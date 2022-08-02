NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Names Sandra Smester as Executive Vice President of Programming and Content Development

www.sfgate.com
AdWeek
BBH USA Promotes Kasia Canning and Estefanio Holtz to Executive Creative Directors
BBH USA has promoted two award-winning group creative directors to executive creative directors following a year of major client wins and breakthrough campaigns. Kasia Canning and Estefanio Holtz, who joined the agency a little over a year ago, have been elevated to the ecd level and will report to CCO Rafael Rizuto.
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!
After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
dotesports.com
EA CEO clears rumors of acquisition, states that the company is set to become the largest standalone developer
With the final stages of the Activision Blizzard acquisition by Microsoft right around the corner, EA is on the brink of becoming the video game industry’s largest standalone publisher and developer. With a lot of buzz surrounding EA’s current and upcoming position comes heaps of rumors along with it.
BBC
Netflix loses almost a million subscribers
After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
SFGate
SoundCloud Confirms Layoffs Impacting Nearly 20% of Its Workforce
SoundCloud will be laying off approximately 20% of its global workforce citing “a significant company transformation” and the current economic and financial landscape. “During this difficult time, we are focused on providing the support and resources to those transitioning while reinforcing our commitment to executing our mission to lead what’s next in music,” reads a statement by a rep for SoundCloud.
With HBO Max and Discovery+ Expected to Merge, Streamers Debate Scale vs. Brand Identity
Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery is about to find out whether bigger and broader really is better when it comes to streaming. Ever since he took over the merged company in April, CEO David Zaslav has been clear about his vision for one global platform, and with the company’s latest earnings release this week, Wall Street anticipation about details regarding about a paired-up HBO Max and Discovery+ is growing. This would enable people who signed up to binge-watch “Barry,” “Succession” and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” to get their fill of “Naked and Afraid” and...
Big Tech giants are threatening local news. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act can save it.
Thomas Jefferson famously declared, “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”. Jefferson knew that local papers were vital to a thriving democracy, and that notion is...
Family Sues Sesame Place For Millions, Brittney Griner’s Trade Off For Freedom & More!
We tap in with viral content creator and law student Legally Hype for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. This week we dive deep into the latest Sesame Place 28 million dollar lawsuit, Brittney Griner’s continued fight for freedom plus the possible trade-off between Russia and […]
LAW・
TechCrunch
Sheryl Sandberg officially stepped down as Meta COO on August 1, filing shows
News emerged on June 1 that Sandberg would be stepping down after more than 14 years in position and would be replaced by chief growth officer Javier Olivan, though no specific date was given. But in an SEC filing yesterday, Meta revealed the transition is now complete. Moving forward, Sandberg will remain a Meta employee through September 30, 2022, after which she will continue purely as a board member.
thesource.com
Berner Becomes the First Cannabis Executive To Make the Forbes Cover
Gilbert MIlan Jr. aka Berner, has been one of the main faces of canna-business, which is why the San Francisco native became the very first exec in the cannabis industry to make the cover of the coveted Forbes magazine. The Cookies CEO and Taylor Gang Entertainment signee have been at...
AdWeek
Twitter Testing Multimedia Tweets
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Twitter began testing the option to include four media assets in a single tweet,...
Fox Corp, Verizon Renew Multi-Year Distribution Deal as Fios Adds Tubi and Fox Weather
Click here to read the full article. Fox Corp. struck multi-year renewal of its distribution agreement with Verizon on Wednesday, adding ad-supported streamer Tubi and Fox Weather as part of its offerings via Fios TV. Per Verizon and Fox, the extended agreement will see the continued distribution all of Fox’s brands on Fios TV, including Fox News Media, Fox Sports, Fox broadcast network and local Fox owned-and-operated TV stations in markets like New York, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. Additionally, Fox Weather will be added to the Fios TV lineup alongside AVOD service Tubi, which will be included in both Fios TV set...
Digiday
Why FAST channels cannot be overlooked by TV advertisers
Free ad-supported TV is increasingly capturing the attention — and the spend — of content owners using it to monetize everything from new originals to back-catalog options that might not have had a home otherwise. And since many FAST viewers aren’t reachable through traditional TV ads, marketers are finding untapped audiences for incremental reach. According to research arm VIP+, one result is an estimated U.S. ad revenue from FAST channels worth more than $6 billion by 2025.
Engadget
Your favorite podcast might be making thousands for inviting guests
That big-name guest might not have appeared on your favorite podcast out of the kindness of their heart. Bloomberg has learned that podcast guests are routinely paying big money to appear on popular podcasts. Guestio, a marketplace for these deals, has seen huge transactions in the past six months. Four podcasters made $20,000 from charging for appearances, while one made $50,000. The most profitable show, Entrepreneurs on Fire, regularly charges $3,500 for guest spots and has sometimes taken a cut of product sales.
Vox
The newsletter boom is over. What’s next?
This was all the way back in 2020 and 2021: Big Name Writers were leaving Well-Known Publications to start one-person publishing operations, and some of them were making a lot of money doing it. Serious people were asking whether Substack, the email platform of the moment, was a threat to the New York Times. Facebook and Twitter wanted in on it.
TikTok's Upcoming Music Streaming Could Hurt Spotify's Business
When it comes to favorite songs, people are finding many of theirs on TikTok as of late. If you're one of them, you'd be among the 75% of TikTok users who say that they've discovered new music through the app. Right now, the easiest way to find the catchiest TikTok...
protocol.com
What Microsoft, IBM and others won as the privacy bill evolved
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m digging deep into the amendments to the latest privacy bill — and how they may have put cloud companies in a better mood. Plus: the administration’s plans to handle the export of software needed for chip manufacturing to China, Blake Masters and Pelosi’s trip.
TechCrunch
Facebook is shutting down its live shopping feature on October 1
Livestream video shopping became publicly available on Facebook two years ago, following a series of smaller trials and beta tests. The feature was designed to give creators and brands an interactive way to sell items, connect with viewers and potentially gain new customers. However, Facebook says it’s now shifting away from live video shopping to focus on Reels.
The Black Tech Community Takes Over Disney World
Blacks In Technology, LLC and the Blacks In Technology Foundation (BIT) hosts their fourth annual conference for Black IT professionals, entrepreneurs, gamers, and afro-futurists. Hundreds will descend on Disney World Oct. 26-28, 2022. The in-person conference will feature global brands, world class speakers and business leaders. Sponsors include Google, Disney,...
