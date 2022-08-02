ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Plaines, IL

$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner hasn't claimed prize

By CNN Newsource
khqa.com
 4 days ago
khqa.com

Illinois school supply tax holiday starts Friday

CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois is having a 10-day sales tax holiday on school supplies. Starting on August 5, the state sales tax on school supplies will drop from 6.25% to 1.25%. The holiday goes through August 14. Items included are clothing and footwear such as school uniforms, coats, sneakers,...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Dangerous heat hits this weekend

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Summer is not done, yet. Brace yourself for feels-like temperatures in 100s this weekend. A heat advisory is in effect on Saturday until 8 p.m. with the heat index values up to 105 in portions of west central Illinois, northeast Missouri, and southeast Iowa. We...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Illinois receives $75 million to clean up pollution

CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois will be receiving more than $75 million to clean up pollution in the state. The funding comes from money set aside for reclaiming abandoned mine lands. The goal is to help communities reclaim those lands and address dangerous environmental conditions and pollution caused by past...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Disaster proclamation for two Southwestern Illinois counties

CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, issued a disaster proclamation on Wednesday for two Southwestern Illinois counties after severe weather. The severe weather hit the counties on July 25 and July 27. St. Clair and Washington counties will now have access to state resources and emergency personnel to...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Gov. Pritzker speaks out about abortion

CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, officially announced the new Illinois Department of Public Health Director on Thursday. During the announcement, Gov. Pritzker spoke about health care and abortion access in Illinois. "I've said it before and I'll say it again abortion is health care," Governor Pritzker said....
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

July was a five-year high for stranded drivers across the Show-Me State

AAA reported a five-year July high for stranded drivers in Missouri. Their crews responded to 43,429 stranded drivers in the month of July alone, according to a press release. AAA spokesperson for the St. Louis Regional Headquarters, Nick Chabarria said 40% of issues dealt with car batteries and tires. He...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Governor Parson scheduled to address Missouri Drought Assessment Committee

Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to address the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee’s first meeting Thursday morning. The committee’s meeting was prompted by Gov. Parson declaring a drought alert for 53 of the state’s most southern counties. The Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin said there are...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

ISP squad car struck by DUI driver

CHICAGO (WICS) — Another Illinois State Police squad car was hit this week in a Scott's Law Violation. It happened around 2:19 a.m. on Thursday on I-90. Illinois State Police (ISP) say 27-year-old Robert M. Regal, of Chicago, was traveling northbound when he failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the back of the squad car.
CHICAGO, IL

