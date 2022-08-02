Vikings’ Dantzler determined to shine in late friend’s honor

www.mypanhandle.com
Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp
After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
Yardbarker
Vikings LBs Kendricks and Hicks are seeing the same things
EAGAN — Eric Kendricks has played in exactly 100 games over his seven years in the NFL. Anthony Barr was alongside him for 86 of those. During that time, the two UCLA products formed a remarkable bond. They had the football version of friends who have been close for so long that they finish each other’s sentences. Adding to their chemistry was the fact that they had the same coach and same system each year, which eventually made training camp a formality.
Could the Lions Add New Backup Quarterback?
Dan Campbell said the team will be continuously monitoring the competition at backup quarterback.
New Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell presides over his first pads-on practice
EAGAN, Minn. -- For the first time in a long time, there is a new guy leading the Minnesota Vikings defense. Ed Donatell has a wealth of experience as a defensive coordinator. Sunday, his guys put the pads on for the first time."We wanna see the strength and power of our players," said Donatell. "And the pop that's in their body. We also wanna see the run/pass conflicts that show up as defensive players. the play actions, the boots, and so forth. So we're building reaction and now we wanna see what it looks like when they read pad level...
Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. has thumb surgery, aims for opener
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. will miss the remainder of the preseason after having surgery on his injured thumb. Coach Kevin O'Connell announced that Smith had the procedure done Tuesday after getting hurt during practice Monday. He's on track to return for the first game on Sept. 11 against Green Bay.
Penn State adds former NFL QB as offensive analyst
Penn State has a new addition to the football staff, and he brings a bit of NFL experience at the quarterback position. Charlie Frye, who was most recently a quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 2021, has joined the Penn State staff as an offensive analyst. Greg Pickel of On3 was among the first to report the news of the staff addition. Frye played college football for Akron and was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2005 NFL draft, a rare draft that went down without a single player from Penn State drafted but did see...
Yardbarker
Where does the Vikings' roster rank among NFC contenders?
Over the last several weeks, Pro Football Focus has been releasing position group rankings, putting each team’s group in a tier list. On their own, it’s a useful and easy way to get re-introduced to each team’s roster. We can combine them to give us a sense...
Lions WR Quintez Cephus will be out for 'short period of time' with knee injury
The Detroit Lions got their first big injury scare of training camp on Tuesday. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus went down in a 1-on-1 drill battling cornerback Jeff Okudah and needed help off the field with a leg injury. Head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged and addressed the injury prior to Wednesday’s...
ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings
ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
Yardbarker
Receivers will be key to Vikings' new blocking scheme
EAGAN — On Tuesday KJ Osborn said that anybody can block if they try hard enough, even football reporters. He’s giving us way too much credit. But the Minnesota Vikings are going to need all hands on deck when it comes to their running scheme because increasing usage of three-receiver personnel groupings puts more pressure on receivers to block.
Yardbarker
Tracy Walker Turned Down Higher Contract Offer to Stay in Detroit
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker had an opportunity to leave the team following the conclusion of the 2021 season. In free agency, a couple NFL teams inquired about the services of the talented safety. While Walker did not disclose which other teams pursued him, he did tell reporters following a...
