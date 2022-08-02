Former lead singer of Fleetwood Mac to come to Green Bay

fox11online.com
Fox11online.com
Appleton preps for 100,000 music fans to attend 9th Mile of Music
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Preparations are taking place for the ninth Mile of Music, which begins Thursday. The festival will host 700 live music sets across 40 different venues. Musicians from nearly 30 states will be in Appleton for Mile Nine. Some artists are coming all the way from the...
Packers.com
Packers' former drum majorette, head cheerleader Mary Jane Van Duyse dies at 89
The former Mary Jane Van Duyse, best remembered as the drum majorette for the Packers' Lumberjack Band in the 1950s and head of the Golden Girls cheerleading squad when they performed at Packers home games during the Lombardi era, died Saturday at age 89. Mary Jane Sorgel, her name since...
Fox11online.com
Local art, live music and more at the Plaza and Globe Coffee
NEENAH (WLUK) -- There's still plenty of summer left to enjoy a variety of activities at The Plaza and Globe Coffee in downtown Neenah. This month you can support local artists by checking out the Art Mercantile. Or stop by on a Sunday for live music. Dust off your roller...
wearegreenbay.com
Sir Francis Bacon is ready to be Your New Best Friend!
(WFRV) – This sweet boy arrived at The Neenah Animal Shelter as a transfer from another shelter where he was found as a stray. While not much is known about his history, since he has been at the shelter he has quickly warmed up to staff, loves to play, and has made friends with everyone he has met.
Oshkosh woman adds pop of color to downtown
Volunteers with ArtsOshkosh are using a vibrant display to give part of the city's downtown a makeover.
wearegreenbay.com
Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s newest restaurant started with pop-up dinners, now has physical location
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to try some new food? Well Parm WI is now open and ready to serve pizza ‘unlike anything in Oshkosh’. Parm WI had its grand opening on August 1 and with the support of the community business is going ‘well’. Officially, the restaurant opened on July 5.
wearegreenbay.com
‘We’re all welcoming’: Green Bay Classics & Vendor Show welcomes all types of cars
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Engines revved in Brillion on Sunday as several cars made a pit stop at the 4th annual Green Bay Classics and Vendor Show. Three and a half acres of land were reportedly lined with all types of cars and for just $10 residents were able to check them all out.
wtaq.com
Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
Enjoy the Summer Harvest: Blueberry Picking in Northeast Wisconsin
One of the best parts of summer is fresh, locally grown berries! While strawberry picking is a well-known and beloved summer tradition, did you know we also have some farms in our area that offer pick-your-own blueberries? Blueberry picking is the best! You don’t have to crouch to pick, and there are branches accessible for both big and small. Plus, you get a nutrient-packed treat to munch on while you work. And, there is minimal prep work once you get them home! Bring on the blueberry jams, pies, muffins, and pancakes, we’ve got all the details you need to get out there and reap a bountiful harvest.
wearegreenbay.com
Sunflower festival blooms in Cecil, welcomes guests from all over
CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend, residents were getting out and smelling the… Sunflowers?. The 7th annual Bergsbaken Farms Sunflower Festival was in full bloom in Cecil this weekend. The festival offered eager visitors the chance to walk or ride through the sunflower fields; enjoy live music; munch...
Fox11online.com
Good Day Reads: Rom-Coms
HOWARD (WLUK) -- If you think all rom-coms are alike, think again! Librarian Amy Greatens of the Brown County Library is shaking things up with this list of romantic comedies. All are available from Brown County Library. Available formats vary with the title (Playaway, downloadable e-Book, downloadable audiobook).
whby.com
Suspect in alleged Green Bay murder captured
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police say the suspect in a murder on the city’s east side is now in custody. In a news release, the department says “(Caleb) Anderson has been taken into custody in Alabama and the victim’s vehicle has been located. Thanks to everyone who passed on the information to assist us with this part of the investigation.” Anderson was sought in connection with the death of a still unidentified person at 1320 Packerland Drive.
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin
As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay and Fox Valley Boys & Girls Clubs receive STEM grants
(WLUK) -- A grant is providing two area Boys & Girls Clubs with increased access to STEM learning experiences. UScellular is giving $60,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Green Bay and the Fox Valley to support K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs. Each...
Fox11online.com
Packers donate $250,000 to projects addressing housing insecurity
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers are awarding a quarter-million dollar grant to St. John's Ministries through its Green Bay Packers Give Back program. St. John's, which started in 2005, says it must make significant changes to its buildings and programming to continue to address the increasing needs of those experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay man victim in Minneapolis homicide
MINNEAPOLIS (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in a Minneapolis alley over the weekend. It happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the area of the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue. Officers say they found 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade and performed life-saving...
Fox11online.com
Plans move forward for 12-story condominium near Lambeau Field
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164 indoor...
Fox11online.com
National Night Out aims to create police-community partnership
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The city of Neenah is preparing for its first National Night Out event. The community is encouraged to come out to Washington Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 2. Neenah is one of 115 Wisconsin communities participating in this national event. Each community has different activities,...
