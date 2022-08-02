California governor declares monkeypox emergency

kfgo.com
Related
kfgo.com
President Biden okays disaster assistance for South Dakota
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has granted South Dakota’s request for a presidential disaster declaration to aid the recovery from June storms that included tornadoes and strong winds. Gov. Kristi Noem requested the declaration. It allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in recovery efforts in six...
kfgo.com
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
PIERRE, S.D. – A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. It resisted an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extended the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem is under scrutiny...
kfgo.com
Minnesota storms knock out power to 75,000 customers
MINNEAPOLIS — Severe storms knocked out power to as many as 75,000 customers across Minnesota where power poles were toppled and winds gusted as high as 81 mph in the state’s southern region. Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power. Winds Tuesday night gusted as high as 81 mph near Hector in Renville County in southern Minnesota. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a peak wind gust of 62 mph. Much drier air is expected across the state for Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and 80s.
kfgo.com
New headstone dedicated to ND Trooper who died on the job
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO NEWS DAKOTA) – The North Dakota Troopers Association dedicated a new headstone to fallen officer Beryl McLane on Monday. Trooper McLane is the only North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper to be killed in the line of duty. He was killed in a crash near LaMoure on Friday, July 30, 1954 when his patrol car was struck head-on by a drunk driver on the wrong side of the road traveling at a high rate of speed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Gummies, chews part of medical cannabis program starting Monday
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gummies and chews are available starting Monday as part of Minnesota’s medical cannabis program. Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis Chris Tholkes says the new products are especially beneficial for patients who need more extended coverage from their medications. He says they would typically offer a tablet or a capsule to those patients, but some of them have difficulty swallowing.
kfgo.com
$1 million Minnesota winner in Mega Millions drawing comes forward
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – The excitement leading up to last Friday’s $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot prompted one Minnesota player to get in the game for the first time. “I thought, why not — it’s only a couple of bucks,” said the Mega Millions player who purchased two...
kfgo.com
Motorcyclist hurt in collision with bear in central Minnesota
PILLAGER, Minn. – A black bear died after it was hit by a motorcycle southwest of Brainerd. Pillager Area Fire-Rescue says the motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital in Staples by ambulance. He was wearing a helmet.
Comments / 0