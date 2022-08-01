ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

A message from Interim President Mike Lee

sonoma.edu
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news.sonoma.edu

KRON4 News

Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled papers to run for district attorney at City Hall on Wednesday against newly-appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Jenkins, who has been in office less than a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You

As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Op-Ed: What will become of West County’s schools?

Education is one of those topics that, as a reporter, I haven’t wanted to touch with a 39-1/2 foot pole. Between the funding and the politics, there’s a lot to the education system in California. And then you add in the layer of Sonoma County. Here in Sonoma County, we have 40 school districts serving roughly 66,450 students.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
East Bay city to sell former college campus satellite for $1.6 million

BRENTWOOD — A prime Brentwood property, formerly home to a Los Medanos Community College satellite campus, will be sold to a private medical services group. The City Council unanimously approved the sale to Sand Creek Orthopedics and Associates, a subsidiary of Golden State Orthopedics and Spine, for $1.6 million. Earlier this year, the city declared the site as surplus property and sought to repurpose the building for private development.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area superintendents sound off on back-to-school plans

OAKLAND, Calif. - Students may or may not be excited to set their alarms again and whip out their notebooks. But the Bay Area's superintendents sure are. KTVU sat down with some schools chiefs across the nine counties to discuss what's in store for the 2022-23 academic school year, from COVID plans to mental health programs.
FOSTER CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Amid Napa Legionnaires' outbreak, investigators find bacteria in hotel

NAPA, Calif. - Health officials in a preliminary investigation say they've traced a potential source of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County to an Embassy Suites hotel. Napa County Public Health on Wednesday said they've been working with California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control...
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead in Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County

NAPA – One person has died after at least a dozen people became infected in an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Napa County, health officials said.According to health officer Dr. Karen Relucio, at least 12 county residents have been diagnosed and hospitalized with the bacterial infection since July 11. One person has died from the outbreak, who was only identified as a person over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease.As of Wednesday, officials said three Legionnaires' patients are in the hospital. The people who have been infected range in age from 58 to 80 years old.Legionnaires'...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Lake Shasta feels effects of the historic drought

Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
sonomasun.com

The passion of Hilda Swartz

I first met Hilda Swartz thirty-some-odd years ago. My wife Norma and I had just moved to Sonoma, and as the cook in the family I quickly learned about the local farmers market, one of our community’s ongoing miracles. Hilda is the beating heart of the market, a tall, imposing woman with a natural sense of command and presence who, like a composer before an orchestra, manages to pull together a disparate collection of local farmers into a working whole. Going to the market quickly became one of the highlights of my week. It still is.
SONOMA, CA
pcn-channel.com

Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes

For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
berkeleyside.org

Saul’s Deli will be sold to Grand Bakery owner and longtime chef

It’s well-known that Peter Levitt and Karen Adelman, the co-owners of Berkeley institution Saul’s Restaurant and Delicatessen for the last 26 years, have been trying to sell the business since 2016. They came close to finding a buyer in early 2020, in fact, but pandemic insecurities foiled the sale. But now they’re ready to share what Saul’s regulars might have guessed for months now: two new partners have been named at the restaurant, and will eventually take over full ownership in the coming years.
BERKELEY, CA
Half Moon Bay Review

Oakland Zoo says Sage is ‘very healthy’

The Oakland Zoo is pleased to announce that “Sage,” the mountain lion cub rescued from a Pescadero High School classroom on June 2, has improved drastically since being admitted. “(He’s) doing great,” said Isabella Linares, marketing manager at the Oakland Zoo. “He’s definitely at a better weight than...
OAKLAND, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Concord Jazz Festival Free Performances in the Park

Celebrate Concord’s Legacy of Jazz @ Todos Santos Plaza. Concord, Calif.- Jazz your weekend up! Concord Jazz in the Park takes place on Saturday, August 6th, 12:00-4:00 pm Todos Santos Plaza will feature Bay Area jazz artists, Howard Wiley, Chaz Gunter & Brian Ho Trio. Take 5 – five...
CONCORD, CA
ksro.com

Healdsburg Named Most Charming Town in Sonoma County

Healdsburg has been named the most charming town in Sonoma County. That’s according to an article recently published in luxury travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler. The article also named the best places to eat, stay and play in Healdsburg. Janet O’Grady, who wrote the article, also calls Healdsburg “more rustic than its glitzy neighbor Napa Valley.”
HEALDSBURG, CA
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More

We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
ANTIOCH, CA

