On-duty ferry captain during 'hard-landing' resigns

Captain of ferry that crashed into a West Seattle dock resigns
SEATTLE, Wash.- The Seattle Times reports the captain stepped down on Monday, August 1. The ferry service says the captain tested negative for drugs or alcohol after the incident on July 28. The Cathlamet was left with millions of dollars in damage, but no one was injured in the crash.
3 cars, motorcycle involved in deadly crash in Snohomish County
SULTAN, Wash. - A portion of State Route 2 in Snohomish County was shut down following a deadly multi-vehicle crash. According to Washington State Patrol, several vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a crash that occurred at milepost 19, between Sultan and Monroe. It's unclear which driver was killed...
The Spotlight: Air support - how law enforcement track down car thieves and perform rescue missions
The Spotlight takes you into the air this week with Washington State Patrol's Aviation Unit to track down car thieves. Plus, the desperate need to replace the helicopters used by King County's Air Support Unit that date back to the Vietnam War. And we fly along with the U.S. Coast Guard in Port Angeles, Washington where they are practicing to save lives.
Renton police investigating double shooting that left 1 man dead, 1 critically hurt
RENTON, Wash. — Police in Renton were searching for clues after a double shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead and another man in critical condition. Investigators said a man in his 30s was found dead inside the home located in the 300 block of Wells Avenue N.
Missing Family Member Located Deceased at Pipe Lake
Covington, WA: On Monday, August 1, just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a concerned family stating a 71-year-old family member had not returned from a walk. They went looking for her and found her dog tied up by Pipe Lake in Covington, and her shoes in the water.
Family suing Mt. Bachelor after 9-year-old son died in skiing accident
The family of a 9-year-old boy from Tacoma who died in a skiing accident in January 2021 is filing a lawsuit against Mt. Bachelor.
Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail
A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
WSP: More than 80 people stopped for HOV lane violations in under 3 hours
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - More than 80 people were pulled over in under a three-hour timespan for illegally driving in HOV lanes in Snohomish County, authorities say. According to the Washington State Patrol, six motorcycle troopers patrolled I-5 in Snohomish County. In just a 2.5-hour span, they pulled over 82 HOV violators.
Driver arrested after deadly crash on Rainier Avenue
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after a driver was arrested and a woman was killed in a crash in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood early Monday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., a driver in a Jeep lost control of her vehicle on Rainier Avenue South, and struck a light pole and tree at a high rate of speed near South Findlay Street.
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
Inmate dies at hospital 5 days after being transferred from King County Jail
SEATTLE - Authorities are investigating after an inmate from the King County Correctional facility died five days after being taken to the hospital. On Thursday, July 28 at around 1:45 p.m., corrections and medical staff responded to an emergency involving an inmate. Staff members provided first aid until an ambulance arrived to take the 59-year-old to Harborview Medical Center.
Suspects identified in recent burglary spree in Port Angeles, Sequim
Clallam County deputies are looking for three people who are believed to be responsible for three burglaries in Sequim and Port Angeles. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Cory Smith, Tina Woods and her husband, Paul “Bud” Woods. Shortly after midnight on July 20,...
Fast moving fire destroys Thurston County man’s home, livelihood
ROCHESTER, Wash. — Manny Roco makes a living restoring, repairing and reselling collector cars. A fire Saturday, fueled by hot, dry conditions on a breezy afternoon, destroyed more than 20 of the cars on his Rochester property. “They are my babies,” said Roco, who was able to salvage a...
13-year-old killed while cycling to be honored with ‘Ride of Silence.’ Here’s when, where
Bicyclists in the Tacoma area will ride about one mile in silence Sunday to a crosswalk in Parkland where a 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a driver last month. Local bicycling advocates said they hope the memorial ride will call attention to the need for better infrastructure to keep people safe while riding bikes.
Feds spotlight Aurora in human trafficking crackdown, arrest 70 in PNW
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is cracking down on human trafficking in King County, particularly in high-profile spots like Aurora Ave., while also providing resources for those victimized by sex trafficking. HSI has made 70 trafficking arrests this year in the Pacific Northwest. On average, 300 people buy sex along Aurora...
More Seattle Center assaults reported as women continue to come forward, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Seattle police say the man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center was arrested Monday for an alleged hate crime with a felony-level assault. The 35-year-old suspect, who has not been charged, was booked into King County Jail. His first court appearance...
Former Seahawk appears in court, accused of removing electronic ankle monitor
Former Seahawk, Chad Wheeler, appeared in court Tuesday after prosecutors say he removed his electronic ankle monitor and went off the grid for two days. Wheeler has been on house arrest for more than a year while awaiting trial on assault charges. He’s accused of choking his then-girlfriend, Alleah Taylor.
Ferry captain resigns after 'hard landing' that damaged vessel at West Seattle dock
SEATTLE — The captain of the Cathlamet ferry at the time the boat collided with a terminal structure on July 28 resigned, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries (WSF). The captain's identity has not been released, nor have further details about their resignation. Drug and alcohol tests...
Man Drowns While Fixing Boat In Washington Lake
Reporters say the man went underwater to fix the propeller on his boat.
