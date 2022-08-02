Abortion ban reinstated in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WOWK) — The Court of Appeals granted a motion for the Kentucky Human Life Protection Act and the Heartbeat Law to be reinstated, which bans abortion in Kentucky, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.West Virginia Senate passes abortion clarification bill
In a Twitter thread from Attorney General Cameron, he says:
“I appreciate the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s pro-life laws to take effect while we continue to vigorously defend the constitutionality of these important protections for women and unborn children across the Commonwealth.”Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron ( @kyoag )
After Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, Kentucky’s trigger law went into effect, which made abortions illegal in the Bluegrass state. A Kentucky court temporarily blocked the abortion ban , allowing the procedure to be performed. The block was extended by a judge on July 22 .
Monday's ruling makes abortions illegal again in Kentucky.
