Channelview, TX

Channelview, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Channelview, TX
Daily Mail

Police investigate after officer in Anchorage posed for a smiling selfie with woman who flashed her ‘white privilege card’ instead of her driving license when they stopped her for weaving at 3.43am

An investigation has been launched after an Anchorage police officer was pictured posing with a woman who was holding a novelty 'White Privilege card' instead of her ID after she was pulled over for weaving in the Alaskan city. Mimi Israelah claimed in a Facebook post that she was pulled...
ANCHORAGE, AK
CBS Miami

Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile

PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.  
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Daily Mail

Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop

Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
#Robbery#Crime Stoppers#The Puff S Smoke Shop#Hispanic
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens

An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
YUMA, AZ
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
PUBLIC SAFETY
101.1. The Wiz

VIDEO: Cops Chase Brandon Calloway Into His Home And Brutally Beat Him Over Alleged Traffic Violation

Tennessee police were caught on video brutally beating a young Black man in his own home over an alleged traffic violation. Brandon Calloway, 25, was tased and beaten with batons by Oakland Police in his own home after authorities said he did not stop at a stop sign and refused to stop for officers. According to police, Calloway was also clocked for speeding, driving 32 miles per hour in a 20-mile per hour zone. Officers then say they tried to pull him over but he refused to stop. Calloway then drove to his home on Laurel Glen Drive, ran inside, and allegedly came back outside with two people “being aggressive,” according to police reports.
TENNESSEE STATE
Black Enterprise

Activists Demand Hate Crime Charges Against White Man Seen Pushing Biracial Child Off Bike

A group of community activists has taken to Deep River, Connecticut, to demand a white man seen pushing an 11-year-old biracial child off his bike face hate crime charges. On Wednesday, the activists held a press conference to bring awareness to a disturbing video that shows Jameson Chapman, 48, pushing 11-year-old Daniel Duncan off his bike last Monday and telling the child to “get the f–k out of my town.”
DEEP RIVER, CT

