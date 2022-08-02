California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

www.wiproud.com
Related
wiproud.com
Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney...
wiproud.com
Louisiana abortion ban reinstated, clinics halt procedures
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Staff at Louisiana’s abortion clinics spent Monday calling patients to cancel procedures and direct them to resources in other states as Louisiana’s near total abortion ban is once-again in effect. For weeks, access to abortion in Louisiana has been flickering — with the...
wiproud.com
‘Pray for these families’: Kentucky flooding death toll now at least 35
(NewsNation) — At least 35 people have died in flash flooding across Kentucky, the state’s governor confirmed in a statement on Twitter Monday. “More tough news. We have confirmed more fatalities from the Eastern Kentucky floods. Our loss now stands at 35. Pray for these families and for those who are missing.”
wiproud.com
At least 30 dead after Kentucky flooding
Today search and rescue efforts continue for hundreds of people still missing after flooding in Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear says it could take years for the state to rebuild from the natural disaster. At least 30 people have died. Four siblings ranging in age from two to 8-years-old are among...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiproud.com
What to know about buying flood insurance
(The Hill) – Major flooding in Eastern Kentucky in recent days has led to at least 35 deaths as of Monday, as well as widespread damage to homes and businesses. Severe weather is continuing to hit the region, but the tragedy is already raising questions about how residents nationwide can prepare for future flooding, and namely, if they should buy flood insurance.
Comments / 0