City Council passes 5-cent plastic bag tax beginning in January

cvilletomorrow.org
Get ready: The single use plastic bag tax is coming to Charlottesville and Albemarle Jan. 1
Both the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County will impose a five-cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies beginning Jan. 1. During its regular business meeting Monday night, Charlottesville City Council voted 4-0 (vice mayor Juandiego Wade was on a church trip and not...
NBC 29 News
Local school districts offer incentives to fill teacher, sub positions
ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Staffing shortages have seemingly affected almost every industry as we continue to recover from the pandemic, and education is no exception. “We’re not where we want to be, but our plan is to open successfully once the students get back,” says Chief Human Resources Officer for Roanoke City Schools, Dominick McKee.
cbs19news
Charlottesville prepares ahead of Unite the Right rally anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next week, the city of Charlottesville will be marking five years since the violent Unite the Right rally that occurred in the downtown area. The city says while there are no specific, credible threats that have been identified regarding the anniversary, it is still announcing...
fredericksburg.today
Public comment on proposed safety project at Route 3 and Orange Plank Road in Spotsy
Public comment on proposed safety project at Route 3 and Orange Plank Road in Spotsy. VDOT invites public comment on a proposed project to modify the intersection of Route 3 and Orange Plank Road in Spotsylvania County to enhance safety. The project seeks to improve guidance for motorists turning left...
wina.com
Dr. Peter Hallowell
The Spokesperson for Albemarle County previews the Board of Supervisors meeting including a look at the Rio Corridor Plan and more. Dr. Hallowell joined the show to discuss bariatric weight loss surgery and much more. Brian discussed the plastic bag tax, search for a new police chief and more. Jay...
foxbaltimore.com
The Virginia Black Business Expo
The 3rd Annual Virginia Black Business Expo is a 2-day event held at the Fredericksburg Expo by the Virginia Black Business Directory. The event will include 150 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, shopping and so much more on August 6th & 7th.
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
NBC 29 News
DOJ: Former Greene Co. commissioner of revenue sentenced on federal charge
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County’s former commissioner of revenue will spend three months in federal prison for attempt witness tampering. Larry Snow pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count. Investigators say his son sold heroin to an informant for the state. In May 2022, Snow admitted...
cbs19news
ACPS announced Community Lab interim principal, human resources appointment
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools has announced that it has appointed Tim Driver as the interim principal for the Community Lab School for the 2022-2023 school year. He succeeds Chad Ratliff, who is taking on the role of Talent Acquisition Program Manager in the division's...
fredericksburg.today
Spotsylvania Schools announce plan for free or reduced meals
From Spotsylvania County Schools-sent to parents and guardians:. Battlefield E.S. Battlefield Middle, Berkeley, Cedar Forest, Chancellor High, Chancellor Middle, Harrison Rd., John J. Wright, Lee Hill, Livingston, Massapanox, Post Oak, Riverview, Salem, Smith Station, Spotsylvania High, Spotswood, Thornburg, and Wilderness will be implementing a new option available to schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for school year 2022-2023.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
‘Everything just gets more expensive’: Virginia farmers face higher costs, drier season
The people who help get groceries to your table are feeling the strain of inflation and drier weather.
wfxrtv.com
Horizon Behavioral Health to help 245 homeless young adults in central Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Horizon Behavioral Health announced on Monday that it received a $1,991,554 award from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to implement a program for young adults in central Virginia who are homeless. According to healthcare provider, this program — along with others...
Augusta Free Press
Are local county fairs welcoming to Democrats? Not so much around here
Last week’s controversy with a Confederate flag display at the Augusta County Fair reminded me of my last visit to the Rockingham County Fair back in 2016. My wife and I were here for the Justin Moore concert, the two of us being the rare liberal Democrats who like country music. We had decent seats in the main section, which unfortunately gave us a better view of a group of idiot teens parading back and forth in front of us with an oversized Trump 2016 flag, and hurling misogynistic insults aimed at Hillary Clinton and Democrats in general.
cbs19news
State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Saint Mary’s River trail intermittently closed in August, September
September 21-28 Visitors may still access fishing opportunities at the Saint Mary’s River trailhead up to the point of trail work, less than one-half mile from the parking lot. Visitors to Saint Mary’s Wilderness will be able to access the area from Mine Bank Creek trailhead on the Blue...
wfxrtv.com
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
visitfarmville.com
Farmville: A Wellness Destination in the Heart of Virginia
Ready for a reset? As the busy summer season winds down, it’s time to plan that last vacation. If you’ve been searching for the perfect spot to pause and take a breath, look no further than Farmville, Virginia!. As a wellness destination, Farmville boasts natural spaces, healthful fare...
