$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner hasn't claimed prize

2 days of discounted carnival rides at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, August 16 all carnival rides at the Illinois State Fair will be $2. Tuesday is not the only day for $2 ride tickets. On August 11, the opening day of the fair, the tradition of $2 rides will continue. “We are always looking...
Illinois launches Manufacturing Matters tour
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new tour launched on Wednesday is highlighting manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is holding a statewide tour that will show off the economic impact manufacturing has on Illinois. The tour will visit factories and universities. Manufacturing employs over 600,000 people and makes...
Back to school sales tax holiday for the Heartland this weekend
With school starting back up soon, state revenue departments want to help families who might be struggling with purchasing school supplies. This is done through sales tax holidays that exempt certain items from the state's sales tax, and Missouri and Iowa are both holding theirs this weekend. The state of...
Illinois' school supplies tax break begins Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The state sales tax on school supplies will drop 5%, from 6.25% to 1.25% for the tax holiday. Though how much are you actually saving?. "I mean, you've always got school clothes, you know, required shoes for gym class. We got registration fees, sports," said local parent Isaiah Rodriguez when discussing how many costs he faces when his children return to school.
Illinois school supply tax holiday starts Friday
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois is having a 10-day sales tax holiday on school supplies. Starting on August 5, the state sales tax on school supplies will drop from 6.25% to 1.25%. The holiday goes through August 14. Items included are clothing and footwear such as school uniforms, coats, sneakers,...
Dangerous heat hits this weekend
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Summer is not done, yet. Brace yourself for feels-like temperatures in 100s this weekend. A heat advisory is in effect on Saturday until 8 p.m. with the heat index values up to 105 in portions of west central Illinois, northeast Missouri, and southeast Iowa. We...
Illinois receives $75 million to clean up pollution
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois will be receiving more than $75 million to clean up pollution in the state. The funding comes from money set aside for reclaiming abandoned mine lands. The goal is to help communities reclaim those lands and address dangerous environmental conditions and pollution caused by past...
Disaster proclamation for two Southwestern Illinois counties
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, issued a disaster proclamation on Wednesday for two Southwestern Illinois counties after severe weather. The severe weather hit the counties on July 25 and July 27. St. Clair and Washington counties will now have access to state resources and emergency personnel to...
Governor Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff until midnight on August 5, 2022 in honor and remembrance of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski of Indiana. Representative Walorski died in a car accident on Wednesday, August 3, 2022,...
Gov. Pritzker speaks out about abortion
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, officially announced the new Illinois Department of Public Health Director on Thursday. During the announcement, Gov. Pritzker spoke about health care and abortion access in Illinois. "I've said it before and I'll say it again abortion is health care," Governor Pritzker said....
July was a five-year high for stranded drivers across the Show-Me State
AAA reported a five-year July high for stranded drivers in Missouri. Their crews responded to 43,429 stranded drivers in the month of July alone, according to a press release. AAA spokesperson for the St. Louis Regional Headquarters, Nick Chabarria said 40% of issues dealt with car batteries and tires. He...
Governor Parson scheduled to address Missouri Drought Assessment Committee
Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to address the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee’s first meeting Thursday morning. The committee’s meeting was prompted by Gov. Parson declaring a drought alert for 53 of the state’s most southern counties. The Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin said there are...
Professor: Voters backed school choice because they 'don't know how to read' complex proposal
AUSTIN, TEXAS (TND) — A professor at Stephen F. Austin State University said Thursday that Texas Republicans only voted in support of school choice because they don’t understand the “convoluted language” of a state ballot proposition on the issue. The remark came after school choice advocate...
Mental health is one of the main causes of death among pregnant women in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) published its multi-year maternal mortality report on Monday, August 1, 2022. The report analyzes the deaths of pregnant women due to complications over a three-year span. The study showed women on Medicaid are eight times more likely...
ISP squad car struck by DUI driver
CHICAGO (WICS) — Another Illinois State Police squad car was hit this week in a Scott's Law Violation. It happened around 2:19 a.m. on Thursday on I-90. Illinois State Police (ISP) say 27-year-old Robert M. Regal, of Chicago, was traveling northbound when he failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the back of the squad car.
