Woman dies in hit and run crash; driver of Chevrolet truck sought

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Airline Highway, police investigating
Traffic Alert: Deputies respond to crash on Dyer Road
Deputies attempt to identify man allegedly involved in vehicle burglaries
Port Allen police officer faces simple robbery charge
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore Street
Four men arrested for boating DWIs
Woman accused of Walmart theft wanted by Ascension Deputies
Duo from BR arrested after seizure of marijuana, cocaine, cash, handgun and more
RELATED PEOPLE
Police called to hospital to investigate reported shooting victim
Pedestrian killed in late night crash on Airline Hwy.
Franklin man turns himself in to police on charges of attempted second degree murder
Gunman sought in shooting that left 6-year-old, woman injured
IN THIS ARTICLE
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries at North Blvd, near N 20th Street
Car Crashes into Lafayette Walgreens Store After Driver Mixes Up Gas, Brake Pedals
Man killed in 2-car crash
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 West near Millerville exit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LSP: Driver disregards traffic light causing deadly crash in Gonzales
Bicyclist killed in hit and run on Airline Highway; investigators need help identifying him
Deputies looking for woman who stole multiple TVs from Ascension Parish Walmart
Man dead after being hit by vehicle on Airline Highway
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 2