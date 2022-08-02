www.aroundptown.com
Related
aroundptown.com
Classmate Remembered
The Prophetstown High School Class of 2021 recently donated a memorial bench in honor of their classmate Alex Cannavo who passed away in a car accident in January of 2021 . Family and her friends poured the cement and installed the bench a couple of weeks ago. It was placed near home plate on the EP Lady Panther softball field in Prophetstown, in honor of Alex’s favorite position, catcher.
aroundptown.com
Whiteside County Fair Office Opens August 8th
The Whiteside County Fair office will be open for business beginning Monday, Aug. 8th, for the entire week prior to the 151st annual Whiteside County Fair which kicks off Aug. 16th. The office of the secretary and treasurer are in the building near the grandstand at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds,...
aroundptown.com
Computer Give Away
The Whiteside Area Career Center in Sterling in cooperation with a state of Illinois program Pcs For People, is offering qualifying area residents a chance to receive a refurbished computer at low or no cost. Register now at https://pcsrefurbished.com/event/registration.
aroundptown.com
County Lane Market-Time To Order Peaches And Apples
Country Lane Market near Tampico is ready to take your orders for Michigan Peaches and Apples. Call 815-438-3022 or text 815-876-6832 to order. The store also has an outstanding selection of homemade jams, jellies, and salsas along with a full deli ready to prepare your custom made sandwich from their wide selection of Walnut Creek meats and cheeses.
Comments / 0