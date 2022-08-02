Two Boating Incidents in Southwest Louisiana Involving Propeller Strikes Being Investigated by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

calcasieu.info
August 2, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
2022 Calcasieu Parish Arrest Reports, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Arrest and Release Reports. Calcasieu Correctional Center ( CCC ) – Calcasieu Parish Jail. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty. For more information about a crime, arrest, or suspect, contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office...
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
Junior Deputy Academy to be Hosted by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 16
Junior Deputy Academy to be Hosted by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 16. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on August 2, 2022, that they will organize a Jr. Deputy Academy on August 16, 2022, for youth ages 11 to 14. By teaching leadership qualities and the value of teamwork, the program teaches children the importance of their duties as citizens in our community. Participants will also obtain a better grasp of the varied roles played by CPSO deputies in the community.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Investigating August 2 House Fire that Resulted in One Death
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Investigating August 2 House Fire that Resulted in One Death. Pineville, Louisiana – On August 2, 2022, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported that Fire Marshal deputies started investigating a fire in Pineville involving one death. According to LASFM, just before 7...
Pilot dead after crop duster crashes along I-49 in Louisiana
A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation. On August 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that BRPD Traffic Homicide Investigators are seeking information regarding a hit and run fatality that occurred on August 1, 2022, in the 4600 block of North Street around 10:10 a.m. According to...
kalb.com
Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready
BATON ROUGE, La. - The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, on May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
Occupational Health Safety
LA Contractor Cited After Worker Fatally Injured from Fall
The worker fell 30 feet through a skylight while working on a roof. One Louisiana contractor was cited for a lack of fall protection after the death of a worker. According to a press release, in April 2022, Premier South Roofing LLC workers were working on a roof at a site. One worker "lost their footing," fell through a skylight and was injured from the nearly 30-foot fall. They later died from the injuries.
Louisiana DOTD to Begin Installing Signs in Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Safety Corridor for Increased Fines and Speed Cameras
Louisiana DOTD to Begin Installing Signs in Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Safety Corridor for Increased Fines and Speed Cameras. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that beginning August 5, 2022, more signs will be erected along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. These signs are part of a three-phase process in response to Senate Bill 435 / ACT 426, which designated the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as a traffic safety corridor.
Fisherman catches large nearly 6-foot shark on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
Louisiana State Police: Pilot Killed in Crop Duster Plane Crash Off of I-49
A pilot was killed in a plane crash off I-49 according to Louisiana State Police. A report from our media partners at KATC states that the crash took place on an Interstate 49 exit ramp. State police say the crop-dusting plane was doing some work near the Cheneyville exit. An...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park
LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
Suspects Sought by Authorities in Louisiana Business Burglary and Theft of Air Compressor and Other Items
Suspects Sought by Authorities in Louisiana Business Burglary and Theft of Air Compressor and Other Items. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 3, 2022, Shreveport Police Department reported that on July 4, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., in the 1300 block of Grimmett Drive at the Carvana dealership, what appeared to be a white male was observed burglarizing a garage on the property. According to police, he had at least two accomplices, a black male who does appear on video and another individual in the back seat of the SUV. An air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water were taken during the burglary.
brproud.com
Louisiana woman caught after tires flattened on stolen vehicle, sheriff’s office says
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana woman is behind bars in Texas after a pursuit ended on US 59N over the weekend. Hilma Ziyad, 51, of Louisiana, was arrested in Jackson County on Saturday, July 30. The pursuit started with one Victoria Police Department K9 Officer around 8:15...
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Vehicle Burglary Case
Lake Charles, Louisiana – According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 6600 block of Sun Meadow Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between July 25th at midnight and July 29th at 11:15 pm. CPSO is asking anyone with information...
Mississippi man pulls in 104-pound monster catfish on weekend fishing trip
A Mississippi man pulled out the catch of a lifetime when he caught a 104-pound catfish this weekend. Pictures of the catfish were posted on social media showing Brookhaven fisherman Christopher Halley carrying the behemoth in his arms. …. …. The website Dark Horse Press reports that Halley made the...
Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are teaming up with a local zoo to attempt to track down and capture a kangaroo spotted hopping loose in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies are working together with Bigham Farms and Exotics to try to capture the kangaroo seen hopping Tuesday morning along Rose Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 82.
Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program […]
Crop duster pilot killed after crash near interstate in Louisiana
A crop duster crashed Tuesday onto the ramp of the Cheneyville exit on Interstate-49, killing the pilot, authorities said. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened about noon, news outlets reported. The National Transportation Safety Board listed the plane as an Air Tractor AT-502. The name of the pilot, the...
Mississippi man killed after being hit by train
A Mississippi man was killed Monday after being struck by a train on the Gulf Coast. Officials with the Hancock County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ryan Moran, 32, of Bay St. Louis. Moran was found dead after emergency officials responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit...
