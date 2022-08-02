Arizona attorney general finds no widespread dead voters in 2020



Arizona A ttorney General Mark Brnovich (R) brushed off the notion that hundreds of dead people voted in the 2020 election following an investigation.

Brnovich, a candidate in the Arizona Republican Senate primary on Tuesday, rejected a finding by Cyber Ninjas, a group that conducted a controversial review of the election, that 282 voters in 2020 might have been dead.

"After spending hundreds of hours reviewing these allegations, our investigators were able to determine that only one of the 282 individuals on the list was deceased at the time of the election," Brnovich said in the letter to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann (R) on Monday. "All other persons listed as deceased were found to be current voters."

Brnovich continued that "these claims were thoroughly investigated and resulted in only a handful of potential cases," adding that some "were so absurd the names and birthdates didn't even match the deceased, and others included dates of death after the election."

Following a string of controversies over its audit, the Cyber Ninjas's report last fall reaffirmed President Joe Biden's victory, finding 261 fewer votes for former President Donald Trump and 99 additional votes for Biden. The Arizona Senate referred the findings to the state attorney general, outlining "urgent issues" the auditors found that Fann said suggest "less-than-perfect adherence to Arizona's standards and best practices."

Fann pushed back at criticism of the audit in a tweet replying to Adrian Fontes , a Democratic candidate for Arizona secretary of state who was Maricopa County recorder, insisting that it was "proven" election laws were broken.



Brnovich said in April that his office has uncovered “instances of election fraud by individuals” in 2020 but did not provide details . Top officials in Maricopa County criticized the interim report issued by Arizona 's top prosecutor, stressing that it offered "no new evidence" that would change the course of the 2020 presidential election .

Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election in the state by more than 10,000 votes.

Claims by Trump and his allies of widespread fraud sufficient to overturn the results across several states have been roundly rejected by the courts and election officials.