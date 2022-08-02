ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunbar, WV

One taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Dunbar

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLj7w_0h19FFnQ00

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the 1600 block of Fletcher Avenue in Dunbar.

Metro 911 officials say this came in around 8:48 p.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

They say they do not know the extent of the injuries.

The Dunbar Police Department, the Dunbar Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance are on the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Two taken to hospital after crash in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Green Valley Road in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say this came in just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Woman arrested on charges after crash injures Kanawha deputy, sheriff's office says

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that injured a Kanawha County deputy. Rebecca Copley, 38, of Charleston was arrested following a two-vehicle wreck that occurred about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of MacCorkle Avenue near the Sheetz in South Charleston, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunbar, WV
Dunbar, WV
Crime & Safety
Dunbar, WV
Accidents
WVNS

Vehicle fire partially closes Coalfields Expressway

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — Due to a vehicle fire, the road has been closed at the 3000 block of Coalfields Expressway. The Sophia Area Fire Department and the Sophia City Fire Department are on scene. The road is blocked, but traffic is being directed to an alternate route. No injuries or deaths are being reported […]
SOPHIA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in connection to Charleston West Side shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested after a shooting Monday night left one person dead. According to the Charleston Police Department, Marcus Linville was arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter. They say he is being charged with wanton endangerment. The shooting happened just after 10:30 pm on Monday night. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Deadly shooting may have been an accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died Monday night at a residence on Charleston’s West Side after being shot in the head. Charleston police said Dominque Poindexter 22, of Charleston, and a friend had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all evening at a house in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Police said they were also playing with a firearm that both thought was unloaded.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WSAZ

Man who shot at law enforcement during traffic stop sentenced

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man with an extensive criminal history who shot at a police officer following a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday morning in a Kanawha County courtroom. Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, will spend three to 15 years for the charge of attempted murder and...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One dead after shooting on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a shooting in the 500 block of Wyoming Street on Charleston’s West Side. According to Charleston Police, 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter died at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. It happened just after 10:30 pm on Monday night. Police say the victim and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One injured after two-vehicle rollover crash in Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says a two-vehicle crash with entrapment occurred on South Main Street in Milton. The vehicle was turned on its topped, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers also say one person was trapped and freed, and one person was injured with a potential headwound. The call came in to 911 around […]
MILTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Suspect sought in Mingo County catalytic converter theft

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a person and a vehicle in connection to a catalytic converter theft. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Kermit. Deputies say the catalytic converters […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crews on scene of shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting late Monday night on the city’s West Side, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Other details are unavailable, but we’re working...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Business damaged after being struck by vehicle in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a business in Kanawha County was damaged after it was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon. The Freeman Insurance Building in South Charleston was struck by the vehicle about 2 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. No information was available on if...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Man who shot at Charleston police sentenced to prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who shot at Charleston police during a foot chase was sentenced on Wednesday to the maximum time in prison. Joseph Larch was sentenced by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango to three to 15 years for attempted murder and 10 years for using a gun during the commission of a felony, to be served consecutively.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy