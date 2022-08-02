Russell Westbrook Hires New Agent: Fans React

thespun.com
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
Pau Gasol and his wife announce they are expecting another child
Another member of the extended Los Angeles Lakers family is on the way. Former Lakers big man Pau Gasol and his wife recently took to social media to announce that they are expecting their second child together. The baby on the way will be a boy. He will be the...
Video: LeBron James and Draymond Green Partying in Toronto
LeBron James and Draymond Green have been living it up.
NBA World Reacts To Ayesha Curry Vacation Photos
The big year for Steph Curry and family continued this weekend. The Golden State Warriors superstar, who is coming off his fourth NBA championship, went on a special vacation with his wife, Ayesha Curry. Steph and Ayesha Curry are celebrating 11 years of marriage together. "11!!!! Today we celebrated 11...
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
Lakers News: 15-Year NBA Veteran Gives His Scouting Report on Bronny James
NBA veteran Thaddeus Young provided his take on Bronny James' basketball game. It should give LeBron James a smile.
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Sends Coby White To Los Angeles
Often, the NBA feels like an arms race. It’s widely understood that star players win basketball games, so the organization that collects the most is typically seen as having the best chance of winning the most games. In theory, that works. In practice, it usually works. With that said,...
Former Nets Guard Calls Steph Curry 'One Dimensional'
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continues to receive disrespect
ESPN
The 10 veteran ex-Lakers from 2021-22 still looking for work this offseason
If the theme for the Los Angeles Lakers' free agency direction last summer was established and familiar, then the profile of L.A.'s signing haul this offseason can best be described as fresh and emerging. "I think we've gotten younger, I think we've gotten faster, I think we've gotten hungrier," new...
This Lakers-Nets Trade Pairs Ben Simmons, LeBron James
Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James is one of the very best on-ball playmakers in the history of the game. He’s a basketball savant. If he’s got the ball, and a teammate is open, James will find them.
Warriors Steve Kerr Gives Big Update On Team's Starting Rotation
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says that Kevon Looney will remain the team’s starting center for the start of the 2022-23 season with former No. 2 pick James Wiseman returning from injury.
hotnewhiphop.com
Vanessa Bryant Sets Record Straight On DeMar DeRozan Nike Deal
Earlier today, it was revealed that DeMar DeRozan had signed a four-year deal with Nike. Shams Charania originally broke the story and stated that DeRozan would actually be the face of the Kobe Bryant sneaker line. Nike had just come to terms on an agreement with the Bryant estate, and it made sense to have DeRozan representing his idol.
Michael Wilbon Names Most "Important" Basketball Player Ever
Who's the most "important" basketball player of all-time?. According to ESPN's Michael Wilbon, it's not Michael Jordan. It's not LeBron James, either. Russell, who died at 88 on Sunday, is the most important person to ever wear a basketball uniform, according to Wilbon. Wilbon expounded on his thoughts on Monday...
Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Report: NBA World Reacts
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium recently reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan signed a contract with Nike that'll make him the "featured face of Kobe Bryant's iconic line." Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, responded to this report on Instagram. According to...
NBA World Reacts To Troubling Iman Shumpert News
Former NBA champion Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony drug charges at a Texas airport over the weekend after police found marijuana in his bag. Shumpert was reportedly carrying over six ounces on him. And while recreational marijuana is legal in Texas, it isn't federally; meaning its banned from air travel.
What If The Clippers Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent on August 2, after spending last year with the Los Angeles Lakers. The ten-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career playing with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. Right now, I believe the Los Angeles Clippers should consider signing him.
John Calipari shows love to Anthony Davis for offering $350K toward flood relief: ‘This is what makes you proud as a coach’
One of the greatest basketball players in University of Kentucky history is current Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. Davis was a member of the 2011-12 Kentucky team that won a national championship for the school. However, Kentucky head coach John Calipari is proud of Davis for a different reason right now.
LeBron James ‘Badly’ Wants Kyrie Irving To Lakers Trade
Things could get awkward for the Los Angeles Lakers in a few weeks when the team begins training camp. After a difficult 2021-22 NBA season, the team needed to make some major changes this offseason but thus far, they have been unable to make the necessary changes. Moving on from...
