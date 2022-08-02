Former officer files lawsuit against Sisseton Police Department

www.dakotanewsnow.com
Related
KELOLAND TV
Drugs, 2 kids, 1 other teen in teen driver’s car
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A teenager was arrested after a traffic stop in Roberts County. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at around 10 p.m. Sunday. A deputy saw a car going 40 miles over the speed limit, officials said in a post on social...
farmforum.net
Landowners in 7 more South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions
A back-and-forth exchange of court filings between Summit Carbon Solutions and South Dakota landowners seems to be in high gear. Landowners in eight counties have now filed against the Iowa-based carbon dioxide pipeline company. They're represented by Brian Jorde, an attorney with Domina Law Group in Omaha, Neb. A group...
kvrr.com
Law Enforcement Searches For Man Who Walked Away From Motel In Oakes
DICKEY CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Law enforcement in Oakes are trying to find a man who used to live in the town after he walked away from the Harvest Inn Motel without his phone, vehicle and other belongings on Saturday around noon. They say 48-year-old Jason Osborn of Aberdeen...
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown City Council approves a $1.8 Million flood control feasibility study
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - City Engineer Heath VonEye says on average, every three to five years Watertown has to call on the Corps of Engineers to help protect the city from floodwaters. “Over the last few decades, we’ve pursued conversations with the Corps about looking for long-term solutions....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gowatertown.net
KWAT News chats with South Dakota Democrat Party governor candidate Jamie Smith
WATERTOWN, S.D.–When South Dakota voters head to the polls in November, they’ll have three choices for governor. Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem is running for a second term. She’s being challenged by Democrat House Minor Leader Jamie Smith, and Libertarian Party candidate Tracey Quint. Smith was in Watertown...
wnax.com
Northeast SD Lakes on the Rise
While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day County dealing with the high water….
Comments / 0