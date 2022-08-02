ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

1 deputy in critical condition after 3 shot; suspect dead in Wayne County

By Kayla Morton, Gilat Melamed, Ashley Anderson
 2 days ago

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County officials said three deputies were shot Monday around 11 a.m. while delivering paperwork. The suspect accused of putting the trigger has been identified by officials as 23-year-old Jourdan Trayvius Hamilton.

This undated booking photo shows Jourdan Trayvius Hamilton, 23. He is suspected of shooting three Wayne County deputies, killing one, before dying of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, a county spokesman said. (Photo credit: Wayne County Public Information.)

For more than eight hours, law enforcement was in a standoff with Hamilton, who had barricaded himself in the home. In a Monday night news conference, Hamilton was confirmed dead from a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the house.

Joel Gillie, Wayne County’s public affairs director said the scene remained active for those hours in the 2500 block of Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley as the suspect stayed inside the residence.

Just before 8 p.m., deputies said the incident was “over” after SWAT team members enter the home and located the suspect. Gillie then began leading a press conference at 8:40 p.m.

The deputies had originally been sent to the home to serve involuntary commitment papers when the suspect opened fire.

Gillie said one deputy was sent to Wayne UNC Hospital in Goldsboro for treatment while the other two were airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. He did not specify which officials went to each medical facility.

Late Monday night, Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, was in critical condition, while Cpl. Andrew Cox, 37, and deputy Alexander Ramon Torres, 27, were in stable condition, Gillie said.

CBS 17 asked what law enforcement’s communication was like with Hamilton for the roughly nine hours they were outside the home in the standoff.

“I can’t release much of that. We did have SWAT teams on scene that were attempting to make contact with the individual,” Gillie said. “And so, you know, we had reason to believe that he was still inside at the time, that’s why we were out here as long as we were, and then once we had information that suggested otherwise is when they decided to approach the home a little bit closer.”

Gillie would not say who submitted the involuntary commitment order.

“There was nothing out of the ordinary about today, it was just that this one went a way that we didn’t want it to go, and of course, our thoughts and prayers are with our deputies right now and our staff who have been through a whole lot today,” Gillie said.

He said no one else was home with Hamilton.

According to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records, Hamilton received misdemeanors for communicating threats in 2021 and resisting an officer in 2019.

Because deputies were shot, the State Bureau of Investigations is leading the investigation.

Editor’s Note: The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office originally released Hamilton’s age as 33.

Community Policy