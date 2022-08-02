ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

2-alarm fire causes ‘substantial damage’ to Ridgefield home

By Matt Rawlings
 2 days ago

VANCOUVER, Wash. ( KOIN ) — A home in Ridgefield took on significant damage after a two-alarm fire burned through it on Monday morning, officials say.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, along with Clark County Fire District #6, responded to the fire around 7 a.m. after a neighbor noticed black smoke coming from the home and reported it to authorities.

Officials say the fire started outside the home and quickly spread to the walls and attic of the home before crews could respond. The home reportedly did not have a fire sprinkler system.

The fire agencies say they were able to quickly bring the flames under control — but the house did sustain “substantial damage” in the process.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

    A house in Ridgefield, Washington sustained substantial damage after a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Courtesy: Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue)
    A house in Ridgefield, Washington sustained substantial damage after a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Courtesy: Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue)
    A house in Ridgefield, Washington sustained substantial damage after a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Courtesy: Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue)
    A house in Ridgefield, Washington sustained substantial damage after a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Courtesy: Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue)
    A house in Ridgefield, Washington sustained substantial damage after a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Courtesy: Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue)
    A house in Ridgefield, Washington sustained substantial damage after a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Courtesy: Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue)

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshals Office.

