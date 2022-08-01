Should You Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?

www.fool.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Stock Market Plunge: 3 of the Cheapest Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
These three stand-out businesses are valued at a multiple of just four to seven times Wall Street's forecast earnings for 2023.
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks
With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize.
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought
Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.
Is Amazon's Stock Split Starting to Pay Off?
Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split in early June didn't provide a catalyst for the stock. The missing ingredient then was that small investors didn't have ample motivation to jump aboard. A recent string of good news for Amazon plus its lower share price could be attractive for small investors.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts
Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with.
Analysis: Wall Street's 'fear gauge' in limbo as big investors keep shunning stocks
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s most closely watched gauge of market anxiety shows expectations of choppy trading ahead despite a recent snapback in U.S. stocks, though institutional investors' low exposure to equities may help curb gyrations.
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
Stock Market Today - 7/29: Stocks Finish Higher On Apple, Amazon Boost; Inflation Data Sparks Fed Rate Bets
U.S. equities finished higher Friday, pushing stocks towards one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment. Futures pared earlier gains, however, after a faster-than-expected June reading...
Why Caterpillar Stock Is Down Today
Caterpillar delivered a solid quarter, but revenue was a little light compared to expectations. The company continues to see strong demand from North America, but other parts of the world are weakening.
Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession.
Arista Networks Soars on Earnings Beat -- Is This Growth Stock a Buy?
Arista delivered strong second-quarter earnings results and guidance. The cloud stock has steadily taken share from Cisco in the broader data center switching market. Arista is the leader at the high-speed end of the data center switching market.
Down 79%, Is Snap Stock a Buy After Its Recent Earnings Release?
Snap's second-quarter earnings sent negative shockwaves across Wall Street. Should contrarian investors buy the dip?
Is Take-Two Interactive Stock a Buy Now?
Video game-related sales have been soft during this challenging economic period. Take-Two could still grow during a recession thanks to the momentum of its "Grand Theft Auto" franchise and the addition of Zynga. Analysts have high expectations for Take-Two over the next five years.
Fewer retail investors are trading stocks and cryptocurrencies on Robinhood as markets suffer a sell-off
Robinhood's monthly active users plunged 34% to 14 million over the past year. Retail investors have stopped trading stocks on the platform as stocks and cryptocurrencies plummet. The trading app now plans to cut 23% of its staff, chief executive Vlad Tenev said. Robinhood has seen its active users decline...
Is Pinterest Stock a Buy Now?
Pinterest's Q2 numbers missed Wall Street's expectations. But its Q3 guidance implies that its business is stabilizing. Elliot Management increased its stake in Pinterest and reaffirmed its confidence in its new CEO, Bill Ready.
3 Dividend Kings That Could Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
Is it really possible to find stocks that will pay you more money each year?
