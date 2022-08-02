California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

www.recordpatriot.com
Michigan secretary of state promises fair election Tuesday
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her office will not tolerate any effort to interfere with the certification of Tuesday's primary election to ensure the "will of the people will rule the day." "Voters can cast their ballot tomorrow confident they will be safe and their vote will be...
Safety officials: High swim risk on west Michigan beaches Monday
All west Michigan beaches will have hazardous conditions through late Monday evening with a high swim risk, the National Weather Service reported. Life-threatening waves and currents are expected on Lake Michigan beaches from Charlevoix to Manistee, including the Leelanau Peninsula and Beaver Island. "Please use caution along the lakeshore today!"...
Tennessee sues Walgreens over opioid prescription onslaught
Tennessee's attorney general said Wednesday he has sued Walgreens, accusing the drugstore chain of contributing to the state's opioid crisis by failing to maintain effective controls against the abuse of prescription pain pills. The lawsuit seeking unspecified civil penalties was filed in Knox County Circuit Court by Attorney General Herbert...
Body pulled from Lake St. Clair after swimming dogs found
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man’s body was pulled from Lake St. Clair after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat, authorities said Tuesday. The body of James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township was found around 12:30 a.m. by a...
Northern Michigan man arrested for assaulting, choking girlfriend
A Gaylord man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his girlfriend, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to take a report of a domestic assault that happened earlier in the day in Bagley Township, according to MSP in a press release issued Wednesday.
