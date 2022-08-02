MasterTech Autoglass opens in Crystal City

www.myleaderpaper.com
Adam M. England, 47, Imperial
Adam M. England, 47, of Imperial died Aug. 1, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. England was a talented artist and musician. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being outdoors, especially kayaking and spending time at “the cabin” with his friends. He also liked watching St. Louis Blues hockey and teasing his sisters He was a scotch and red wine fan, and he had fond memories of playing football for St. Pius. He will be remembered for his sarcastic, witty sense of humor and his patience with his father’s IT-related questions. Born Dec. 4, 1974, in St. Louis, he was the son of James (Carol) England and the late Janice (Weismantle) England.
The 1896 St. Louis “Cosmopolitan” Is Like Stepping Back in Time
Have you ever wanted to travel back to the late 1800's and see what life was like back then? There's one building in St. Louis, Missouri that gives you that chance. It's known as "The Cosmopolitan" and it's truly like hopping in a time machine and traveling back two centuries.
West Newsmagazine
Business Briefs: Aug. 3, 2022
Anton’s Air Conditioning and Heating, which performs repairs, installations, energy audits, as well as insulation needs, celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 950 Bolger Court in Fenton with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 17. Anton’s Air Conditioning and Heating provides services in the St. Louis region. Visit antonshvac.com or call (314) 338-3941.
Business featuring handmade goods opens in De Soto
If you’re looking for a unique gift for a special friend or loved one, you might want to check out Train Town Treasures, a new business in De Soto that carries handmade items from 21 vendors. Former Crystal City Elementary School teacher Katie Gallaway opened the business at 108...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Nick & Elena's Pizzeria Is for Sale
Citing it as "one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made," the owners of Nick & Elena's are putting their restaurant up for sale. The news was announced on August 1st on the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook page. "We are in search of a buyer that...
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
See the history of Cottleville at Frankie Marin’s Garden
ST. LOUIS – There’s a new outdoor entertainment facility in Cottleville. Food trucks are everywhere and the menu includes hundreds of different spirits from whiskey distilleries. Margie Ellisor visited live from Frankie Martin’s Garden to highlight one of the more historic aspects you’ll find there. For...
Keith Bass, 46, De Soto
Keith Bass, 46, of De Soto died July 27, 2022, in Washington, Mo. Mr. Bass was born July 5, 1976, in Sikeston, the son of Edna Bass of Mountain View, and grew up in Bertrand where he attended Charleston High School. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy, then returned to the area and worked as an engineer for Union Pacific. He was a member of the BLET and VFW and served with the National Guard. He enjoyed making jokes, summertime, being on the river and beach, grilling, smoking meats, staying busy, good music, cold beer, telling stories and spending time with family.
Gwen Elizabeth Cook, 61, Festus
Gwen Elizabeth Cook, 61, of Festus died July 29, 2022, at her home. Ms. Cook was a stocker for the Twin City Walmart store. Born June 1, 1961, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Margaret (Redmond) Cook of Farmington. In addition to her mother, she is survived by...
KSDK
Election results for hot races in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Missouri Primary Election. On the federal level, voters were choosing between candidates running for U.S. Congress and Senate. You can find more information about those races here. On the local level, voters in St. Louis,...
Flooded University City homeowners want to be part of a buy-out
They called "You Paid For It" for help.
tncontentexchange.com
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
advantagenews.com
East Alton names new Park and Rec supervisor
A graduate of East Alton Wood River High School is coming home to oversee the village parks and recreation program. Tyler Lafferty was named the new supervisor of East Alton Parks and Recreation at the village board meeting on Tuesday. Lafferty said he spent lots of youthful hours in the...
Betty Marler-Schmitt, 84, Festus
Betty Marler-Schmitt, 84, of Festus died July 28, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Marler-Schmitt was a homemaker. Born Oct. 23, 1937, in Rogersville, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Clayton Charlie Bates and Effie Gertrude (Lovell) Bates Dismukes and the stepdaughter of the late J.D. Dismukes. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Radie L. Marler .
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
Jo-Taun Medley, 72, O’Fallon
Jo-Taun Medley, 72, of O’Fallon died July 27, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Mrs. Medley was a member of the Faith Chapel Assembly of God Church and enjoyed collecting seashells on the beach. Born Dec. 22, 1949, in Quincy, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Virginia (Ford) and Lloyd Hagemeier.
Arnold to hold open house at Public Works Complex
Arnold officials are offering residents the chance to get a glimpse at some of the machinery that makes the city work. The Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments will hold their first-ever How Our City Works open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Public Works Complex, 2912 Arnold Tenbrook Road, where the city will display trucks and other equipment.
Pevely OKs $482,687 for street repaving
Pevely residents soon will notice repaving work going on around the city. The Pevely Board of Aldermen voted 5-0 July 18 to award a $482,687 contract to Jokerst Paving and Contracting in Festus to complete this summer’s asphalt overlay projects. The company submitted the lowest of two bids for...
Sheila Darlene Walsh, 82, of Festus
Sheila Darlene Walsh, 82, of Festus died July 27, 2022. Ms. Walsh was known for her adventurous and free spirit and her sense of independence, as well as for being a super fan of Elvis Presley. She was a lover of all dogs, especially poodles, and was a generous donor to many various animal support organizations. She was a lover of nature and enjoyed her family. Born March 4, 1940, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Fred A. and Agnes L. (Gardner) Walsh.
kjluradio.com
New area code announced for 314 region
A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
