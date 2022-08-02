MSCS offering incentives ahead of potential bus driver shortage

www.localmemphis.com
DeSoto County Schools start year with more officers
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– School is about to be back in session Thursday for thousands of students in DeSoto County, and for many safety is a top priority. Following the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, districts across the country are looking at how to improve their safety plans. DeSoto County Superintendent Cory Uselton said his district […]
Memphis-Shelby County School Board candidates face challenges to system
Memphis-Shelby County School Board races remain nonpartisan, unlike 59 other Tennessee counties, with four seats up for election. Board members will have several challenges to address: Students in Memphis, a majority-minority city, were some of the hardest hit by the pandemic economically and academically. School closures due to remote learning, COVID-case surges and teacher shortages led to students falling behind. Only one in 10 Memphis students from 3rd through 12th grades performed at or above grade level in math and English in 2021, compared to one in five in 2019.
18-wheeler overturns on Interstate 55, backing up rush hour traffic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic crawled along a major Memphis interstate Wednesday afternoon after an 18-wheeler rolled over. FOX13 monitored the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) cameras and saw multiple lanes of traffic blocked on the Northbound side of Interstate 55 at 3rd Street. Four vehicles were involved in the...
Safety plans in place at DeSoto County Schools as new school year begins
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The biggest school district in Mississippi heads back to school in just a few days. DeSoto County Schools starts back Thursday, Aug. 4. As another school year begins, safety remains top of mind. FOX13 looked into what the district and law enforcement are doing to...
Residents fear another walkway collapse at Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A walkway crumbled at a Memphis apartment complex injuring three people. The walkway gave way Tuesday afternoon at Peppertree Apartments on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven. FOX13 investigated whether the collapse and the resulting injuries could have been prevented and discovered that there is nothing on...
Man accused of breaking into elementary school in Frayser three times
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged with three burglaries at an elementary school in Frayser. 34-year-old Thompson Puckett is accused of stealing more than $8,000 worth of property from Westside Elementary. He was arrested Monday morning after Memphis-Shelby County Schools security responded to an alarm at the school on Dawn Drive and found Puckett […]
Tuition-free South Memphis charter school now open
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some parents in Memphis will be sending their children to a new charter school this month. Individualized Intellect Institute, or I3, opened its doors Monday. It's a year-round tuition-free private middle and high school in South Memphis. I3 won't have your normal classroom setting. Instead, students...
Blind grocery bagger in Lakeland inspires customers, co-workers
LAKELAND, Tenn. — A longtime blind Kroger bagger in Lakeland is beloved by his community. Willie B. Wells, a courtesy clerk, has worked at the store in the Stonebridge Crossing Shopping Center for 12 years. ABC24 photojournalist Shiela Whaley has his story.
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch to install license plate reading cameras at entrance ways
Olive Branch will soon be protected by a “virtual wall” of license plate reading cameras designed to keep the criminal element out and the general public safe. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen voted to approve a 5-year nearly $300,000 contract for 24 cameras that will be installed at the major entranceways into the city which will read every car tag that passes in and out of the city.
Man allegedly broke into elementary school 3 times, stole over $8K in school property, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a local elementary school three times and stealing thousands in school property. On August 1, Memphis Police officers responded to Westside Elementary School for a ‘holding prisoner’ call, according to an affidavit. School officers had a...
Parents Upset With OSD Dress Code Enforcement
In May 2020, the Oxford School District revised its dress code in hopes of developing a dress code that “is equitable and nondiscriminatory” and simplified the minimum requirements to five key points. However, by the second day of school this week, social media lit up with parents who...
Former Sheriff hosts hands-on gun safety training for kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As WREG works towards a “Gun Safe Memphis,” one retired Sheriff’s captain hosted a training designed to help young community members. There have been many accidental shootings involving children causing a call for gun reform, and a Memphis man is looking to take a hands-on approach to address the issue. Class was […]
MSCS to start 2022 school year with 180 teacher vacancies, down from 268 last year
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Some Memphis Shelby County Schools students may be headed back to class on Monday without a full-time teacher—but fewer will than last year, according to an MSCS representative. MSCS, the largest school district in Tennessee, employs 6,000 teachers at 160 district-run schools. The 180...
Shelby County School District prepares rising middle school students with ‘transition camp’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rising middle school students within the Shelby County School District have a little more insight into what middle school has to offer after a month full of ‘transition camps.’. The two-day-long camps brought students and their parents to their new schools for half a school...
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Major problems with the MLGW payment system on Tuesday, August 2, caused major headaches and heartache for ratepayers. Thousands of customers were charged multiple times for the same bill. MLGW customers reported having their sky-high, summer bills deducted not once not twice, but as many as...
Mid-South Area Job Fair set for Southaven
Mid-South residents looking to find a new job or line of work will have another opportunity through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). The department has announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven.
Program gives homeless women in Memphis a second chance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An organization is helping homeless women in Memphis get on the right track. Ladies In Need Can Survive, Inc. is a transitional house in Frayser for women trying to recover. At the house, they can house up to four women up to one year. The organization...
No, there was not a school shooting at a Frayser Elementary School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An article posted on a website Monday claimed that there was an active shooter at a Frayser elementary school at the 1600 block of Dalewood Avenue, which is Frayser Achievement Elementary School. The article claimed that as many as 12 children were injured in the shooting,...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
Home on National Street in Memphis closed as public nuisance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis home has been shut down as a public nuisance. The Memphis Police Department said it began receiving complaints from neighbors and patrol officers about the home at 1673 National Street, not fair from Chelsea Ave. and Jackson Ave., in 2021. According to MPD, officers...
