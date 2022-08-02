Meridian Mayor encourages teens to apply for city commissions

idahonews.com
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
City of Nampa wants feedback for Ustick Road corridor improvements
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa is asking for input on current road conditions and future needs for the Ustick Road Corridor from Midland Boulevard to the future State Highway 16. The community is invited to review the project presentation found here. The public is asked to...
You can help improve Nampa parks
Nampa, Idaho - People in Nampa have a chance to participate in a focus group aimed at improving parks and recreation in the community. The city hired a national consulting firm to help update the master plan for parks and recreation. The master plan will look at existing parks, recreational...
Caldwell designates buildings as cooling sites
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Caldwell is designating these buildings as cooling sites during the heat wave. - Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Mon-Thurs, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. - Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. City Hall:. -...
Idaho Youth Ranch supported by Interfaith Sanctuary after structure fire
BOISE, Idaho — After a massive 3-alarm structure fire at Idaho Youth Ranch’s outlet store and distribution center on July 18, Interfaith Sanctuary offered their building on State Street as a temporary distribution center. While the outlet store was destroyed in the fire, the distribution center, where staff...
Canyon County to institute a campfire ban at Martin Landing
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting Friday, campfires will not be allowed at Marin Landing near Parma, according to the Canyon County Parks and Cultural & Natural Resources Department. Officials say the fire danger at the park is "very high to extreme." County officials say there will be "no campfire"...
St. Luke's announces new health plan for Idaho residents
BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans just got one more health care option – St. Luke’s Hospital launched its own health plan today. Health Plan President Matt Wolff said they are trying to connect people with affordable, easy-to-access care. “The reality is that in terms of affordability, we know...
Boise Is The Most Populated City In Idaho But Do You Know The Rest Of The Top Ten List?
Most of us know that Boise is the most populated city in Idaho. It's the capital, it's the most popular city, it's a given. I'd be willing to bet you could also easily guess the second most populated city in the state. However, can you name the third? Fourth? How many can you name in the Top Ten?
Road closure in Caldwell on Syringa Avenue
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — There will be a road closure on Syringa Avenue between S. Georgia Avenue & S. Florida Avenue. Creighton Contracting LLC will be working on a water service line, pressure irrigation line, storm drain line and catch basins, gravity irrigation line, and fire hydrant replacement. Road...
‘For our employees’: 2023 Ada County budget adds 65 new positions, millions in raises for employees
BOISE, Idaho — This story was originally published by Margaret Carmel in BoiseDev. Ada County budget writers put employees at the top of their mind while crafting the new annual budget. This week, Ada County Commissioners unanimously approved the roughly $342 million budget for fiscal year 2023. It includes...
Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?
Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely […] The post Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
International GoGo Squeeze Company Hiring in Nampa
If you have kids that are under the age of 10 you have most likely heard of or seen the GoGo Squeeze company. There products are sold in major retail stores around the country and is super popular for families. The healthy snacks, they specialize in healthy and nutritious different flavors of apple sauces, yogurts and puddings that are in easy one time use grab and go packs. Perfect for trips, picnics and packed lunches.
First look at the destruction caused by the Idaho Youth Ranch fire
BOISE, Idaho — For the first time, KTVB had a behind the scenes look at the damage and the devastating loss the nonprofit Idaho Youth Ranch suffered from a massive structure fire at their outlet store and distribution center on July 18. Idaho Youth Ranch managers do not have...
Take a deep breath Boise … and then think hard about ‘the most significant issue of our time’
Climate change is inevitable and, with every passing day, increasingly dangerous. Changing our lives to meet what Boise’s Climate Action Manager Steve Hubble says is “the most significant issue of our time” can only succeed through a collective effort. -Stop burning things to warm ourselves. -Curb emissions.
Flourishing flower farm moves to Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you build it, they will come. That’s the story behind Lovely Hollow, a floral farm in the Treasure Valley. "I grew up on Chicken Dinner Road, my family came from South Dakota in the 50s," said Idaho native Nikki Van Lith. She moved away from that home, off Chicken Dinner Road in Caldwell, as young people do.
The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho
The world is a crazy place and oftentimes, many of us get stuck focusing on bad news or things that are intended to make us “scared.” Once in a while, it’s good to stop and appreciate the little things in life and one Idaho Facebook group is doing just that in an extremely creative way.
Would You Live In Employer-Owned Housing To Save Money On Rent in Boise?
Idaho's housing crisis is once again getting national media attention. This time, the New York Times profiled the problems with finding an affordable place to live in the Sun Valley area. Housing is so expensive that people have moved into garages, campers, and tents. These aren't just low-income workers. The cost of housing is so expensive that even a small business owner and a school principal have lived in make-shift shelters.
Did You Know This is the Drunkest City in the State of Idaho?
Summer nights in Idaho often include enjoying cocktails on a swanky patio, beers on the boat or a happy hour glass of wine with the girls after work. Everything is ok in moderation, but which Idaho city takes things a little too far?. A few months back, we were able...
Meridian group convicted for selling counterfeit goods online
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group in Meridian has been convicted of selling counterfeit products online. The group sold fake Apple and Samsung products both nationally and internationally. While this specific group will be behind bars, more groups are still out there. The United States attorney for the district of Idaho says there are many warning signs to look out for, including non-authentic packaging, and accessories that come with the phone.
What This Idaho Woman Did To Get Charged With 18 Felonies
This is one for the books. You read about crimes being committed in Idaho all the time. Traffic violations, being drunk in public, maybe even stealing something of minor value. Those, we expect. This absolute pile of charges, however, we did not see coming. You won't either. Shae Lyn Gebert...
Third drowning reported at Idaho reservoir in two weeks
BOISE — A 46-year-old man who was swimming with friends near a boat has become the third apparent drowning at Lucky Peak in the past two weeks. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported that the man was swimming near the boat on Sunday when he went under and never resurfaced; search and recovery efforts are under way, but were unsuccessful on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that recovery efforts would continue on Tuesday, but reported no updates. ...
