Mobile Police make arrest in weekend murder case, release name of victim

1 shot, 1 arrested following exchanged gunfire: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred on Brooke Avenue Wednesday morning. Kendall Meggs, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden. According to officers, Meggs and another man […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD makes arrest in Wednesday morning shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police made a quick arrest of a 36-year-old man in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning. Kendall Meggs faces charges of first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden to carry a gun, according to authorities. Around 8:28 a.m., officers responded to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Testimony: Fatal Mobile shooting was misunderstanding – ‘We’re girls! We’re girls!’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A barrage of gunfire that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in May appears to have occurred as a result of a misunderstanding, a police investigator testified Wednesday. Mobile police Detective Glenn Barton testified at a preliminary hearing that the victim’s 15-year-old aunt, who was...
14-year-old killed in Mobile by three men was an innocent bystander, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 14-year-old who was killed in Mobile by three men back on May 31 was an innocent bystander and happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, according to testimony given by a detective on Wednesday morning. Ciara Jackson, 14, had just gotten to Mobile three days before […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle teenagers charged with breaking into vehicles across the county
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Citronelle teenagers face multiple charges related to car break-ins in Mobile. Officers arrested Rodney Shepard, Kearis Wilson, Jaurica Benjamin, and a 17-year-old on Tuesday. Investigators said the group burglarized vehicles in Mobile, Satsuma, and other parts of the county. They’re facing charges of unlawful breaking...
‘Unknown’ who is at fault for I-165 crash Tuesday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they do not know who is at fault for the crash on I-165 that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to an update from the MPD Wednesday night. According to a release August 2, two cars crashed in a head-on collision on […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope man discovers bullet hole in boat, wants to raise awareness on reckless shooting
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -Stray bullets in Baldwin County are getting too close to comfort for some homeowners. A Fairhope man says a bullet struck the back of his boat over the weekend, now it’s left him and his wife concerned. Because this is pretty random, it’s not easy for...
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO: Suspects arrested after victims followed from banks
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas were arrested in Florida after allegedly following victims from banks in Alabama’s Baldwin County and stealing their cash, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The pair -- Isaiah Satterfield, 25, and Bakaria Fisher, 25, both of Houston -- will...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused of robbing Dollar Tree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces multiple charges after police say he held up a Dollar Tree store. Carlos Balams, 56, was arrested on charges of robbery, certain person forbidden to carry a gun possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to Dollar Tree at 5201 Cottage Hill Rd....
WANTED: FBI offering $25,000 reward for information on Georgia man accused of shooting FBI Agent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown. Brown is wanted for allegedly firing several rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28. According to a press release from FBI Atlanta, on Monday, Aug. 1., the United […]
Mississippi Press
Pascagoula man charged with shooting which sent one victim to hospital
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A 21-year-old Pascagoula man has been charged in a July 28 shooting which left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Pascagoula police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Skip Avenue. Arriving at the scene, they found the victim and he was transported to Singing River Hospital by personal vehicle and was reported in stable condition as of Friday.
Alabama man pleads guilty to ‘animal crushing’ in death of Mississippi K9 officer. He also pleaded to being felon with firearm.
A Mobile, Alabama man pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of animal crushing. Richard J. McGuire, 44, pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Gulfport. According to court records, on March 29, 2022, Moss Point...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fired Citronelle police officer charged with beating inmate
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fired Citronelle police officer has been charged in federal court with beating an inmate at the city jail. Jason Scott Meade, 43, of Semmes, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the single-count indictment charging him with deprivation of rights under color of law. A judge scheduled his trial for October.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged with firing at car on I-10 in Baldwin County during alleged road rage incident
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Robertsdale man after they say he shot at another vehicle on Interstate 10 in what they’re calling a road rage incident. Deputies arrested Forrest Carter Kyser, 30, of Robertsdale after they say he ultimately admitted to shooting at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Cameras downtown capture Sunday morning shooting in heart of entertainment district
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday was 72 hours since a shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one innocent bystander struck. Now, Mobile Police are reviewing surveillance video capturing parts of the crime. Though, the burning question is, do all the cameras downtown work?. “To my knowledge,...
mageenews.com
Mobile, Alabama Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting K9
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mobile, Alabama Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting K9 and Possessing a Firearm as a Felon. Gulfport, Miss. – A Mobile, Alabama...
Lawyer for suspected Ladd Peebles shooter says he pulled the trigger in self-defense
Testimony in court Tuesday revealed new details about the night five people were shot at a high school football game in Mobile.
12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
2 in hospital, 1 with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after wrong way driver on I-165: Mobile Police
UPDATE (12:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department confirmed a two-car head on collision on I-165 southbound at around 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, August 2 resulted in two people sent to the hospital, one for severe injuries and the other for life-threatening injuries. Upon investigation, officers discovered a man was traveling south on I-165 in the northbound […]
WEAR
Woman found guilty of shooting neighbor 6 times at Escambia County apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 72-year-old woman was found guilty of shooter her next-door neighbor six times at the Myrtle Grove Villa Apartments in Escambia County. An Escambia County jury found Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum guilty on Friday of Attempted Second Degree Murder with a Firearm. The incident happened on the...
