Savannah neighborhoods, law enforcement to host events for National Night Out

fox28media.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
Savannah Tribune
Gilliard Weighs In On Community’s Discussion Of “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence” At The Hungry Club Forum
On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are invited to participate in Part 3 of one of the most well-received community-oriented discussions that the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) has hosted in its sixteen-year history. Entitled, “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts,” this free and open to the public forum is designed to delve into the framework for developing sound, replicable, and community-supported actions leading to solutions to reduce and minimize the instances of danger, death and destruction brought on by increasing gun violence in the Savannah-Chatham County area.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department will be taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday. The annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It helps enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back...
wtoc.com
Savannah businesses, police work to address crime linked to homeless population
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of Savannah’s downtown business owners have expressed concerns surrounding the unsheltered, or homeless population, and what business owners say they’re doing around their property. One business owner said her business, and others she’s checked in with nearby, have had issues with people defecating...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Summer is coming to a close and the school year is only starting but that doesn’t mean the fun is over. Here are some great things to go to in Savannah this weekend. If you have an event coming up in Savannah on a weekend, be sure to send the details […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Photo Gallery: First Day of School
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — School is officially back in session! Thousands of local students are returning to school this week across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Students are making their way back to the classroom and we want to see their smiling faces! If you want to share your back-to-school photos to be featured on-air […]
Murder of Beach High School graduate goes unsolved for 17 years
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While looking at a picture of Julius Baker one may consider him to have been an average teenager. However, some might suggest he was far from average. Baker was born in the Republic of Panama, a transcontinental country in both Central and South America to his parents, Julius Baker Sr. and […]
wtoc.com
First responders still reminding people not to swim to Tybee sandbar
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer break may be winding down for many in the WTOC viewing area, but schools start later in other parts of the country and lots of tourists are still coming to Tybee Island. Tybee Fire Rescue want tourists to understand why it isn’t safe for...
wtoc.com
Medical center expanding in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man indicted for May deadly stabbing at Savannah apartment
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly stabbing that happened in mid-May. Kenneth Mayes Jr., 40 was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Aggravated battery Possession of knife during commission of a felony (3 counts) According to the Savannah Police […]
Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
Garden & Gun
A New Savannah Bakery Celebrates Local Flavors
“Any city I go to, I immediately check out all the coffee shops and bakeries,” says Chef Rob Newton, the mastermind behind Savannah’s hot new restaurant, Fleeting, located in the Thompson Hotel on the Eastern Wharf. Newton and his team have just opened their own coffee shop and bakery just off the Thompson’s lobby, called Stevedore. Open seven days a week, the menu includes cheesy sandwiches, buttery croissants, loaves of benne seed studded bread, focaccia with herbs grown in the garden out back, and even fresh eggs in the grab-and-go section.
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honored Savannah native Jayda Cheaves with a City of Savannah Citation Sunday. Cheaves is a self-made entrepreneur who built her following on social media and turned it into a multi-million-dollar business. She was honored at the Nancy’s Heart Incorporated 4th Annual Back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Savannah police seeking to identify suspects in investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in the investigation of a violent crime. All four suspects can be seen in the above photos. The first suspect is described as a young light-skinned male wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue Puma shirt, and […]
WSAV-TV
Savannah homeless shelters share wish list of items needed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In Georgia, a person is considered homeless if they do not have access to traditional or permanent housing that is safe, sanitary, decent, and affordable. Individuals and families who are living on the streets or in homeless camps, shelters, motels, or their vehicles are all considered homeless.
WTGS
City of Hardeeville looks to expand development in downtown area
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTGS) — The City of Hardeeville is looking for a development partner to help redevelop more than six acres of city-owned space. The city is requesting proposals to establish mix-use properties along Whyte Hardee Boulevard. Deputy city manager Matthew Davis said this would promote establishing a better...
wtoc.com
Interim Savannah Police chief addresses crime, goals for department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Interim Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther spoke at a third district town hall just a few days into his new role. Gunther acknowledged that he knows he is coming in with a lot of issues to address. He made it clear that he’s focused on improving...
Officials warn visitors at popular Georgia beach after 300 jellyfish stings in single day
Watch where you step or swim if you’re visiting Tybee Island this summer. A high number of jellyfish stung more than 300 people at the popular Georgia beach on Saturday alone, according to officials. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Capt. David Bowen with the...
Savannah Tribune
Elevate Savannah Expands Program To DeRenne Middle School
Elevate Savannah, a local non-profit organization focused on building long-term life changing relationships with urban youth, is excited to announce expansion to DeRenne Middle School. Launched in the Fall of 2019 at A.E. Beach High School, this rapidly growing student mentor program will begin the 2022 school year with representation in all levels of the Savannah-Chatham County Schools. Due to the program’s success, they have expanded their team and their reach, to launch their first classroom at DeRenne Middle School starting this Fall.
Cryptids of the South: The closest creatures to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Everyone loves a good cryptid story but where are the ones that supposedly reside close to home? Here’s a brief overview of the more popular legends in the Southern United States. The Altamaha-ha Thought to be located along the Atlamaha River, the exact origins of the Altamaha-ha (lovingly referred to as […]
wtoc.com
City of Savannah increases pay for first responders, implements entry programs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah invested in a public safety wage increase over the weekend. That includes increase in pay, retention bonuses and more. The pay increase puts the starting salary for police officers at $50,000. The starting salary for firefighters is at $48,000, up from the...
Comments / 0