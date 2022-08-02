Legal Sports Betting in Massachusetts is a Signature Away

949whom.com
Related
To the Lazy Workers in the Checkout Line of a Maine Grocery Store
First off, don't worry. I'm not trying to get you fired by writing this. And I'm also not going to mention what grocery store and what Maine city/town I went to so that you can't be identified and I'm also not trying to have any Maine business lose money. But...
‘Law and Order’ Actor Sam Waterston Visits Maine Over the Weekend
If you're even remotely a fan of crime drama television shows, you almost assuredly know the name, face or voice of actor Sam Waterston. Waterston has played district attorney Jack McCoy on NBC's original iteration of "Law & Order" for 17 seasons. The show ran from 1994 until 2010 before being revived in 2022, and Waterston's portrayal of McCoy was so popular, he's been deemed a "living landmark" in New York. But Sam Waterston also has other deep-rooted passions and one of them was on display during a visit to Maine last weekend.
Cyclists Biked 4,000 Miles Coast-To-Coast and Stopped to Build Houses in Maine
The determination that some people have blows me away. According to News Center Maine, a group of cyclists was biking coast-to-coast. If that wasn't enough they decided to do more good and help build houses for people in need. As the article states, their trip started in Oregon and they...
Free College Boosts Application and Enrollment Rates in Maine, Shocker
The “shocker” was sarcasm. The biggest obstacle for students pursuing their higher education is the cost. Either a college education isn’t even feasible or students see that going thousands of dollars into debt for an entry-level paying job is pointless and I don’t blame them. Sure,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A List of Maine’s Longest Running Music Venues
Do you remember the best show you ever went to in Maine? Was it at Cross Insurance or the historic, Strand Theatre?. Can you smell the sweat and feel the vibrations of the place going nuts? It's always nostalgic to sit in your best concert memories and remember how fun they were.
A Massachusetts TikToker Is Going Viral Trying to Find a Date
Social Media is a great way to connect with other people. However, one platform has been taking over when it comes to finding a date for a wedding and you will be surprised to find out that it is not a dating site. There have been a few people in...
It Must be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer
I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
RELATED PEOPLE
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
Watch a Maine Pilot’s Amazing Aim Dropping Water on a Wildfire
Maine Forest Ranger pilots are instrumental in fighting wildfires, like this one in Brassua Twp that destroyed 8 acres. Imagine yourself on a bicycle, riding along a really tall bridge. Underneath the bridge is a cupcake with a single candle burning. Your task is to tip a glass of water so that it extinguishes that candle, without stopping your forward progress. You have to allow for the speed at which you're moving and the distance from your cup to the candle. Oh yeah, and the wind. We can't forget the wind. The odds of making it are probably not great at all.
7 Best Treehouse Trips in New Hampshire, Maine, and Beachside Cape Cod
'Tis the season for camping and glamping if that's your thing, but how about elevating that even more? Yes, I meant to use a pun, because I'm talking treehouse vacations. You can literally rent a treehouse on Airbnb and Vrbo with hot tubs, wrap-around decks, top of the line amenities, and the sounds of nature.
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
I was just literally watching moose sighting videos online and telling co-workers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live and in-person would be jaw-dropping. And clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Good Girls & Boys: Mainers Pick Their Favorite Dog Breeds
Ah yes, the dog. Man's best friend. Good ole Fido and Rover. Quite possibly the greatest living creation. Let's face it, if you love dogs then you get where I'm going. They are simply wonderful creatures. Dogs have the ability to do so much for us. They are loyal, lovable, protective, youthful, and downright perfect. They can even help improve your own health. According to the American Kennel Club, dogs can help lower stress, improve heart health, give you a more active lifestyle, lower loneliness, and even lower the threat of allergies.
Was This New Hampshire Spy the Basis for Don Draper From ‘Mad Men’?
In television, it seems you can’t go wrong with a double-life. Whether it’s HBO’s “Barry,” SyFy’s “Resident Alien,” or the AMC classic “Breaking Bad,” audiences take rather quickly to the idea of a protagonist with a secret. Maybe it’s the...
94.9 HOM
Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice
When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
Banned Baby Names and Laws in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sleep in $65 A-Frame on Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire: we have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
This Eccentric Yurt Sits in a Maine Town You’ve Probably Never Been To
I stumbled across this incredible yurt on Air BnB and I had to show you all. If you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family fun weekend in the forest, this is your spot to go!. It is called, "Birdsong Yurt" and I understand why. When you're staying...
2023 Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Early & Harsh Winter In Maine
Normally, we aren't graced by the Farmer's Almanac until the end of August. According to the KJ, the Farmer's Almanac was available by the beginning of August. As we understand it, it is the earliest that we have gotten the tome in its 205 year history. When it comes to...
“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week
Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0