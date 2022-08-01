Padres notes: Tatis progresses to live pitching; Pomeranz on the move

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. is getting closer to making season debut. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Bob Melvin watched Fernando Tatis Jr. stroke a base-hit in his first “simulated” at-bat against live pitching Monday afternoon at Petco Park. By the time he watched his star shortstop homer in his second at-bat, the Padres manager began to wonder about Monday’s lineup.

“I was penciling him in my lineup for the night,” Melvin said with a laugh, “but I know that’s not the case. But it’s amazing to see him come out and he gets a hit in his first at-bat, hits a home run in his second at-bat. It gets you thinking a little bit.”

Technically, Tatis could have been in Monday’s lineup. He was eligible to come off the 60-day injured list in June. The prudent thing to do, of course, is to continue along the current, gradual trajectory as Tatis tries to whip his healing left wrist into shape for the stretch run.

The expectation is Tatis will participate in one more live batting practice at Petco, perhaps as soon as Wednesday, before heading out on a rehab assignment.

How long that lasts will hinge on how his wrist responds, as well as how quickly he regains his timing, but Monday’s initial session against live pitching — six at-bats, 25 to 30 pitches — was a good next step.

“He seems ready to go,” said former Carlsbad High star Thomas Eshelman, who was flown in from Tacoma on Triple-A El Paso’s off day specifically to pitch to Tatis. “He got me.”

Added Tatis: “(The wrist) felt very good. I put a couple barrels on the ball today and didn’t feel it. I thought it was really good.”

Kind of a call-up?

The Astros’ second-round pick in 2015 out of Cal State Fullerton, where he played after graduating from Carlsbad, the 28-year-old Eshelman made his MLB debut in 2019 and started a game for the Orioles at Petco Park that year.

Eshelman pitched parts of three seasons with Baltimore (5.77 ERA over 98 1/3 innings) before reaching free agency and signing a minor league deal with the Padres this past offseason. He has a 5.67 ERA and a 53-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 87 1/3 innings split this year between Double-A San Antonio and El Paso.

“I knew that (was my role) coming into the year,” Eshelman said after dressing and preparing to fly to El Paso, where the Chihuahuas resume their schedule Tuesday. “I’m here to help out and make sure this organization has depth. They told me that before I signed, so any time the hometown comes and asks you to play for them, I’m 100 percent in. So just been platooned everywhere this year, but it’s been a great time to be in this organization.”

Notable

LHP Drew Pomeranz (flexor tendon) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. He’s expected to appear in at least two games there before the Padres determine the next step. Pomeranz has yet to pitch this season.

(flexor tendon) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. He’s expected to appear in at least two games there before the Padres determine the next step. Pomeranz has yet to pitch this season. The Padres have not announced Tuesday’s starting pitchers, but RHP Reiss Knehr was in the clubhouse Monday and expecting to start one of the games. Knehr has thrown 8 1/3 shutout innings in the majors this year, all in relief, but has a 6.85 ERA in 67 innings with El Paso. He’d been pitching in relief before throwing four shutout innings in a start at Tacoma on Thursday.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .