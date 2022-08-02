ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

On-duty ferry captain during 'hard-landing' resigns

q13fox.com
 2 days ago
www.q13fox.com

989kbay.com

Captain of ferry that crashed into a West Seattle dock resigns

SEATTLE, Wash.- The Seattle Times reports the captain stepped down on Monday, August 1. The ferry service says the captain tested negative for drugs or alcohol after the incident on July 28. The Cathlamet was left with millions of dollars in damage, but no one was injured in the crash.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

3 cars, motorcycle involved in deadly crash in Snohomish County

SULTAN, Wash. - A portion of State Route 2 in Snohomish County was shut down following a deadly multi-vehicle crash. According to Washington State Patrol, several vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a crash that occurred at milepost 19, between Sultan and Monroe. It's unclear which driver was killed...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

The Spotlight: Air support - how law enforcement track down car thieves and perform rescue missions

The Spotlight takes you into the air this week with Washington State Patrol's Aviation Unit to track down car thieves. Plus, the desperate need to replace the helicopters used by King County's Air Support Unit that date back to the Vietnam War. And we fly along with the U.S. Coast Guard in Port Angeles, Washington where they are practicing to save lives.
PORT ANGELES, WA
Key News Network

Missing Family Member Located Deceased at Pipe Lake

Covington, WA: On Monday, August 1, just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a concerned family stating a 71-year-old family member had not returned from a walk. They went looking for her and found her dog tied up by Pipe Lake in Covington, and her shoes in the water.
myedmondsnews.com

Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail

A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: More than 80 people stopped for HOV lane violations in under 3 hours

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - More than 80 people were pulled over in under a three-hour timespan for illegally driving in HOV lanes in Snohomish County, authorities say. According to the Washington State Patrol, six motorcycle troopers patrolled I-5 in Snohomish County. In just a 2.5-hour span, they pulled over 82 HOV violators.
q13fox.com

Driver arrested after deadly crash on Rainier Avenue

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after a driver was arrested and a woman was killed in a crash in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood early Monday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., a driver in a Jeep lost control of her vehicle on Rainier Avenue South, and struck a light pole and tree at a high rate of speed near South Findlay Street.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Inmate dies at hospital 5 days after being transferred from King County Jail

SEATTLE - Authorities are investigating after an inmate from the King County Correctional facility died five days after being taken to the hospital. On Thursday, July 28 at around 1:45 p.m., corrections and medical staff responded to an emergency involving an inmate. Staff members provided first aid until an ambulance arrived to take the 59-year-old to Harborview Medical Center.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Feds spotlight Aurora in human trafficking crackdown, arrest 70 in PNW

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is cracking down on human trafficking in King County, particularly in high-profile spots like Aurora Ave., while also providing resources for those victimized by sex trafficking. HSI has made 70 trafficking arrests this year in the Pacific Northwest. On average, 300 people buy sex along Aurora...
KING COUNTY, WA

