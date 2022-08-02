ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal City, MO

MasterTech Autoglass opens in Crystal City

By Kevin Carbery
myleaderpaper.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myleaderpaper.com

Adam M. England, 47, Imperial

Adam M. England, 47, of Imperial died Aug. 1, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. England was a talented artist and musician. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being outdoors, especially kayaking and spending time at “the cabin” with his friends. He also liked watching St. Louis Blues hockey and teasing his sisters He was a scotch and red wine fan, and he had fond memories of playing football for St. Pius. He will be remembered for his sarcastic, witty sense of humor and his patience with his father’s IT-related questions. Born Dec. 4, 1974, in St. Louis, he was the son of James (Carol) England and the late Janice (Weismantle) England.
IMPERIAL, MO
West Newsmagazine

Business Briefs: Aug. 3, 2022

Anton’s Air Conditioning and Heating, which performs repairs, installations, energy audits, as well as insulation needs, celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 950 Bolger Court in Fenton with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 17. Anton’s Air Conditioning and Heating provides services in the St. Louis region. Visit antonshvac.com or call (314) 338-3941.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Business featuring handmade goods opens in De Soto

If you’re looking for a unique gift for a special friend or loved one, you might want to check out Train Town Treasures, a new business in De Soto that carries handmade items from 21 vendors. Former Crystal City Elementary School teacher Katie Gallaway opened the business at 108...
DE SOTO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crystal City, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Imperial, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Nick & Elena's Pizzeria Is for Sale

Citing it as "one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made," the owners of Nick & Elena's are putting their restaurant up for sale. The news was announced on August 1st on the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook page. "We are in search of a buyer that...
BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, MO
FOX 2

$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
EUREKA, MO
FOX2Now

See the history of Cottleville at Frankie Marin’s Garden

ST. LOUIS – There’s a new outdoor entertainment facility in Cottleville. Food trucks are everywhere and the menu includes hundreds of different spirits from whiskey distilleries. Margie Ellisor visited live from Frankie Martin’s Garden to highlight one of the more historic aspects you’ll find there. For...
COTTLEVILLE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Keith Bass, 46, De Soto

Keith Bass, 46, of De Soto died July 27, 2022, in Washington, Mo. Mr. Bass was born July 5, 1976, in Sikeston, the son of Edna Bass of Mountain View, and grew up in Bertrand where he attended Charleston High School. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy, then returned to the area and worked as an engineer for Union Pacific. He was a member of the BLET and VFW and served with the National Guard. He enjoyed making jokes, summertime, being on the river and beach, grilling, smoking meats, staying busy, good music, cold beer, telling stories and spending time with family.
DE SOTO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin City#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mastertech
myleaderpaper.com

Gwen Elizabeth Cook, 61, Festus

Gwen Elizabeth Cook, 61, of Festus died July 29, 2022, at her home. Ms. Cook was a stocker for the Twin City Walmart store. Born June 1, 1961, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Margaret (Redmond) Cook of Farmington. In addition to her mother, she is survived by...
FESTUS, MO
KSDK

Election results for hot races in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Missouri Primary Election. On the federal level, voters were choosing between candidates running for U.S. Congress and Senate. You can find more information about those races here. On the local level, voters in St. Louis,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
advantagenews.com

East Alton names new Park and Rec supervisor

A graduate of East Alton Wood River High School is coming home to oversee the village parks and recreation program. Tyler Lafferty was named the new supervisor of East Alton Parks and Recreation at the village board meeting on Tuesday. Lafferty said he spent lots of youthful hours in the...
EAST ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Betty Marler-Schmitt, 84, Festus

Betty Marler-Schmitt, 84, of Festus died July 28, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Marler-Schmitt was a homemaker. Born Oct. 23, 1937, in Rogersville, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Clayton Charlie Bates and Effie Gertrude (Lovell) Bates Dismukes and the stepdaughter of the late J.D. Dismukes. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Radie L. Marler .
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Jo-Taun Medley, 72, O’Fallon

Jo-Taun Medley, 72, of O’Fallon died July 27, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Mrs. Medley was a member of the Faith Chapel Assembly of God Church and enjoyed collecting seashells on the beach. Born Dec. 22, 1949, in Quincy, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Virginia (Ford) and Lloyd Hagemeier.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold to hold open house at Public Works Complex

Arnold officials are offering residents the chance to get a glimpse at some of the machinery that makes the city work. The Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments will hold their first-ever How Our City Works open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Public Works Complex, 2912 Arnold Tenbrook Road, where the city will display trucks and other equipment.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely OKs $482,687 for street repaving

Pevely residents soon will notice repaving work going on around the city. The Pevely Board of Aldermen voted 5-0 July 18 to award a $482,687 contract to Jokerst Paving and Contracting in Festus to complete this summer’s asphalt overlay projects. The company submitted the lowest of two bids for...
PEVELY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Sheila Darlene Walsh, 82, of Festus

Sheila Darlene Walsh, 82, of Festus died July 27, 2022. Ms. Walsh was known for her adventurous and free spirit and her sense of independence, as well as for being a super fan of Elvis Presley. She was a lover of all dogs, especially poodles, and was a generous donor to many various animal support organizations. She was a lover of nature and enjoyed her family. Born March 4, 1940, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Fred A. and Agnes L. (Gardner) Walsh.
FESTUS, MO
kjluradio.com

New area code announced for 314 region

A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy