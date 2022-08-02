The Prophetstown High School Class of 2021 recently donated a memorial bench in honor of their classmate Alex Cannavo who passed away in a car accident in January of 2021 . Family and her friends poured the cement and installed the bench a couple of weeks ago. It was placed near home plate on the EP Lady Panther softball field in Prophetstown, in honor of Alex’s favorite position, catcher.

PROPHETSTOWN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO