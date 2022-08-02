Hermits Peak Calf Canyon crews continue to help with wildfire repair

www.koat.com
Related
KOAT 7
'Right now they're failing': Rociada residents want more FEMA help from monsoon rains
ROCIADA, N.M. — Many people in Rociada are trying to rebuild after the devastating impacts of wildfires and floods. And some days are harder than others. "I've never seen this kind of flooding before," said Carlos Ortiz. Ortiz has lived in Rociada for 45 years. He said it's hard...
KOAT 7
Las Vegas water reservoirs could only last around 50 more days
The city of Las Vegas is in a state of emergency as flash flooding on the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon burn scar damages their water reservoirs. KOAT spoke with Mayor Louie Trujillo, who said the Gallinas reservoir is expected to last around 50 more days. It's where people in Las Vegas get most of their drinking water.
lasvegasnm.gov
PSA Aug 2, 2022 The City's Utilities Department is maintaining high quality drinking water.
Although an emergency has been declared,rest assured that the City of Las Vegas Utilities Department Water Treatment Plant is currently treating water as usual and meeting all state and federal standards. Water treatment staff are in daily contact with the Drinking Water Bureau to stay on the leadingedge of any...
Santa Fe’s amended junk vehicle ordinance goes into effect August 9
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is amending its junk vehicle ordinance and those changes go into effect on August 9. The definition of a junk vehicle has been revised to now include any motor vehicle, excluding special interest vehicles, that have been inoperable, wrecked, dismantled, or abandoned for 90 days or more. Any junk vehicles […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Is Home To New Mexico's First Net-Zero Energy Housing Unit
Santa Fe is home to New Mexico’s first net-zero energy multi-family unit project. The recently opened Siler Yard caters to the members of the art and creative community who make under 60-percent of the Area Mean Income. The 65-unit, $17.4 million project was made possible through a $10.4 million...
Las Vegas declares emergency, with less than 50 days of clean water supply left
LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas has declared an emergency over its water supply after the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, contaminated the Gallinas River. The city relies solely on water from the river, which has been tainted with large amounts of fire-related debris and ash, according to city officials.
Santa Fe Reporter
Guv Declares Emergency as Flooding Threatens Las Vegas Water Supply
Guv declares emergency in Las Vegas to protect water supply. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday signed executive orders declaring a state of emergency in the City of Las Vegas, as burn scar flooding threatens the area’s drinking water supply. “The destruction that continues to befall New Mexico communities affected by the U.S. Forest Service planned burns from earlier this year is unfathomable,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “We will continue to do everything we can to support them and prevent additional damage as a result of the wildfires.” The executive orders, which follow the city’s own declaration of emergency, make available $2.25 million in state emergency funding to assist with emergency measures and prepare public infrastructure, among other actions. According to the governor’s office, Las Vegas has an approximate two-month supply of safe drinking water, but thousands of acres of ash and debris threatens its primary municipal water source, the Gallinas River watershed. The emergency funding will allow the city to safely treat and draw water from Storrie Lake. “The contaminated water flow from the Gallinas caused by the wildfire damage to our watershed has compromised the availability of water to the Las Vegas municipal water system. Rest assured that the city will be holding the federal government responsible for our current situation,” Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo said in a statement. The governor’s office says it will request the Federal Emergency Management Agency fully reimburse the state via New Mexico’s existing major disaster declaration, which was amended last week to include post-fire flooding.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Vacationers Killed in New Mexico Flood
The third member of a Texas family who went missing in a New Mexico flash flood was found dead on Tuesday. The body of Chris Cummings, 62, was found and retrieved on July 26; he was the last of the three victims, who hailed from Hale County, Texas, to be located after they were killed on July 21.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rio Grande Sun
City Planning Director Killed in Albuquerque
Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, who was the planning and land use director for the City of Española, was shot and killed in Albuquerque on the night of Aug. 1. Hussain’s death came the day before he would have celebrated his first anniversary of working for the city. Hussain lived...
lpgasmagazine.com
Suburban Propane purchases Northern New Mexico Gas
New Jersey-based Suburban Propane acquired Northern New Mexico Gas Co., located in Angel Fire, Raton, Cimarron and Las Vegas, New Mexico. Northern New Mexico Gas started as a butane company in 1942 and now serves residential and commercial customers throughout northern New Mexico. A letter on the Northern New Mexico...
residentnews.net
Troop 906 treks New Mexico
From June 26 to July 3, San Marco residents and members of Troop 906 traveled to Cimarron, NM and completed a 7-day backpacking trek in the backcountry of the Philmont Scout Ranch, carrying all their gear, food, and water along the way. During the trek, the scouts traveled over 36 miles and summited 3 peaks each with an elevation greater than 9000 feet, including the iconic Tooth of Time. Along the way, they participated in various activities including blacksmithing and horseback riding. They also completed a conservation service project for the ranch. In completing this trek, several of the scouts earned the Triple Crown Award for completing treks at the BSA’s 3 high adventure bases: Sea Base, Northern Tier and Philmont.
State considers sale of land for proposed veterans cemetery
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery. The state land office is taking public comment at a meeting Tuesday evening. The proposal would allow the sale of more than 300 acres of land to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This would be on the northwestern edge of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
losalamosreporter.com
Warning About Dogs And Toxic Mushrooms
First of all, my dog is okay. So you can read this letter without worrying about an unhappy ending. Second, I wanted to share my experience to warn everyone about the possibility of dogs finding toxic mushrooms on local high-elevation trails, or anywhere there are a lot of wild mushrooms growing.
territorysupply.com
11 Magnificent Hikes Near Santa Fe, New Mexico
New Mexico’s capital city is a hiker’s paradise tucked at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Sitting at an altitude of 7,199 feet, Santa Fe is the highest elevation capital city in the U.S. And from its high elevation vantage point, you can opt to wander the foothills, summit the peaks, or stroll along the arroyos around town.
losalamosreporter.com
Morning View From Anniversary Trail Towards White Rock And Santa Fe
Sunday morning view From Anniversary Trail towards White Rock and Santa Fe. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Santa Fe For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Santa Fe for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Santa Fe. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
actionnews5.com
Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A Texas family is grieving after two of their members were killed, while another went missing in New Mexico flash floods on July 21. Jane Cummings, 62, and her mother, 84-year-old Betty Greenhaw were found dead in the Tecolote Creek channel near Las Vegas, New Mexico.
losalamosreporter.com
NMSP Seeks Assistance In Locating Raquee Martinez Of Espanola Who Is Missing/Endangered
The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is asking for assistance in locating Raquee Martinez, 18, of Espanola. She is described as 5’3” tall, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and light brown hair. Martinez was last seen in Albuquerque June 29, and may still be in Albuquerque or in...
newsfromthestates.com
Parents react to false public statements from Taos Sheriff’s Office about daughter’s death
A memorial set up for Coral Dawn Bernal, a Taos Pueblo woman who suddenly died in July 2020. (Photo by Tere Garcia for Source NM) Weeks after Coral Dawn Bernal died in July 2020, her father called the lead investigator into her death for an update only to learn that the Taos County Sheriff’s Office closed the case.
Santa Fe Police identify body pulled from arroyo
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department says the body of 37-year-old Wilfredo Flores-Diaz was recovered from rushing water earlier this week. First responders pulled Flores-Diaz from an arroyo at Kachina Ridge and Shalako Way Monday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While authorities have identified Flores-Diaz, the Office of the […]
Comments / 0