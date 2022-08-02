Man arrested with loaded AK-47 outside New York home of Iranian-American journalist

www.fox13now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Related
Son of prominent former Manhattan judge beats mother to death before jumping from 16th floor, police say
The son of a former New York judge allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death before jumping off the 16th floor and dying, police said.Doug Solomon, 26, hit his mother Diane Gallagher, 65, with a piece of furniture at their family home in New York’s Upper East Side, a senior police official said on Tuesday, according to several media reports.He then jumped out of the building.When police reached the scene, they found Solomon “unconscious and unresponsive” with trauma to the body.Officials said injuries were consistent with falling from a height.Residents said they heard loud screaming reportedly at the time Doug fell...
Judge sentences "heartless" father 27 years after his daughter was found dead behind a strip mall in Connecticut
A man who authorities say started a new life and family in Ohio after killing his wife and teenage daughter in 1995 when they lived in a New York suburb was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years in prison for his daughter's murder. A judge in New Britain, Connecticut, imposed the...
New York bishop and his wife robbed in $400K jewelry heist during livestreamed service
A Brooklyn bishop and his wife were robbed during a livestreamed sermon Sunday after armed assailants stormed the service and made off with around $400,000 worth of jewelry, New York City police said. Bishop Lamor Whitehead was in the middle of delivering his sermon at the Leaders of Tomorrow International...
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say
Jill LeCroix claims three Black women brutally attacked her on a New York City bus after she said she had "love" for Trump. The post White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say appeared first on NewsOne.
Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City
Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
Abducted girl chews through restraints and her escape leads to discovery of two bodies
A man accused of abducting a 12-year-old who escaped by chewing her way out of restraints after a week in captivity at a rural mobile home was charged with killing two people found dead inside the residence, authorities said Wednesday. Already charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the child's...
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday
In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
RELATED PEOPLE
Upstate NY Road Rage Incident! Driver With Gun Threatens Man and Kids?
Road Rage! Sure, many of us have cursed the driver that cut us off and sometimes the urge to do more crosses your mind. Is that road rage? Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the act as a motorist's uncontrolled anger that is usually provoked by another motorist's irritating act and is expressed in aggressive or violent behavior.
New York Judge Orders Trevor Noah To Be Deposed, Undergo Physical Exam In Malpractice Battle With Ex-Doctor
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been ordered to be grilled under oath by his ex-doctor who the comedian accused of medical malpractice, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legal battle between the Comedy Central star and Dr. Riley J. Williams started heating up this week. Last year, Noah sued Riley and the Hospital for Special Surgery. The doctor specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow work. In the suit, the star accused the doctor of being negligent during a November 2020 procedure.A New York judge ordered the 38-year-old star to be deposed in the...
Airbnb and new property owner apologize for 'slave cabin' listing
An Airbnb listing for "an 1830s slave cabin" has been removed from the rental site after a TikTok video about the property went viral.
Alex Jones' lawyer – the one who accidentally leaked revealing texts – said Sandy Hook parents deserve just $8 in damages
Kyle Farrar, an attorney who represented the Sandy Hook victim's parents, maintained that the two parents deserved $150 million total in damages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Dallas Love Field Airport Suspected Shooter Told Police She's Married To Chris Brown: Report
In the hours since a shooting unfolded at Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday (July 25), more information about the suspected gunwoman, Portia Odufuwa, has emerged in the media, revealing that the 37-year-old has a history of mental illness, criminal activity, and claiming that she's the wife of Chris Brown.
Daily Beast
Dr. Oz’s Turkish Nationalist Pals Living in His Secret N.J. Condo
Dr. Mehmet Oz owns an undisclosed apartment in New Jersey that houses close associates of his who are linked to groups that have denied the ethnic cleansing which occurred in the formative years of the modern Turkish state. Bergen County records show that since 2006 Oz and his wife have...
Cold-Blooded: Outrage In Italy After African Vendor Alika Ogorchukwu Beaten To Death By White Man In Viral Video
An African street vendor named Alika Ogorchukwu was beaten to death by white man named Filippo Claudio Giuseppe in a viral video
Iman Shumpert Reportedly Arrested For Felony Weed Possession: See Mugshot Photo
Iman Shumpert has been arrested. The former NBA star, 32, was reportedly found with a “sizeable” amount of marijuana while traveling through the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday, July 30, per PEOPLE. The outlet also published his mugshot on Wednesday, August 3, which can be seen below. The cannabis was found in his backpack by TSA screeners at security, who reported a “green leafy substance” to police. Authorities then responded at approximately 2:40 p.m, confirming 6.12 ounces of marijuana was present after running an on-site mobile test. The Brooklyn Nets player also admitted to possessing marijuana before being placed under arrest and transported to the airport jail, per the publication.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Amazon Warehouse Workers Reportedly Complain of Racism and Death Threats
Past and present employees at an Amazon warehouse near Chicago have reportedly filed claims with Illinois authorities charging that the company allowed racism and death threats against Black employees in the workplace. Photos of racist and threatening graffiti in women's bathrooms were included in a complaint 26 current and former...
Sandy Hook Lawyers Rip Bankruptcy Bid By 'Coward' Alex Jones To Dodge Damages
It's a "transparent attempt to delay facing the families that he has spent years hurting,” said Connecticut attorney Chris Matei.
Alex Jones Declares Himself a 'Human Supremacist' in Viral InfoWars Clip
Alex Jones has been previously mocked for warning against the dangers of alleged aliens who want to turn humans into "cyborg slaves of Satan."
2 people killed by driver fleeing police in South L.A. were unhoused
L.A. County coroner's officials identified the victims as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43. The driver struck what appeared to be an encampment.
Comments / 0