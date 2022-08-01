A message from Interim President Mike Lee

NAPA – One person has died after at least a dozen people became infected in an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Napa County, health officials said.According to health officer Dr. Karen Relucio, at least 12 county residents have been diagnosed and hospitalized with the bacterial infection since July 11. One person has died from the outbreak, who was only identified as a person over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease.As of Wednesday, officials said three Legionnaires' patients are in the hospital. The people who have been infected range in age from 58 to 80 years old.Legionnaires'...

