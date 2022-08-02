ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Two Boating Incidents in Southwest Louisiana Involving Propeller Strikes Being Investigated by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
calcasieu.info

Comments / 2

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

August 2, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

2022 Calcasieu Parish Arrest Reports, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Arrest and Release Reports. Calcasieu Correctional Center ( CCC ) – Calcasieu Parish Jail. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty. For more information about a crime, arrest, or suspect, contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Junior Deputy Academy to be Hosted by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 16

Junior Deputy Academy to be Hosted by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 16. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on August 2, 2022, that they will organize a Jr. Deputy Academy on August 16, 2022, for youth ages 11 to 14. By teaching leadership qualities and the value of teamwork, the program teaches children the importance of their duties as citizens in our community. Participants will also obtain a better grasp of the varied roles played by CPSO deputies in the community.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
kalb.com

Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready

BATON ROUGE, La. - The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, on May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
LOUISIANA STATE
Occupational Health Safety

LA Contractor Cited After Worker Fatally Injured from Fall

The worker fell 30 feet through a skylight while working on a roof. One Louisiana contractor was cited for a lack of fall protection after the death of a worker. According to a press release, in April 2022, Premier South Roofing LLC workers were working on a roof at a site. One worker "lost their footing," fell through a skylight and was injured from the nearly 30-foot fall. They later died from the injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Southwest Louisiana#Wildlife#Propeller#Memorial Hospital
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD to Begin Installing Signs in Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Safety Corridor for Increased Fines and Speed Cameras

Louisiana DOTD to Begin Installing Signs in Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Safety Corridor for Increased Fines and Speed Cameras. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that beginning August 5, 2022, more signs will be erected along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. These signs are part of a three-phase process in response to Senate Bill 435 / ACT 426, which designated the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as a traffic safety corridor.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park

LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspects Sought by Authorities in Louisiana Business Burglary and Theft of Air Compressor and Other Items

Suspects Sought by Authorities in Louisiana Business Burglary and Theft of Air Compressor and Other Items. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 3, 2022, Shreveport Police Department reported that on July 4, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., in the 1300 block of Grimmett Drive at the Carvana dealership, what appeared to be a white male was observed burglarizing a garage on the property. According to police, he had at least two accomplices, a black male who does appear on video and another individual in the back seat of the SUV. An air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water were taken during the burglary.
SHREVEPORT, LA
UPI News

Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are teaming up with a local zoo to attempt to track down and capture a kangaroo spotted hopping loose in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies are working together with Bigham Farms and Exotics to try to capture the kangaroo seen hopping Tuesday morning along Rose Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 82.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy