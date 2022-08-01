A message from Interim President Mike Lee

news.sonoma.edu
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
50% of its Profits are Donated to Local and World CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Calistoga, CA
Police Make an Arrest in Multiple Cold Cases With One Dating Back 42 YearsJames PatrickSolano County, CA
Kaiser Permanente workers announce plans for indefinite strike in Northern California
"This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws."
Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled papers to run for district attorney at City Hall on Wednesday against newly-appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Jenkins, who has been in office less than a […]
californiaexaminer.net
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
sonomacountygazette.com
Op-Ed: What will become of West County’s schools?
Education is one of those topics that, as a reporter, I haven’t wanted to touch with a 39-1/2 foot pole. Between the funding and the politics, there’s a lot to the education system in California. And then you add in the layer of Sonoma County. Here in Sonoma County, we have 40 school districts serving roughly 66,450 students.
Silicon Valley
East Bay city to sell former college campus satellite for $1.6 million
BRENTWOOD — A prime Brentwood property, formerly home to a Los Medanos Community College satellite campus, will be sold to a private medical services group. The City Council unanimously approved the sale to Sand Creek Orthopedics and Associates, a subsidiary of Golden State Orthopedics and Spine, for $1.6 million. Earlier this year, the city declared the site as surplus property and sought to repurpose the building for private development.
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area superintendents sound off on back-to-school plans
OAKLAND, Calif. - Students may or may not be excited to set their alarms again and whip out their notebooks. But the Bay Area's superintendents sure are. KTVU sat down with some schools chiefs across the nine counties to discuss what's in store for the 2022-23 academic school year, from COVID plans to mental health programs.
KTVU FOX 2
Amid Napa Legionnaires' outbreak, investigators find bacteria in hotel
NAPA, Calif. - Health officials in a preliminary investigation say they've traced a potential source of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County to an Embassy Suites hotel. Napa County Public Health on Wednesday said they've been working with California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control...
1 dead in Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County
NAPA – One person has died after at least a dozen people became infected in an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Napa County, health officials said.According to health officer Dr. Karen Relucio, at least 12 county residents have been diagnosed and hospitalized with the bacterial infection since July 11. One person has died from the outbreak, who was only identified as a person over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease.As of Wednesday, officials said three Legionnaires' patients are in the hospital. The people who have been infected range in age from 58 to 80 years old.Legionnaires'...
KTVU FOX 2
Lake Shasta feels effects of the historic drought
Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
sonomasun.com
The passion of Hilda Swartz
I first met Hilda Swartz thirty-some-odd years ago. My wife Norma and I had just moved to Sonoma, and as the cook in the family I quickly learned about the local farmers market, one of our community’s ongoing miracles. Hilda is the beating heart of the market, a tall, imposing woman with a natural sense of command and presence who, like a composer before an orchestra, manages to pull together a disparate collection of local farmers into a working whole. Going to the market quickly became one of the highlights of my week. It still is.
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City’s housing element rejected by state after being first in the county to submit
Redwood City’s draft housing element has been rejected by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) three months after it was submitted to the agency. In a letter dated July 8, the state, which provided over 10 pages of required revisions, asked the city to provide more...
pcn-channel.com
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
berkeleyside.org
Saul’s Deli will be sold to Grand Bakery owner and longtime chef
It’s well-known that Peter Levitt and Karen Adelman, the co-owners of Berkeley institution Saul’s Restaurant and Delicatessen for the last 26 years, have been trying to sell the business since 2016. They came close to finding a buyer in early 2020, in fact, but pandemic insecurities foiled the sale. But now they’re ready to share what Saul’s regulars might have guessed for months now: two new partners have been named at the restaurant, and will eventually take over full ownership in the coming years.
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartment
According to a recent National Low Income Housing Coalition study, 91 percent of counties across the country’s minimum-wage employees cannot afford a one-bedroom apartment. No state, county, or metropolitan region allows a worker making minimum wage to affordably rent a typical two-bedroom apartment.
SFist
Dave Chappelle Gets Grumpy About Napa Noise Ordinance, Insists On Going Past Curfew Twice at Blue Note Jazz Fest
Dave Chappelle did his ornery best to get everyone back on stage and to keep the party going past 10 p.m. on Sunday night, during the closing moments of the inaugural Napa Valley iteration of the Blue Note Jazz Festival, in spite of a local noise ordinance. A similar ordinance...
Half Moon Bay Review
Oakland Zoo says Sage is ‘very healthy’
The Oakland Zoo is pleased to announce that “Sage,” the mountain lion cub rescued from a Pescadero High School classroom on June 2, has improved drastically since being admitted. “(He’s) doing great,” said Isabella Linares, marketing manager at the Oakland Zoo. “He’s definitely at a better weight than...
rosevilletoday.com
Concord Jazz Festival Free Performances in the Park
Celebrate Concord’s Legacy of Jazz @ Todos Santos Plaza. Concord, Calif.- Jazz your weekend up! Concord Jazz in the Park takes place on Saturday, August 6th, 12:00-4:00 pm Todos Santos Plaza will feature Bay Area jazz artists, Howard Wiley, Chaz Gunter & Brian Ho Trio. Take 5 – five...
ksro.com
Healdsburg Named Most Charming Town in Sonoma County
Healdsburg has been named the most charming town in Sonoma County. That’s according to an article recently published in luxury travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler. The article also named the best places to eat, stay and play in Healdsburg. Janet O’Grady, who wrote the article, also calls Healdsburg “more rustic than its glitzy neighbor Napa Valley.”
eastcountytoday.net
WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More
We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
