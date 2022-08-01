ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Road Closure Notice: Harrington St Sw btw Schean Ave & Damascus Ave Sw

Palm Bay, Florida
 2 days ago

City of Palm Bay Public Works Crews and Bill Watkinson will be performing Pipe replacement at the following location requiring road closures 7 AM on Thursday, August 04, 2022 to 5 PM Friday, 05, 2022.

*Harrington St SW btw Schean Ave SW and Damascus Ave SW*

Road closures with detours and traffic control signage will be in place, motorists and pedestrians can expect delays. Please use caution in these areas and plan your travels accordingly.

Please keep in mind that weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances could affect construction schedules.

Should you have any questions regarding these road closures please contact Public Works customer service at (321) 952-3438.

