BRPD: Suspect wanted in Monday North Street crash killing woman

BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches on fire on I-55
ROSELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish Friday night. Louisiana State Police Troopers began investigating the crash around midnight and learned that a 2013 GMC Yukon was southbound on I-55 when it went off the road and hit a tree. The truck went up in flames after hitting the tree.
Vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish found, police say
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian police say the alleged hit and run vehicle has been located as of Friday afternoon. Police said an arrest in the case is pending. KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake.
One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Fatal Crash On Airline Highway (Baton Rouge, LA)
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge. The crash happened on Airline Highway on Tuesday night. The police responded to the crash shortly after [..]
Baton Rouge man arrested in deadly triple shooting, high-speed chase that ended in 3-car wreck
Baton Rouge Police arrested a 52-year-old man for a shooting that left one dead and two others injured on Bradley Street over the weekend, the agency said Friday. Kirkpatrick Franklin was booked on second-degree murder Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led U.S. marshals and Baton Rouge officers on a high-speed chase, ending in a three-car wreck that totaled Kirkpatrick's vehicle as well as one other, police said.
Man in custody after leading Baton Rouge police on high-speed chase in stolen van
BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested after leading a high-speed chase in a stolen van Thursday, marking the second police chase through Baton Rouge within four hours. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a call about a suspicious white van dropping people off on Brookline Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Highland at Airline
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Highland Road at Airline Highway. The incident occurred around 4:53 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. There is no word on the...
LSUPD need help identifying alleged vehicle burglary suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify five suspects accused of breaking into multiple vehicles on campus. If anyone can identify the suspects, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-7867.
BRPD search for missing 47-year-old woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 47-year-old woman with disabilities. Police said Colleen Burt, 47, was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 3, around 5:00 p.m. in the 4100 block of Maple Street wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.
BRPD identifies local man killed in late night shooting on Dutton Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Dutton Ave. late Wednesday night. Sheldon Gales, 21, of Baton Rouge was shot and killed in the 5500 block of Dutton Ave. around 10:15 p.m. Gales was pronounced dead at...
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on drug, cruelty to juvenile charges
BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on multiple felony charges. According to APSO, the sheriff’s office had several arrest warrants for Preston Morris Lewis, Jr. Investigators learned that Lewis lived in the 5400 block of LA 1 in Bertrandville and executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. APSO says narcotics agents, detectives, and uniformed patrol deputies arrived at the residence and arrested Lewis.
Woman accused of Walmart theft wanted by Ascension Deputies
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman accused of stealing multiple televisions from a Walmart in Ascension Parish is wanted by authorities. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the woman pictured below left the Walmart in a white Infiniti SUV. Anyone with information related to this...
Louisiana detective awarded for work in saving children from abusive homes
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia Police detective has received a commendation for her efforts in removing children from “dangerous, potentially deadly situations” since October 2021, according to the department. Det. Malinda Meyers received a commendation for a string of investigations that have saved five...
Man accused of raping teen girl while younger sister was in backseat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 20-year-old man is facing a rape charge after allegedly forcing himself on a 16-year-old girl in a parking lot on Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to the arrest documents, the victim told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that she had conversations with 20-year-old Kwan Allen II for about a month on social media. Allen told her he was 18 years old and she told Allen she was 16 years old.
Assumption Parish man found guilty in 2021 stabbing
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A stabbing suspect in Assumption Parish was found guilty of attempted manslaughter Thursday. 40-year-old Justin Fair of Paincourtville, who faces up to 20 years in prison, was named the suspect in a stabbing by detectives on March 27, 2021. An argument took place before Fair stabbed the victim in the chest in a business’s parking lot, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. An arrest was made after detectives viewed surveillance footage and received statements from the victim and witnesses.
