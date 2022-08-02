ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Former lead singer of Fleetwood Mac to come to Green Bay

Fox11online.com
 2 days ago
fox11online.com

Fox11online.com

Appleton preps for 100,000 music fans to attend 9th Mile of Music

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Preparations are taking place for the ninth Mile of Music, which begins Thursday. The festival will host 700 live music sets across 40 different venues. Musicians from nearly 30 states will be in Appleton for Mile Nine. Some artists are coming all the way from the...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Local art, live music and more at the Plaza and Globe Coffee

NEENAH (WLUK) -- There's still plenty of summer left to enjoy a variety of activities at The Plaza and Globe Coffee in downtown Neenah. This month you can support local artists by checking out the Art Mercantile. Or stop by on a Sunday for live music. Dust off your roller...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sir Francis Bacon is ready to be Your New Best Friend!

(WFRV) – This sweet boy arrived at The Neenah Animal Shelter as a transfer from another shelter where he was found as a stray. While not much is known about his history, since he has been at the shelter he has quickly warmed up to staff, loves to play, and has made friends with everyone he has met.
NEENAH, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Entertainment
wearegreenbay.com

Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Lindsey Buckingham
wtaq.com

Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
GREEN BAY, WI
Go Valley Kids

Enjoy the Summer Harvest: Blueberry Picking in Northeast Wisconsin

One of the best parts of summer is fresh, locally grown berries! While strawberry picking is a well-known and beloved summer tradition, did you know we also have some farms in our area that offer pick-your-own blueberries? Blueberry picking is the best! You don’t have to crouch to pick, and there are branches accessible for both big and small. Plus, you get a nutrient-packed treat to munch on while you work. And, there is minimal prep work once you get them home! Bring on the blueberry jams, pies, muffins, and pancakes, we’ve got all the details you need to get out there and reap a bountiful harvest.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Sunflower festival blooms in Cecil, welcomes guests from all over

CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend, residents were getting out and smelling the… Sunflowers?. The 7th annual Bergsbaken Farms Sunflower Festival was in full bloom in Cecil this weekend. The festival offered eager visitors the chance to walk or ride through the sunflower fields; enjoy live music; munch...
CECIL, WI
Fox11online.com

Good Day Reads: Rom-Coms

HOWARD (WLUK) -- If you think all rom-coms are alike, think again! Librarian Amy Greatens of the Brown County Library is shaking things up with this list of romantic comedies. All are available from Brown County Library. Available formats vary with the title (Playaway, downloadable e-Book, downloadable audiobook).
BROWN COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Suspect in alleged Green Bay murder captured

GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police say the suspect in a murder on the city’s east side is now in custody. In a news release, the department says “(Caleb) Anderson has been taken into custody in Alabama and the victim’s vehicle has been located. Thanks to everyone who passed on the information to assist us with this part of the investigation.” Anderson was sought in connection with the death of a still unidentified person at 1320 Packerland Drive.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin

As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay and Fox Valley Boys & Girls Clubs receive STEM grants

(WLUK) -- A grant is providing two area Boys & Girls Clubs with increased access to STEM learning experiences. UScellular is giving $60,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Green Bay and the Fox Valley to support K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs. Each...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Packers donate $250,000 to projects addressing housing insecurity

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers are awarding a quarter-million dollar grant to St. John's Ministries through its Green Bay Packers Give Back program. St. John's, which started in 2005, says it must make significant changes to its buildings and programming to continue to address the increasing needs of those experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay man victim in Minneapolis homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in a Minneapolis alley over the weekend. It happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the area of the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue. Officers say they found 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade and performed life-saving...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Plans move forward for 12-story condominium near Lambeau Field

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164 indoor...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

National Night Out aims to create police-community partnership

NEENAH (WLUK) -- The city of Neenah is preparing for its first National Night Out event. The community is encouraged to come out to Washington Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 2. Neenah is one of 115 Wisconsin communities participating in this national event. Each community has different activities,...
NEENAH, WI

