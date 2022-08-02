ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City County, VA

Charles City County deputy officer shot in attempted armed robbery

By Dina Weinstein
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — An officer has been shot after a reported armed robbery occurred in Charles City County Monday evening.

According to the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office, officers at the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Dollar General store located at 10341 Courthouse Road at 6:49 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Dollar General in Charles City County, Va. Photo credit: Ben Dennis
Richmond man charged with murder, arson in Charles City man’s shooting death

Virginia State Police said the Sheriff’s Deputy saw the suspect outside the store and two exchanged shots and the the deputy, who was wearing a ballistic vest, was shot in the back. The suspect then ran away into the woods behind the store, police said. The officer is being treated at VCU Medical Center in Richmond for non-life threatening injuries.

Dollar General in Charles City County. Photo credit: Ben Dennis

The officer who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Police: 177 people arrested in Richmond during special operation, majority connected to government housing

At 9 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office said the suspect remained at large and asked people in the Charles City County area to lock their doors and be aware of their surroundings, as the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Dollar General in Charles City County, Va. Photo credit: Ben Dennis

New Kent, Charles City, Virginia State Police and Henrico County Police are on scene investigating.

Dollar General in Charles City County, Va. Photo credit: Ben Dennis

At the Dollar General store, officials have roped off an area that has expanded to include the parking lot. Law enforcement are currently actively walking the line of a wooded area next to the store with a dog sniffing, likely for any traces of a suspect. Additionally, they are using a drone and an airplane to search the area.

Watch the video below of police and canines at the scene searching for any trace of the suspect who was wearing a face mask, gloves and a hoodie, according to Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 804-829-9265.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

