found with a “sizeable” amount of marijuana while traveling through the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday, July 30, per PEOPLE. The outlet also published his mugshot on Wednesday, August 3, which can be seen below. The cannabis was found in his backpack by TSA screeners at security, who reported a “green leafy substance” to police. Authorities then responded at approximately 2:40 p.m, confirming 6.12 ounces of marijuana was present after running an on-site mobile test. The Brooklyn Nets player also admitted to possessing marijuana before being placed under arrest and transported to the airport jail, per the publication.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CNET

Amazon Warehouse Workers Reportedly Complain of Racism and Death Threats

Past and present employees at an Amazon warehouse near Chicago have reportedly filed claims with Illinois authorities charging that the company allowed racism and death threats against Black employees in the workplace. Photos of racist and threatening graffiti in women's bathrooms were included in a complaint 26 current and former...
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy