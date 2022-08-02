ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Police make arrest in weekend murder case, release name of victim

By WALA Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 2 days ago
WKRG News 5

1 shot, 1 arrested following exchanged gunfire: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred on Brooke Avenue Wednesday morning. Kendall Meggs, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden. According to officers, Meggs and another man […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD makes arrest in Wednesday morning shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police made a quick arrest of a 36-year-old man in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning. Kendall Meggs faces charges of first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden to carry a gun, according to authorities. Around 8:28 a.m., officers responded to...
MOBILE, AL
Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle teenagers charged with breaking into vehicles across the county

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Citronelle teenagers face multiple charges related to car break-ins in Mobile. Officers arrested Rodney Shepard, Kearis Wilson, Jaurica Benjamin, and a 17-year-old on Tuesday. Investigators said the group burglarized vehicles in Mobile, Satsuma, and other parts of the county. They’re facing charges of unlawful breaking...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO: Suspects arrested after victims followed from banks

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas were arrested in Florida after allegedly following victims from banks in Alabama’s Baldwin County and stealing their cash, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The pair -- Isaiah Satterfield, 25, and Bakaria Fisher, 25, both of Houston -- will...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mpd
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused of robbing Dollar Tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces multiple charges after police say he held up a Dollar Tree store. Carlos Balams, 56, was arrested on charges of robbery, certain person forbidden to carry a gun possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to Dollar Tree at 5201 Cottage Hill Rd....
MOBILE, AL
Mississippi Press

Pascagoula man charged with shooting which sent one victim to hospital

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A 21-year-old Pascagoula man has been charged in a July 28 shooting which left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Pascagoula police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Skip Avenue. Arriving at the scene, they found the victim and he was transported to Singing River Hospital by personal vehicle and was reported in stable condition as of Friday.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Fired Citronelle police officer charged with beating inmate

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fired Citronelle police officer has been charged in federal court with beating an inmate at the city jail. Jason Scott Meade, 43, of Semmes, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the single-count indictment charging him with deprivation of rights under color of law. A judge scheduled his trial for October.
CITRONELLE, AL
mageenews.com

Mobile, Alabama Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting K9

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mobile, Alabama Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting K9 and Possessing a Firearm as a Felon. Gulfport, Miss. – A Mobile, Alabama...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
MOBILE, AL

