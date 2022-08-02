BRPD: Suspect wanted in Monday North Street crash killing woman

Baton Rouge Police arrested a 52-year-old man for a shooting that left one dead and two others injured on Bradley Street over the weekend, the agency said Friday. Kirkpatrick Franklin was booked on second-degree murder Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led U.S. marshals and Baton Rouge officers on a high-speed chase, ending in a three-car wreck that totaled Kirkpatrick's vehicle as well as one other, police said.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO