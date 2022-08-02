ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah neighborhoods, law enforcement to host events for National Night Out

By Courtney Rowles
WTGS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox28media.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Savannah Tribune

Gilliard Weighs In On Community’s Discussion Of “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence” At The Hungry Club Forum

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are invited to participate in Part 3 of one of the most well-received community-oriented discussions that the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) has hosted in its sixteen-year history. Entitled, “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts,” this free and open to the public forum is designed to delve into the framework for developing sound, replicable, and community-supported actions leading to solutions to reduce and minimize the instances of danger, death and destruction brought on by increasing gun violence in the Savannah-Chatham County area.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department will be taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday. The annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It helps enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah businesses, police work to address crime linked to homeless population

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of Savannah’s downtown business owners have expressed concerns surrounding the unsheltered, or homeless population, and what business owners say they’re doing around their property. One business owner said her business, and others she’s checked in with nearby, have had issues with people defecating...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Summer is coming to a close and the school year is only starting but that doesn’t mean the fun is over. Here are some great things to go to in Savannah this weekend. If you have an event coming up in Savannah on a weekend, be sure to send the details […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Photo Gallery: First Day of School

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — School is officially back in session! Thousands of local students are returning to school this week across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Students are making their way back to the classroom and we want to see their smiling faces! If you want to share your back-to-school photos to be featured on-air […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Medical center expanding in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#National Night Out#Neighborhood Association#Community Building#Kayton#Den
WSAV News 3

Man indicted for May deadly stabbing at Savannah apartment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly stabbing that happened in mid-May. Kenneth Mayes Jr., 40 was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Aggravated battery Possession of knife during commission of a felony (3 counts) According to the Savannah Police […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
Garden & Gun

A New Savannah Bakery Celebrates Local Flavors

“Any city I go to, I immediately check out all the coffee shops and bakeries,” says Chef Rob Newton, the mastermind behind Savannah’s hot new restaurant, Fleeting, located in the Thompson Hotel on the Eastern Wharf. Newton and his team have just opened their own coffee shop and bakery just off the Thompson’s lobby, called Stevedore. Open seven days a week, the menu includes cheesy sandwiches, buttery croissants, loaves of benne seed studded bread, focaccia with herbs grown in the garden out back, and even fresh eggs in the grab-and-go section.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

Savannah police seeking to identify suspects in investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in the investigation of a violent crime. All four suspects can be seen in the above photos. The first suspect is described as a young light-skinned male wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue Puma shirt, and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah homeless shelters share wish list of items needed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In Georgia, a person is considered homeless if they do not have access to traditional or permanent housing that is safe, sanitary, decent, and affordable. Individuals and families who are living on the streets or in homeless camps, shelters, motels, or their vehicles are all considered homeless.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

City of Hardeeville looks to expand development in downtown area

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTGS) — The City of Hardeeville is looking for a development partner to help redevelop more than six acres of city-owned space. The city is requesting proposals to establish mix-use properties along Whyte Hardee Boulevard. Deputy city manager Matthew Davis said this would promote establishing a better...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
Savannah Tribune

Elevate Savannah Expands Program To DeRenne Middle School

Elevate Savannah, a local non-profit organization focused on building long-term life changing relationships with urban youth, is excited to announce expansion to DeRenne Middle School. Launched in the Fall of 2019 at A.E. Beach High School, this rapidly growing student mentor program will begin the 2022 school year with representation in all levels of the Savannah-Chatham County Schools. Due to the program’s success, they have expanded their team and their reach, to launch their first classroom at DeRenne Middle School starting this Fall.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Cryptids of the South: The closest creatures to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Everyone loves a good cryptid story but where are the ones that supposedly reside close to home? Here’s a brief overview of the more popular legends in the Southern United States. The Altamaha-ha Thought to be located along the Atlamaha River, the exact origins of the Altamaha-ha (lovingly referred to as […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy