MSCS offering incentives ahead of potential bus driver shortage

Memphis-Shelby County School Board races remain nonpartisan, unlike 59 other Tennessee counties, with four seats up for election. Board members will have several challenges to address: Students in Memphis, a majority-minority city, were some of the hardest hit by the pandemic economically and academically. School closures due to remote learning, COVID-case surges and teacher shortages led to students falling behind. Only one in 10 Memphis students from 3rd through 12th grades performed at or above grade level in math and English in 2021, compared to one in five in 2019.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO