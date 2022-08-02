City seeks feedback on draft ten-year “We Will Chicago” plan including transportation goals

chi.streetsblog.org
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
NBC Chicago
Chicago is Giving Away 5,000 Free Bikes, But Application Deadline is Approaching
If you're looking for a new bike, you may be able to get one from the city of Chicago, for free --- but the deadline to apply is fast approaching. The new program, called Bike Chicago, will provide 5,000 free bicycles, as well as "maintenance and safety equipment" to Chicagoans by 2026, a press release from the Chicago Department of Transportation stated last month.
thechicagomachine.com
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk
CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
Far South Siders Have Been Promised A Red Line Extension For 50 Years. Now, The CTA Says It’s Closer Than Ever To Happening
ROSELAND — The city’s transit agency is asking for more than $2 billion in federal funding for its Red Line Extension project, which Far South Siders say would relieve a “transportation desert” and boost the local economy if completed equitably. The Chicago Transit Authority’s $3.6 billion...
Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson giving away $70K in gift cards at 5 grocery stores Wednesday
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another food giveaway Wednesday.
austintalks.org
Bill proposed to allow safe drug injection sites on West Side
State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford has introduced a bill that would allow people to safely inject illegal drugs under supervision. Ford hopes the Illinois General Assembly will pass the bill this fall during its veto session and that a location will eventually open on the West Side. Overdose prevention...
Speed Cameras hurt Black wards but Black aldermen side with Lightfoot
Mayor Lori Lightfoot scored another victory last week after 10 Black aldermen sided with her and rejected an ordinance that would have raised the threshold to 10 miles per hour (mph) for red light speed cameras. Without the help of the Black Caucus majority, the ordinance would have passed forcing...
About 180 Chicago officers from specialized units returning to districts, mass transit in reshuffling: sources
Another reshuffling is taking place within the Chicago Police Department. Sources tell FOX 32 that about 180 officers, who have been battling crime connected to drugs and gangs in specialized units, are either going back to their districts or to mass transit.
chicagocrusader.com
Representative Ford fed up with daily shootings, murders in Chicago
Fed up with daily shootings and killings of people, mostly on the South and West sides of Chicago, Representative LaShawn Ford (D-8th) scheduled a virtual meeting on July 28, designed to find answers to the flooding of illegal guns on Chicago’s streets, most allegedly coming from Chuck’s Gun Shop in Riverdale, IL.
South Side building demolished to make room for 'Rooftop Pastor' Corey Brooks' new community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Rooftop Pastor" Corey Brooks took a big step toward making his dream of a community center a reality.Brooks and his organization Project H.O.O.D began demolishing a building at 66th and King Drive on Tuesday to make room for his planned, 89,000-square foot community center.Brooks said the facility will be a hub for entrepreneurs and artists in the Woodlawn community. He also hopes it will be for children to learn and play in peace."We're tearing it down because we need this space to have this center, to have transformed lives, so that we make our neighborhood everything we believe our neighborhood should be," he said.Brooks has raised more than $18.5 million dollars for the project. He needs another $16 million. He plans to continue to camp out on his rooftop to raise funds until he gets it.Brooks said the plans are to break ground the center on October 29th.
chicagostarmedia.com
Column: How they view us: Out-of-towners’ thoughts on Chicago
The past few years, I have been spending more and more time away from our beloved city and “wintering” down in Southwest Florida. Yes, I have become a snowbird! Guilty as charged. It is interesting though, down in these parts, the people you meet. It seems nobody here...
fox32chicago.com
Roughly 180 CPD officers in specialized units moving back to their districts, mass transit
CHICAGO - FOX 32 Chicago has confirmed a new staffing shuffle underway within the Chicago Police Department. It means dozens of officers who've been tasked with battling gangs and drugs are getting a new assignment. Sources tell FOX 32 the officers are heading back to their districts, or to public...
blockclubchicago.org
Northwest Side Alderman Promises More Affordable Housing At Belmont Triangle After Community Push: ‘I’m With You’
AVONDALE — As the city-led redevelopment of Avondale’s Belmont Triangle gains momentum, the local alderperson said he backs community demands to bring more affordable housing to the site to fight gentrification-fueled displacement. Social justice organization Palenque LSNA — formerly the Logan Square Neighborhood Association — hosted a rally...
Closed Target Store In Chatham Reopens As A Discover Customer Center With A Promise Of 1,000 Jobs
CHATHAM — Discover Financial Services opened its Chatham customer care and community center Monday, replacing what was a closed Target store. The 100,000-square-foot facility at 8650 S. Cottage Grove Ave. includes a community center free for use by local organizations and a technology hub with career resources for employees, officials said.
Englewood building residents go for 12 days without water service
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For almost two weeks, residents of an Englewood building went without running water despite dozens of phone calls to the city and the management company. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, a plumber who was working in a hole dug next to the building at 7441 S. Harvard Ave. said Tuesday afternoon that water service would soon return. Shortly afterward, water did begin running again. But it took 12 days for that to happen. That length of time made for a rough situation for people living in the building, and raised questions about why it...
Cook County landlords will find it difficult to illegally deny applicants with old criminal records
Sisavanh Baker, Cook County’s director of human rights and ethics, said they have been getting complaints from people who said they’re being denied apartment rentals because of old criminal convictions, in violation of the Just Housing Amendment.
Chicago police are arresting thousands more Black drivers after traffic stops than they report to state regulators
This story is part of a series looking at gun-possession arrests and prosecutions in Cook County, published in partnership with Block Club Chicago and The Circuit. Read the first story here. Shelbert Ramsey never thought a simple traffic stop could leave him in a desperate legal fight to stay out...
Bronzeville’s 43 Green, A Project Bringing Affordable Homes Next To Green Line, Celebrates Milestone With ‘Topping Ceremony’
GRAND BOULEVARD — Bronzeville’s first equitable transit-oriented development has finished the first part of construction. The team behind 43 Green — a $35 million, 10-story retail and residential development coming to 43rd Street and Calumet Avenue — held a “topping ceremony” Friday with city officials to celebrate finishing the development’s structure.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says city is on right track fighting crime
She credits the focus on guns, gangs and investment in some of the city's most violent neighborhoods for the decline in shootings and homicides.
Austin Weekly News
After strike, West Side stadium won’t be ready for fall sports
A West Side stadium used by Chicago Public Schools to host athletic events will remain closed for renovations through the end of the year, despite earlier plans to reopen by fall for the start of the school year. Knute Rockne Stadium at 1117 S. Central Ave. typically hosts football, soccer...
Chicago magazine
Why Are So Many Chicago Businesses Named After Michoacan?
Sado Marin was 16 years old when he emigrated to Chicago from Hidalgo, Michoacan. He didn’t speak English. He had never been to the United States. All he knew about Chicago was that when people who had moved up there came home, they were driving brand-new Buicks and Cadillacs. They had big jobs. In steel mills. In restaurants. A young man who wasn’t planning to go to university could earn ten or twenty times as much money in Chicago than he could in Michoacan, farming or building furniture. That was all he needed to know.
