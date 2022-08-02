One taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Dunbar

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the 1600 block of Fletcher Avenue in Dunbar.

Metro 911 officials say this came in around 8:48 p.m.

They say they do not know the extent of the injuries.

The Dunbar Police Department, the Dunbar Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance are on the scene.

