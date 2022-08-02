montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Reacts To Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Claiming She's His Wife
Dallas, TX – Chris Brown is trying to figure out why he has so many stalkers these days. C Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (July 26) to address the creepy individuals messing with his personal life. “I don’t know what’s in my fucking music, but I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigate after officer in Anchorage posed for a smiling selfie with woman who flashed her ‘white privilege card’ instead of her driving license when they stopped her for weaving at 3.43am
An investigation has been launched after an Anchorage police officer was pictured posing with a woman who was holding a novelty 'White Privilege card' instead of her ID after she was pulled over for weaving in the Alaskan city. Mimi Israelah claimed in a Facebook post that she was pulled...
Police officer who used the n-word claims she's been 'desensitised' to it because of music
A police officer in the US was caught using the N-word - and tried to blame it on being “desensitised” to it because of music. The officer from Cincinnati has been temporarily stripped of her duties after body-worn camera footage showed her using the word on duty. An...
Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile
PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.
Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop
Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Six bodies found piled in a hallway with cause of death under investigation after vicious gang battle turns fatal
SIX bodies were found in a hallway this week after a vicious street gang mysteriously killed their own members while incarcerated. Honduras police are investigating the six victims' causes of death after the horror scene was discovered inside a prison early Monday. Prison guards found six inmates belonging to the...
BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens
An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
Man Claims That Dismembered Girlfriend, Who Was Found In Fridge, Went In 'On Her Own'
Daryl Jones claimed that Kristy Jefferson, who was found dismembered and decomposing in a fridge placed in the hallway by his apartment, climbed into the appliance "on her own." A Pennsylvania man whose girlfriend was found dismembered and decaying in an abandoned refrigerator by his apartment has claimed that she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Met Police sergeant, 33, ‘raped woman in the sea while on stag do in Brighton’
A MET Police sergeant has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in the sea while on a stag do. Laurence Knight, 33, is said to have carried out the attack on July 17 last year in Brighton. He was not on duty at the time but has now...
Pack of Dogs Mauls Man to Death on the Sidewalk After Escaping Home: Police
When officers arrived, they found that an individual tried to separate the dogs from the 59-year-old victim.
Man Said 'That Felt Good' After Allegedly Beating Retired Nurse To Death, According To Authorities
Isaac Heath stands accused of murdering his neighbor Eileen Schnitker, a retired nurse who loved animals. A Missouri man is accused of stabbing and beating an elderly neighbor to death with a baseball bat, then expressing glee over the slaying. Isaac Heath, 31, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed...
Mourners Shot Dead During Funeral Procession for Homicide Victim: Police
The victims were shot multiple times after someone pulled up next to them and opened fire as they were "bumper-to-bumper" with other cars, police said Friday.
Woman tries fighting off burglar with lamp before realizing it’s her brother-in-law
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my twenties I lived in a small city and my apartment was robbed when I was out one evening.
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
VIDEO: Cops Chase Brandon Calloway Into His Home And Brutally Beat Him Over Alleged Traffic Violation
Tennessee police were caught on video brutally beating a young Black man in his own home over an alleged traffic violation. Brandon Calloway, 25, was tased and beaten with batons by Oakland Police in his own home after authorities said he did not stop at a stop sign and refused to stop for officers. According to police, Calloway was also clocked for speeding, driving 32 miles per hour in a 20-mile per hour zone. Officers then say they tried to pull him over but he refused to stop. Calloway then drove to his home on Laurel Glen Drive, ran inside, and allegedly came back outside with two people “being aggressive,” according to police reports.
Activists Demand Hate Crime Charges Against White Man Seen Pushing Biracial Child Off Bike
A group of community activists has taken to Deep River, Connecticut, to demand a white man seen pushing an 11-year-old biracial child off his bike face hate crime charges. On Wednesday, the activists held a press conference to bring awareness to a disturbing video that shows Jameson Chapman, 48, pushing 11-year-old Daniel Duncan off his bike last Monday and telling the child to “get the f–k out of my town.”
Comments / 0