Woman to stand trial for Manly storage unit thefts

KGLO News
Mason City man who set fires at convenience stores has probation revoked, sent to prison
MASON CITY — A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to fires at two southeastern Mason City convenience stores and was given a suspended prison sentence has now been sent to prison. At about 4:30 on the morning of September 9th of last year, 26-year-old William Khuns was accused...
KGLO News
Probation, suspended prison sentences for Mason City woman who sold heroin-fentanyl mix to confidential informant
MASON CITY — Two Mason City women who sold a heroin-fentanyl mix to a confidential informant two years ago have been given suspended sentences and placed on probation. A criminal complaint was filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court on October 18th of last year accusing 34-year-old Alyssa Hudson of conspiring with another woman to deliver a mix of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant working under the direction of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department on August 26th of 2020. Hudson was arrested in March on a Class C felony drug charge.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for Hancock County bar fight
GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man accused of attacking four people during a bar fight pleads guilty. Jamie Lee Paulsen, 36, took a plea deal to one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and has been sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $430.
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to dealing meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman will stand trial for dealing methamphetamine. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and possession of marijuana-1st offense. Butner, also known at Amanda...
KIMT
Trial set over triple stabbing in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over the stabbing of three people in Freeborn County. CK Kyle Kasio, 26 of Albert Lea, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault. Police say he stabbed three people on May 16. Court documents state two males were stabbed while sleeping at an apartment in the 200 block of E. Main Street. Both of those victims were stabbed in the chest. A third male stabbing victim was found in the 100 block of William Street W.
KIMT
Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
KIMT
Bad muffler results in drug arrest in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A bad muffler ends up landing a woman in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $50,000 bond. Law enforcement says Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, was pulled over for a defective muffler Wednesday evening near the intersection of 4th Street SW and South Monroe Avenue in Mason City. Investigators say an empty alcoholic shooter and an open bottle of Black Velvet were found in Stucker’s vehicle.
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
KAAL-TV
BCA investigating fatal officer involved shooting in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) - The Mower County Attorney's Office is assisting the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in investigating Saturday's officer-involved shooting. According to preliminary information, a man robbed the Domino's Pizza at 2525 S Broadway with an ax, drove away, was stopped by officers on Highway 52, and was fatally shot when he approached police with the weapon.
KIMT
1 airlifted after single-vehicle rollover in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Cresco man was ejected from a vehicle and airlifted from the scene following a crash this weekend. The sheriff’s office said Leighton Gaul, 27, of Cresco, was driving a 1995 Chevy 2500 in the area of County Rd. A18 and W20 when it went off the road and rolled.
KAAL-TV
Multi-vehicle crash kills 2, injures 1 in Worth County
(ABC 6 News) - A multi-vehicle crash on Friday night in Worth County left two people dead, including a child, and one injured. John Hinderscheid, 45, of Albert Lea, MN and Thielen Fausnaugh, 3, of Northwood, IA were killed in the crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a vehicle...
voiceofalexandria.com
How will new ATV law affects Cerro Gordo County riders?
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that allows registered all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles to operate in all 99 counties with certain restrictions. The new law took effect July 1, but several county entities, such as the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board and the sheriff's office, are still discussing the ramifications.
KCCI.com
Two killed in head-on crash in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway in Worth County after an adult and a young boy were killed in a crash. The crash happened on Friday at 10:20 p.m. on Highway 65 north of Kensett. The state patrol says a vehicle crossed the center line and hit...
ktoe.com
Owatonna Man Injured in Crash Near Mankato
A 73-year-old Owatonna man is injured in a crash near Mankato. According to the State Patrol, Dale Kupyer was turning northbound onto Highway 169 from eastbound Highway 68 near South Bend Township, which is just outside of Mankato. Another vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Madison Hullet from Mankato, was traveling southbound on Highway 169. The vehicles collided at the intersection. The Patrol says Kupyer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was wearing a seatbelt. Hullet had no reported injuries. Her passenger, 21-year-old James Gilbert from Orlando, Florida, had non-life threatening injuries. They also were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
106 W Lake Street – Ventura
WHOAAAA......wait! A listing under $100K? You bet! Price has been drastically reduced. Making this the right time to put a little hard work in and have a pretty darn sweet getaway, investment, or first home. Call your Realtor today and take a look. We're waiting for you!
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Saves Life Of RAGBRAI Cyclist In Charles City
(Charles City, IA) — Iowa State Patrol Trooper Darren Flaherty has saved the life of a RAGBRAI cyclist who went into cardiac arrest. The incident happened mid-day Thursday near Charles City. K-A-A-L/T-V reports Flaherty and other emergency responders used the automated external defibrillator in his squad car to restore the victim’s heartbeat. All Iowa troopers carry A-E-Ds in their patrol cars. Bicyclists were heading from Mason City to Charles City on the fifth day of RAGBRAI when the emergency occurred.
KGLO News
After a recommendation to deny rezoning, Clear Lake council to make final decision tonight on proposed RV campground
CLEAR LAKE — Investors from Webster City have withdrawn their intent to pursue a recreational vehicle campground in Clear Lake after the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended denying their rezoning application. The city last month received a petition from AKK Investment Properties LLC of Webster City...
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
Keep Industrial Solar Off Farm Land
My name is Joe McGrath. I live and farm southeast of Clear Lake in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa. I am the 5th generation on my family’s farm and have two children that I hope can have the opportunity to continue and grow the family legacy. This dream is being threatened in our area and put at risk with blinding dollars from solar developers to cover our precious farmland with Industrial Solar Farms. I want to be clear that I am not against the idea of solar energy or trying to better the planet, but I am against the careless decision to cover an asset like our farmland, that we cannot produce any more of, with solar panels.
KAAL-TV
Road to Redemption: Austin mom shares her past drug addiction in new book
(ABC 6 News) - There's the saying, "you can't judge a book by its cover." For one Austin woman, you could say that's literally the case. Growing up, Brittany Carlin never did drugs, smoked, or drank alcohol. Then, things took a turn when she developed a heroin addiction shortly after graduating high school.
KIMT
Boil water advisory to be issued for Floyd County town
MARBLE ROCK, Iowa – A boil water advisory goes into effect at noon Tuesday in Marble Rock. The city says routine cleaning and maintenance at the water tower will require residents to boil any water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or preparing food. Boiling water for one minute and then letting it cool will kill any bacteria or other organisms that might get into the water while work is underway at the water tower.
