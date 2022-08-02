ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion ban reinstated in Kentucky

By Isaac Taylor
KENTUCKY (WOWK) — The Court of Appeals granted a motion for the Kentucky Human Life Protection Act and the Heartbeat Law to be reinstated, which bans abortion in Kentucky, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

In a Twitter thread from Attorney General Cameron, he says:

“I appreciate the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s pro-life laws to take effect while we continue to vigorously defend the constitutionality of these important protections for women and unborn children across the Commonwealth.”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron ( @kyoag )

After Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, Kentucky’s trigger law went into effect, which made abortions illegal in the Bluegrass state. A Kentucky court temporarily blocked the abortion ban , allowing the procedure to be performed. The block was extended by a judge on July 22 .

Monday’s ruling makes abortions illegal again in Kentucky.

